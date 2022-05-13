News
Democrats Launch Investigation Into Baby Formula Shortage as Biden Meets With Manufacturers
House Democrats on the powerful Oversight Committee are launching an investigation into the nationwide baby formula shortage, one day after President Joe Biden met with the industry’s top manufacturers.
“The national formula shortage poses a threat to the health and economic security of infants and families in communities across the country—particularly those with less income who have historically experienced health inequities, including food insecurity,” Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) wrote in letters to Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle USA and Perrigo,” ABC News was first to report Friday.
On Thursday President Biden met with infant formula manufacturer executives and top retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle’s Gerber, Reuters reports, “pressing them to do everything possible to get families access amid a nationwide shortage.”
Also on Thursday the White House released a statement outlining steps the administration is taking to help families. They include cutting red tape to get more product on store shelves, addressing price gouging via the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general, and working through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase imported formula.
“Tight supplies of formula dwindled further after Abbott Laboratories in February recalled Similac and other baby formula made at its Sturgis, Michigan, plant following consumer complaints of bacterial contamination,” Reuters also reports. “The FDA later cited five bacterial infections reported in babies given the company’s formula, including two deaths.”
Republicans have tried to blame the Biden administration for the shortage, despite it not being caused by the federal government. It has been partially exacerbated by a trade deal negotiated by then-President Donald Trump that makes it more difficult and expensive to import formula from other countries.
News
McCarthy Ditches Weekly Press Conference and Reporters After Being Served Jan. 6 Subpoena
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is not holding his usual weekly press conference Friday, one day after the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack served him with a subpoena demanding his testimony. McCarthy also refused to talk to reporters asking if he plans to honor the subpoena, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports.
The subpoena is a legal document.
The nation’s second-most-powerful elected Republican, who hopes to be second in line to the presidency after the November election, in the past has repeatedly called the January 6 Committee “illegitimate,” although last July he stated he would have no problem speaking to them.
“Last week, McCarthy said at a press conference that he would have ‘no problem’ talking to the select committee when I asked if he would talk to them about his call with Trump on Jan. 6. Said he has ‘no problem talking to anybody about’ the call,” CNN’s Raju reported July 1.
On Thursday the Select Committee issued subpoenas to a total of five top Trump-allied House Republicans. The other four are Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona. All five have refused to voluntarily co-operate.
News
Prosecutors in Josh Duggar Case Ask Court to Throw the Book at Former ’19 Kids and Counting’ Star
Federal prosecutors are asking courts to give Josh Duggar the maximum sentence in his case. Duggar was found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in December 2021. Two of the charges were dismissed, so Duggar can only get 20 years as a maximum.
Nonetheless, this is what prosecutors are asking for and they claim that he’s the “worst of the worst” when it comes to sex offenders.
Some of the images in Duggar’s possession depicted abuse of children as young as toddlers. The prosecutors also asked for sentencing enhancement for violence and for this being a pattern of behavior, citing allegations from his sisters.
A 32-page court document cited by local Arkansas Fox16 says, “the conduct established at trial supports the application of all contested enhancements and establishes that the offense involved 600 or more images, warranting the application of a five-level enhancement.”
READ MORE: New body camera footage undercuts Georgia sheriff’s defense of deputies’ search of Black lacrosse team bus
The documents go on to describe photos and videos that the investigators called among the five worst images they’ve ever had to investigate in their career, Law and Crime reported.
“As an initial matter, Duggar used multiple means—uTorrent and Tor—to search for and download CSAM of a sadistic nature, including CSAM depicting prepubescent minors being subjected to violent abuse,” the memo says. “Moreover, he went to great lengths to conceal his conduct from others, presumably so he could engage in it undetected and undeterred.”
Further documents released in a section titled “Duggar’s History and Characteristics” show the previously concealed allegations from the Duggar sisters, all of whom went on to star in the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting.”
The show focused on their Christianity and morality, which prompted outrage after it was revealed that the family concealed the abusive behavior while purporting to be paragons of virtue. Mr. Duggar was accused of beginning the abuse as early as 12, when his sisters were at least three years younger.
IN OTHER NEWS: Russia threatens ‘retaliatory steps’ as Finland inches closer to joining NATO
“Although it has been widely reported and acknowledged by Duggar and his family in the public sphere, and yet still particularly contested throughout this prosecution, Duggar sexually abused multiple children when he was a juvenile,” the memo says. “His victims, four in total, were all prepubescent females, including several who were significantly younger than Duggar. And now, similarly, the victims depicted in the CSAM that Duggar has been convicted of downloading and possessing were all girls, all of similar age, and all being sexually exploited. This is not coincidental.”
“The referenced ‘pattern’ that Duggar has followed, and which is now before this Court, involves his hands-on abuse of minor females followed up by his acts to obtain imagery reflecting the hands-on abuse of minor females,” the memo continues. “At base, this pattern reflects a clear and long-standing sexual interest in prepubescent females. And troublingly, this sexual interest in children has gone and will likely continue to go—based on Duggar’s conduct throughout this case—unacknowledged and thus untreated.”
News
‘Truth Will Be Your Kryptonite’: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas – ‘Have a Conversation With Ginni’
Democratic House Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) delivered an impassioned speech Wednesday, telling Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas he should “have a conversation” with his spouse. The far-right activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas reportedly had a months-long text conversation with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, vehemently urging him to have the 2020 presidential election overturned.
Last Friday Justice Thomas complained in a speech to a group of judges and attorneys from the 11th Circuit, “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want.” He was referring to the majority of Americans who want the Court to uphold the 49-year-old decision in Roe v. Wade, supporting a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.
“If Justice Thomas really wants to deal with bullying in America, or this problem of people supposedly unwilling to accept outcomes that they don’t like, I’ve got some advice for Justice Thomas: start in your own home, have a conversation with Ginni Thomas,” Congressman Jeffries said.
“She refused to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Why? Because she didn’t like the outcome,” Jeffries reminded the House. “So instead, she tried to steal the election, overthrow the United States government, and install a tyrant. That’s bullying. That’s being unwilling to accept an outcome because you don’t like the results, because the former twice impeached so-called President of the United States of America lost legitimately to Joe Biden.”
“How did she respond? Instead, she said, the Bidens should face a military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay, on trumped-up charges of sedition. You’ve got to be kidding me.”
When news broke in March of the text exchanges between Thomas and Meadows, Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern, said: “Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election by any means necessary—while her husband was ruling on cases attempting to overturn the election.”
“A truly extraordinary level of corruption,” Stern added.
Congressman Jeffries, considered by many to be Democrats’ next Speaker of the House after Nancy Pelosi, was far from done with the Supreme Court Justice.
“And lastly, let me ask this question of brother Thomas: Why are you such a hater? Hate on civil rights. Hate on women’s rights. Hate on reproductive rights. Hate on voting rights. Hate on marital rights. Hate on equal protection under the law. Hate on liberty and justice for all. Hate on free and fair elections. Why are you such a hater?”
“And you think you can get away with it – escape public scrutiny. Because you think that shamelessness is your superpower? Here’s a newsflash from the House Judiciary Committee,” he said while being interrupted. “Truth pressed to the ground will rise again. And truth will be your kryptonite.”
Watch:
Democratic House Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries: “If Justice Thomas really wants to deal with bullying in America, or this problem of people supposedly unwilling to accept outcomes they don’t like…start in your own home, have a conversation with Ginni.”pic.twitter.com/bJlgQBxCqe
— David Badash (@davidbadash) May 12, 2022
