BREAKING NEWS
‘We Are Aware of Your Participation’: 3 Top MAGA Congressmen Invited by Jan. 6 Committee to Testify
Three of the most far-right Republican members of Congress have been invited to voluntarily testify before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, and Ronny Jackson of Texas have been sent letters effectively letting them know the Select Committee has the goods on them, giving them the opportunity to tell their side of the story.
Biggs is chairman of the most far-right group in the U.S. Congress, the House Freedom Caucus.
In a letter to Rep. Biggs, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney reveal that they are “aware of vour participation in certain planning meetings, both in person at the White House and remotely, regarding various aspects of planning for January 6th.”
It gets worse for Biggs.
The letter adds, “we are aware that Ali Alexander has stated publicly that he, along with you and two other House Members, came up with the idea to bring protestors to Washington on January 6th for the count of elector votes. Ali Alexander is an early and aggressive proponent of the Stop the Steal movement who called for violence before Jan. 6.”
They go on to release even more damning allegations, revealing that “recent information from former White House personnel has identified an effort by certain House Republicans after January 6 to seek a presidential pardon for activities taken in connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Your name was identified as a potential participant in that effort.”
To Mo Brooks (photo), the Committee writes that he recently publicly stated: “President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”
They would like more information on that.
And for Ronny Jackson, the Committee would like more information about his communications with “individuals in these groups,” namely, the Oath Keepers, who “have been charged with seditious conspiracy.”
“Several of these individuals are alleged to have plotted the violent overthrow of the United States and allegedly staged weapons at a location near Washington D.C. for purpose,” they note.
from the Ronny Jackson letter: https://t.co/4nPuWlpw9p pic.twitter.com/nGstLK3wkd
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 2, 2022
Here are copies of the letters:
The Select Committee has requested cooperation from three additional members of the House of Representatives:
• Rep. Andy Biggs
• Rep. Mo Brooks
• Rep. Ronny Jackson pic.twitter.com/ioB1rGxAG5
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) May 2, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Rejects Trump’s Sworn Affidavit Claiming He Has No Documents NY AG Wants in His ‘Personal Possession’
Donald Trump reportedly has filed a sworn affidavit claiming he has no documents the New York Attorney General has subpoenaed. The former president is currently in contempt of court and has been ordered to pay $10,000 a day until he hands over the documents.
ABC News reports Friday afternoon a judge has now rejected Trump’s sworn claim. He will continue to be fined $10,000 a day.
CNN’s Kara Scannell posted the affidavit. Its wording is very specific.
It states in part, “To the best of my knowledge…I do not have any of the documents…in my personal possession.”
In sworn affidavit Donald Trump says he doesn’t personally have in his possession any documents subpoenaed by the NYAG as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/qb1glUX21K
— Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) April 29, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
NYTimes Bombshell: Kevin McCarthy Was Secretly Recorded Warning That GOP Congress Members Could Incite Violence
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was secretly recorded warning that some members of his own caucus might incite violence in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. Among those he named are GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks.
“In the phone call with other Republican leaders on Jan. 10, Mr. McCarthy referred chiefly to two representatives, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama, as endangering the security of other lawmakers and the Capitol complex,” The New York Times’ Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin report Tuesday. “But he and his allies discussed several other representatives who made comments they saw as offensive or dangerous, including Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Barry Moore of Alabama.”
The country was “too crazy,” Mr. McCarthy said, for members to be talking and tweeting recklessly at such a volatile moment.
McCarthy said Gaetz was “putting people in jeopardy.”
“And he doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope, with everything else.”
Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, suggested that Mr. Gaetz might be crossing a legal boundary.
“It’s potentially illegal what he’s doing,” Mr. Scalise said.
“This is serious shit,” he added.
Listen:
Recording of McCarthy talking about Gaetz pic.twitter.com/a2SmXgJCKt
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Madison Cawthorn Was Just Cited for Having a Gun at the Airport. Again.
Once again U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) allegedly took a gun to the airport. And once again he was cited by law enforcement.
The far-right North Carolina Republican “was cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning,” WSOC-TV9 reports.
It appears the gun may have been loaded.
“A photo obtained by Channel 9 shows a loaded Staccato C2 was recovered at Charlotte Douglas Tuesday morning.”
Last year in February a 9-millimeter gun was also found in Cawthorn’s carryon. He did not face any criminal charges then. It is not clear he will face any charges this time either.
Cawthorn claimed he was carrying during the January 6 insurrection as well.
One of the WSOC reporters posted this photo:
BREAKING: Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited for having a gun this morning at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, three sources tell @StolpWSOC9, @JPaulWSOC9 and me. More to come #ncpol @wsoctv https://t.co/b2tpYRX10q
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 26, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Elon Musk’s Attack on AOC Draws Far Right Twitter Trolls – and Charges of ‘Staggering’ Misogyny
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Conservative School Board Member Storms Out of Meeting as She Faces Censure for Sex Ed Rant Gone Awry
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Nevada Parents Group Rep. Launches Off the Rails Rant at School Board Meeting – Gets Escorted Out
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Judge Rejects Trump’s Sworn Affidavit Claiming He Has No Documents NY AG Wants in His ‘Personal Possession’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Rachel Campos-Duffy Blames Obama for ‘Erosion’ of Free Speech Because It’s Not a ‘White Guy Thing’
- News4 hours ago
‘Can’t You Just Shoot Them?’ Trump Pentagon Chief Says Former President Wanted to Open Fire on BLM Protesters
- News3 hours ago
Millions on Gay Dating App Grindr Have Had Precise Location Data Sold to the Highest Bidder for Years: Report
- RELIGION53 mins ago
Freedom of Speech?: Supreme Court Rules Anti-LGBTQ Group Should Have Been Allowed to Fly Christian Flag at City Hall