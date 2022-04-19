RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP’s Ronny Jackson May Have Been Communicating With Oath Keepers During Jan. 6 Riot: Court Documents
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) may have been in contact with Oath Keepers members during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A newly released trove of text messages shows members of the right-wing militia discussing security for some top Donald Trump allies ahead of the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win, and Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes asked an associate for Jackson’s cell phone number, reported Politico.
“Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move,” wrote an unidentified person. “Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect.”
“Help with what?” Rhodes replied. “Give him my cell.”
A spokesperson for Jackson, who had served as White House physician to Trump and his two immediate predecessors, did not respond to request for comment.
Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keepers member among six indicted on seditious conspiracy charges, mentioned on Jan. 3, 2021, that allies had discussed militia members “on the call with congressmen” and “wanted to say thank you all for providing and protecting us.”
New: House Republican Ronny Jackson may have been in contact with Oath Keepers as the Capitol attack unfolded, per text in new filing on p138: “Ronnie Jackson (TX) office inside Capitol – he needs OK help. Anyone inside?” https://t.co/ZCbkIVvFbk
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 19, 2022
‘Jackassery’: Veterans and Lawmakers Blast ‘Idiot’ Rep. Greene for Saying Joining US Military Is ‘Throwing Your Life Away’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disparaged the 1.33 million active-duty U.S. Department of Defense members, including the 481,254 active-duty U.S. Army members by declaring that joining America’s Armed Forces is “like throwing your life away.”
Now she’s facing the consequences, including blowback from her fellow members of Congress who served or have served in the U.S. Military, and other veterans.
Vote Vets, an advocacy group that represents over 1.5 million veterans, military families, and their supporters, accused Rep. Greene of supporting traitors and being a traitor herself:
Serving in the United States Military is not “throwing your life away,” but @RepMTG wouldn’t know anything about service to nation considering the traitors she supports.
One thing is clear, she hates our military and REAL America. #MarjorieTraitorGreene pic.twitter.com/4Isc8QT4OF
— VoteVets (@votevets) April 12, 2022
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a current Lt. Colonel and pilot serving in the U.S. Air National Guard, derided the Georgia Republican Congresswoman as an “absolute idiot,” and took Kevin McCarthy to task as well, lamenting that Greene “still will be praised by people like” ?the House GOP Minority Leader,? “because, well, money and speakership.”
“She has no clue why we join to serve our country,” declared U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an Iraq War veteran who served in the U.S. Marines. “Nor does she understand how the military works. When you are a selfish person you can’t understand selfless people.”
Retired Army officer and Iraq War veteran Fred Wellman, a former executive director of the Lincoln Project who served 22 years in the Army and did four tours of duty, according to his bio at the National Military Spouse Network, did not hold back.
“This is the anti-military kind of lies we’ve come to expect from the performative jackassery wing of the GOP,” Wellman said. “Selfless service makes no sense to people like Greene, Gaetz, and Trump. Every generation of my family has served. She only serves herself.”
Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and F-15 fighter pilot Jim Hendren, an independent Arizona state Senator and former Republican:
“Not my son and I know a lot of young people don’t want to have anything to do with that. It’s like throwing your life away.”
Well it is my son. He’s not throwing his life away. He’s defending your freedom to say such idiotic things. https://t.co/MKPhcrdNST
— Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) April 13, 2022
Intelligence and foreign policy analyst Malcolm Nance, a former U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer specializing in naval cryptology called Greene “MoscowMarge” and accused her of working for Russia:
@RepMTG says being in the military is “throwing your life away”. My 20 years was #BestJobIEverHad. Maybe she meant the army of the country she works for: THE RUSSIAN ARMY. Thanks, #MoscowMarge https://t.co/LeQ3VjnMPY
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) April 13, 2022
“Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) says joining the US military is ‘like throwing your life away … Not to mention how they’ve been forced to take the vaccine,'” notes retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis, a former Guantanamo Chief Prosecutor. “You can’t support anti-American scum like MTG and her ilk and say you’re an ‘American Patriot.'”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Rep. Greene Responds to NYC Mass Shooting by Calling for End to Gun Laws So Subway Riders Could Have Opened Fire
GOP U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is using Tuesday’s mass shooting that left 16 New Yorkers wounded, ten with gunshots, including five in critical condition, by calling for an end to gun laws. The Brooklyn, New York attack is tied for sixth with the most injuries this year.
“With New York’s strict gun control laws, how many innocent people were carrying a gun when the bad guy with a gun broke the existing laws and started shooting people?” Greene said, implying New Yorkers should have shot into a crowded subway car that was also under attack by a smoke device, making visibility poor.
“Bad guys don’t care about gun control and gun control only stops people from being able to protect themselves,” she added.
This was the scene inside the subway car, some time after the shooting. This is the environment Rep. Greene thinks New Yorkers should have been shooting into:
See footage from inside the train car where at least 13 people were injured and five were shot in an NYC subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York. Sources are reporting a possible smoke device was detonated during the incident. https://t.co/s7flP955tu pic.twitter.com/v9zaycOHcc
— CNN (@CNN) April 12, 2022
Greene of course is wrong on all counts. Gun laws make it harder for criminals to illegally obtain guns, thereby reducing the number of illegal guns on the streets. They also reduce the number of people who, for reasons of emotional or mental illness, should not be able to acquire deadly weapons.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Highest Rates Ever’: Conservatives Force School Districts to Ban Over 1000 Books – LGBTQ and Black Authors Targeted
There’s a nationwide book ban sweeping America’s school districts, primarily fueled by conservatives who are targeting books mostly by and about minorities, especially LGBTQ and Black people.
Over the last nine months 1145 books have been removed from school classrooms and libraries in 86 school districts, a PEN America report finds. They cover a wide range, including books about Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Duke Ellington, and Nelson Mandela, along with works of fiction, and even poetry.
“Challenges to books, specifically books by non-white male authors are happening at the highest rates we’ve ever seen,” says Jonathan Friedman, the director of PEN America’s Free Expression Program, according to Voice of America.
“In recent months, conservative parents have spoken at school meetings in numerous states to attack books that go against their views. These include books that have a sexual nature or deal with racism in a way that offends some white people,” VOA adds.
Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” which deals with LGBTQ issues, was removed in 30 districts. George Takei’s book about being forced to live in American internment camps as a Japanese-American child in the U.S. during World War II was also banned. So was Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s book “The Bluest Eye,” removed from 11 districts. And Ashley Hope Perez’s “Out of Darkness” was removed from 16 districts.
RELATED: Ohio School Board Holds Emergency Meeting Over ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn!’ After One Parent Complains
VOA notes that PEN’s report “said four in ten removals were tied to political pressure in eight school districts in Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia.”
Image by TEDxKyoto via Flickr and a CC license
