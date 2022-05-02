‘We Are Aware of Your Participation’: 3 Top MAGA Congressmen Invited by Jan. 6 Committee to Testify

Three of the most far-right Republican members of Congress have been invited to voluntarily testify before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, and Ronny Jackson of Texas have been sent letters effectively letting them know the Select Committee has the goods on them, giving them the opportunity to tell their side of the story.

Biggs is chairman of the most far-right group in the U.S. Congress, the House Freedom Caucus.

In a letter to Rep. Biggs, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney reveal that they are “aware of vour participation in certain planning meetings, both in person at the White House and remotely, regarding various aspects of planning for January 6th.”

It gets worse for Biggs.

The letter adds, “we are aware that Ali Alexander has stated publicly that he, along with you and two other House Members, came up with the idea to bring protestors to Washington on January 6th for the count of elector votes. Ali Alexander is an early and aggressive proponent of the Stop the Steal movement who called for violence before Jan. 6.”

They go on to release even more damning allegations, revealing that “recent information from former White House personnel has identified an effort by certain House Republicans after January 6 to seek a presidential pardon for activities taken in connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Your name was identified as a potential participant in that effort.”

To Mo Brooks (photo), the Committee writes that he recently publicly stated: “President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”

They would like more information on that.

And for Ronny Jackson, the Committee would like more information about his communications with “individuals in these groups,” namely, the Oath Keepers, who “have been charged with seditious conspiracy.”

“Several of these individuals are alleged to have plotted the violent overthrow of the United States and allegedly staged weapons at a location near Washington D.C. for purpose,” they note.

Here are copies of the letters: