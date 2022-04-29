BREAKING NEWS
Judge Rejects Trump’s Sworn Affidavit Claiming He Has No Documents NY AG Wants in His ‘Personal Possession’
Donald Trump reportedly has filed a sworn affidavit claiming he has no documents the New York Attorney General has subpoenaed. The former president is currently in contempt of court and has been ordered to pay $10,000 a day until he hands over the documents.
ABC News reports Friday afternoon a judge has now rejected Trump’s sworn claim. He will continue to be fined $10,000 a day.
CNN’s Kara Scannell posted the affidavit. Its wording is very specific.
It states in part, “To the best of my knowledge…I do not have any of the documents…in my personal possession.”
In sworn affidavit Donald Trump says he doesn't personally have in his possession any documents subpoenaed by the NYAG as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization.
— Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) April 29, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
NYTimes Bombshell: Kevin McCarthy Was Secretly Recorded Warning That GOP Congress Members Could Incite Violence
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was secretly recorded warning that some members of his own caucus might incite violence in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. Among those he named are GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks.
“In the phone call with other Republican leaders on Jan. 10, Mr. McCarthy referred chiefly to two representatives, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama, as endangering the security of other lawmakers and the Capitol complex,” The New York Times’ Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin report Tuesday. “But he and his allies discussed several other representatives who made comments they saw as offensive or dangerous, including Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Barry Moore of Alabama.”
The country was “too crazy,” Mr. McCarthy said, for members to be talking and tweeting recklessly at such a volatile moment.
McCarthy said Gaetz was “putting people in jeopardy.”
“And he doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope, with everything else.”
Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, suggested that Mr. Gaetz might be crossing a legal boundary.
“It’s potentially illegal what he’s doing,” Mr. Scalise said.
“This is serious shit,” he added.
Listen:
Recording of McCarthy talking about Gaetz
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Madison Cawthorn Was Just Cited for Having a Gun at the Airport. Again.
Once again U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) allegedly took a gun to the airport. And once again he was cited by law enforcement.
The far-right North Carolina Republican “was cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning,” WSOC-TV9 reports.
It appears the gun may have been loaded.
“A photo obtained by Channel 9 shows a loaded Staccato C2 was recovered at Charlotte Douglas Tuesday morning.”
Last year in February a 9-millimeter gun was also found in Cawthorn’s carryon. He did not face any criminal charges then. It is not clear he will face any charges this time either.
Cawthorn claimed he was carrying during the January 6 insurrection as well.
One of the WSOC reporters posted this photo:
BREAKING: Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited for having a gun this morning at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, three sources tell
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 26, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s testimony before a judge last Friday was so filled with claims of memory lapse that the hashtag “PerjuryTaylorGreene” trended. On Monday in a bombshell report, CNN reveals Greene did, contrary to her inability to “recall,” discuss martial law with a Trump administration official after the insurrection on January 6.
CNN snagged over 2000 texts between then-White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows and a slew of GOP members of Congress and reporters, including the Republican representative from Georgia.
“In our private chat with only Members,” Greene said to Meadows in a text just three days before Joe Biden was to be sworn in as President, “several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law.”
“I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” her text continues. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”
Below is the transcript from Friday’s court hearing, via Yahoo News, in which Greene was asked about advocating for martial law with Trump or his chief of staff, Mark Meadows. She did not recall, but the above text proves that she did:
– OK. Miss Greene, did you advocate to President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– So you’re not denying you did it, you just don’t remember.
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t remember.
– Prior to the inauguration in 2021, did you advocate for martial law with the President of the United States–
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– –President Trump?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: The question was whether prior to the inauguration of Joe Biden, Ms. Greene, whether you ever advocated for martial law to be imposed in a conversation with the Chief of Staff of the then President of the United States, Mr. Trump.
– You can answer the question.
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– Did you ever advocate for martial law prior to the inauguration of Mr. Biden with any member of the White House staff that was part of the Trump administration?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t recall.
– Are you aware of any other Congressional– elected Congressional representatives advocating for martial law to stop the peaceful transfer of power before the inauguration of Mr. Biden?
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t remember.
