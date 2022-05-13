RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
OPINION: GOP House Chair Crosses Line With ‘Pedo’ Attack Against the Left in Lie-Filled Baby Formula Rant
It’s no secret there is a national baby formula shortage, but many in the GOP and on the right are falsely claiming it is the job of the federal government to ensure the supermarket shelves are stocked with food for infants. Ironically and hypocritically these are the same right-wingers who have been charging everyone on the left with their derogatory slur “socialists,” which is exactly what having the federal government manufacture or supply baby formula would be.
The right isn’t bothering to educate Americans about the problem or its causes, so I will: A small number (4) of multinational conglomerates own the baby formula market, the Trump administration entered into a trade agreement that makes it difficult and expensive to import baby formula, a voluntary recall of reportedly bacteria-contaminated formula after four infants got sick and two of them died, hoarding, and price-gouging.
Instead, they falsely insist, just like the high price of gas, it’s Joe Biden’s fault.
That would be a lie, as would be House Republican Caucus chairwoman Elise Stefanik’s lie-filled tweet that attacks people on the left as “pedo-grifters,” falsely claims President Biden “has NO PLAN,” and is not addressing the problem while “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”
Let’s take a look at the New York Republican Congresswoman’s false and dangerously fascistic attack.
First, the tweet:
The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 13, 2022
So let’s dissect this.
The White House, in fact, President Joe Biden himself, on Thursday met with baby formula manufacturers and retailers to get them to get more formula on the shelves. No, he didn’t endlessly tweet about it, didn’t create a villain for his base to go after, didn’t hold a ridiculous White House cabinet-like meeting where the invited third party attendees go around the room praising him for his leadership, make ridiculous remarks to ensure it got television coverage.
The President addressed the problem and together with White House aides came up with a plan to address it, which they published on the White House’s website.
That right there makes Congresswoman Stefanik a liar.
RELATED –
Democrats Launch Investigation Into Baby Formula Shortage as Biden Meets With Manufacturers
Let’s also address the “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”
First, let’s watch Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham.
Ingraham Thursday night complained that “illegals” are being flown all across the country, taking Americans’ jobs by “working for under market pay.” It’s clear Ingraham wants undocumented people to be detained – jailed, if you will – for the misdemeanor of illegally crossing the border.
Many are.
And many of those immigrants have children, even infants with them. The U.S. government has a legal (and ethical) obligation to feed them, which is why, like any responsible person with an infant, they are buying baby formula and “sending pallets” of it to the southern border.
Ingraham points to Florida House Republican Kat Cammack’s suspect claim that a border parol agent says “he just took in pallets, pallets, of baby formula for all of the illegals that are crossing the border.”
Obviously, every person crossing the border does not get baby formula, but someone should ask Rep. Cammack how detained immigrants are expected to feed their infants. Because the answer appears to be just like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s appears to be, which is let them starve.
Laura Ingraham: Migrant infants getting formula is “something that will infuriate you… that alone should win the election for the Republicans in November.” pic.twitter.com/7BDonutE7F
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 13, 2022
So on the one hand, Stefanik and her ilk are calling Democrats pedophiles and grifters, while ironically assuring us that Republicans are the “pro-life” party – just not for brown people without a passport.
Democrats need to stand up and declare we are the true pro-life party, and Republicans have proven time and time again, that not only are they not pro-life, but they are also the party of sexual misconduct, especially with minors.
Stefanik’s attack has caused #EliseStarvefanik to trend:
#EliseStarvefanik the new leader of the pro starvation caucus. https://t.co/Y1vV3AqGoQ
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 13, 2022
Lastly, some responses to Congresswoman Stefanik’s libelous, fascistic attack:
More like the River Styx than the Rubicon…
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 13, 2022
Help me figure this out: Why would the pedo grifters want a nationwide baby formula crisis?
Don’t know much about how the cabal works, but seems counterintuitive. Care to explain?
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 13, 2022
This is disgraceful and so far beneath the dignity of the office you hold. You should delete this immediately.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 13, 2022
All kidding aside, statically speaking, it is dangerous to leave your children alone with an elected Republican official.
— David Rothschild 🇺🇦 (@DavMicRot) May 13, 2022
— An American People (@bncwheeler) May 13, 2022
By “pedo grifters,” do you mean the RNC?https://t.co/dMn0gUtBCy
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 13, 2022
Aside from the fact that you want to starve babies and accuse anyone who disagrees with you of being a pedophile, Joe Biden actually DOES have a plan.
It’s right here. You are lying. https://t.co/IRWyHobBC3
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 13, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Abbott Supports Letting Babies Starve’: Critics Fed Up With Texas Governor Trying to Milk Formula Mess
Few Americans know why there is a baby formula shortage in the U.S., and Governor Greg Abbott, along with many in the Republican Party, is taking the problem and pinning it on President Joe Biden, who has very little to do with what some parents see as a crisis.
Thursday afternoon the Texas Republican issued a statement blasting the Biden administration after one Florida Congresswoman tweeted out a photo of baby formula in a Texas immigrant detention center, which was mostly apple sauce. Republicans have been demanding the Biden administration end what they call “catch and release,” and instead detain immigrants who cross into America illegally. Sometimes those immigrants have babies, and those babies need to be fed.
But not according to Governor Abbott, apparently, whose press release says “Children are our most vulnerable, precious Texans and deserve to be put first.”
Abbott blasts the Biden administration for being, it says, “happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border,” and calls feeding babies in detention, “yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans.”
What no Republican is telling anyone is that the baby formula shortage came after the Food and Drug Administration found bacteria in baby formula. Two infants died, and batches from that manufacturer, ironically also named Abbott, were recalled. (Abbott denies any link between the bacteria found in its facility and the bacteria that killed the two infants.) Also, thanks to then-President Donald Trump, there is now a high tax on foreign baby formula, making it more expensive to import. The federal government does not manufacture or distribute baby formula, so it’s unclear why the Governor of Texas thinks the Biden administration made a decision to send baby formula to a detention center in McCallen Texas, but not to, say, Costco, or a local grocery store. The federal government bought baby formula because it had to.
As many on social media noted, the obvious conclusion is that Governor Abbott wants to take formula from immigrant detention centers and starve the children there.
Just monstrous and deeply, deeply immoral.
— Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) May 12, 2022
Saying it’s okay to starve children as long as they’re immigrants is a strange way of showing one’s Christian values.
— Ian (@IanMCohen) May 12, 2022
Babies can’t decide where they are. This should not be political. Feeding children shouldn’t be a discussion.
Ever. https://t.co/ZGnoO4g5TI
— Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) May 12, 2022
This is…a choice.
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.”-Matthew 25:35
— nikki sumrow (@nikki_sumrow) May 12, 2022
These babies are in US custody at the border. All these ‘pro-life’ politicians think we should withhold food from them? https://t.co/cknQJFejFZ
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 12, 2022
Abbott supports letting babies starve. There is no other interpretation. https://t.co/GJ54Um7qfm
— Grace Lidia Suárez (@gracels) May 12, 2022
Gov. Abbott and NBPC are literally demanding that the government lock babies in cages and then starve them of the sustenance they need to survive.
I just… I can't come up with the words to describe how despicable and inhumane this is. https://t.co/5jtGu2rp9o
— Carl Takei (@carltakei) May 12, 2022
Abbott is far from the only Republican trying to blame the baby formula mess on President Biden. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did earlier in the week, but one astute observer noted Abbott is actually more culpable than Biden:
I remember the Abbott truck fiasco at the border delaying goods hitting shelves for weeks including baby formula, diapers, food and auto parts.
— Fired Up, Ready to Go 🌻 (@hlphoenix) May 9, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Right Wing Broadcaster Calls for Governors to ‘Execute’ Abortion Providers and ‘Bulldoze’ Planned Parenthood
Anti-choice activist Abby Johnson, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, joined radical right-wing broadcaster Stew Peters on his program Tuesday night to discuss what the future might look like if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it appears imminently poised to do.
For Johnson and Peters, their vision of a Roe-free America entails executions of abortions providers and possibly civil war.
Johnson said that while many states will immediately move to outlaw abortion if the court strikes down Roe, that means little “if there’s no criminal penalty behind procuring an abortion.” Harsh penalties must be enacted, Johnson suggested. “If it’s murder, then it needs to be treated like murder.”
“That’s right,” Peters agreed. “We need a governor with the balls to stand up and say that: ‘I will bulldoze every single Planned Parenthood facility in my state. I will bulldoze any facility that facilitates this murder of unborn babies, preborn, real living people. I will make it a criminal offense to fund anybody that does this, and if you’re found out funding murder or carrying out murder, you will be executed. Period.’ That’s what needs to happen.”
“If we truly believe that abortion is murder, then we need to start acting like it,” Johnson responded.
“Abortion is murder, and those who carry it out should be executed,” Peters declared. “This is the most powerful prayer in recent history answered by God for the entire world to watch and witness and see his greatness, his glory, his power. This is a time that we all need to unite. We’re at war. This is a war.”
“Absolutely,” Johnson replied. “We went to war over slavery, right? Why? Because there was a group of people who were seen and treated as subhuman. And right now, in our country, there is a group of people who are seen and treated as subhuman. We are, in our society, at war, but maybe it means more than that. And maybe it should. If there was ever a time, if there was ever an issue for us to actually go to war over—when this becomes illegal, and if these clinics try to remain open and kill these babies, then maybe direct action needs to take place. If there was ever an issue for us to stand up and say, ‘This is something that we are willing to physically fight for,’ this is it!”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: National Security Expert Compares ‘Cult-Like’ Big Lie Supporters to ‘What We See in Violent Jihad’
Frank Figliuzzi, the former Assistant FBI Director for Counterintelligence, is likening Trump disciples in the Republican Party supporting and promoting the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen to “violent jihadists,” because they are “people who are consciously disregarding truth and reality.”
Now an NBC News national security analyst, Figliuzzi told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday that “where we are right now” is in a “cult-like scenario.”
Trumpism “has gone way beyond a political ideology,” Figliuzzi says. “It is now the identity of a party. But it’s more than that because it’s now become a personal identity for those who consume the ‘Big Lie’ that the grand deception – and I can’t help because of my national security lens that I look at things through, to compare this to what we see in violent jihad.”
“What do I mean by that?” he continued.
“Yes, you have the purveyors and perpetrators of a ‘Big Lie.’ You become a martyr. You get this level of paradise. You go to Valhalla – here’s what happens: Those people are infidels. Yes, there are gurus and cultists and violent jihadists who preach that, but there’s also consumers who have to buy it and at the point where we’re at now, that supply and demand, the demand side of this are people who are consciously disregarding truth and reality.”
“You know, a year ago, two years ago, you and I would say things like, ‘Here’s how to be nice to loony relatives at Thanksgiving Dinner.’ ‘Here’s how to keep showing facts to people who need to see the facts more.’ ‘Oh, these poor victims have gone down an echo chamber. They’re living in a rabbit hole. How do we get them out?'”
“It is a conscious decision to accept the Big Lie,” he continued. “Why? Because it has become their personal identity. If they begin to reject the facts – there was no fraud, there was no systemic crimes committed that would have resulted in the overturning of liberty – if they reject that, they are literally rejecting their personal identity.”
“So this is a much harder nut to crack for us as a society,” Figliuzzi warned. “We not only need to hold accountable those who continue – like [Republican Senator] Ted Cruz Monday night on Fox – saying that January 6 was a ‘peaceful protest.’ He said it Monday night on Fox, it’s not only holding them accountable, it’s now figuring out what to do with those who consume deliberately by choice, the Big Lie, knowing that it’s wrong.”
"Two years ago, you and I would say…'here's how to be nice to looney relatives at Thanksgiving dinner'…I'm at the point where…it's a conscious decision to accept the Big Lie. Why? Because it has become their personal identity" – @FrankFigliuzzi1 w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/jxyX9hF8Vm
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 11, 2022
Image via Shutterstock
