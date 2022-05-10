Watch: Psaki Destroys Reporter Who Claims Republicans Are Not Supporting Rick Scott’s Extremist Theocracy Roadmap

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) put out a policy agenda so extreme it’s been called a “roadmap to theocracy.” If it were to become law it would be Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” on steroids. It would make Congress have to re-pass every law every five years – likely killing Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and Obamacare, just for starters. It would ban trade with any country if it “takes away jobs or displaces American workers.” It would likely force the U.S. out of NATO.

Rick Scott’s 11-point plan would enable massive religion-based discrimination. It would ban abortion and government recognition of LGBTQ people. It would be the policy of the United States of America that two parents is the best and most desirable model. It would radically regulate pornography to make it less accessible. And it would dramatically restrict voting rights, and make voting even more difficult.

It would, according to WAMC, “raise taxes on low income Americans.”

That’s all just for starters.

Tuesday a reporter challenged White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, demanding she defend President Joe Biden’s claim that a majority of Republicans have signed on to Senator Scott’s program.

It did not go well for the reporter.

“So today the President said that a majority of Republicans have signed on to Senator Scott’s tax plan. That does not seem to be the case,” she claimed. “And there’s got said that today, Mitch McConnell has said that the party is not behind this. Are there any Republicans that you can think of or the President might be referencing that is currently behind this?”

“Do you count the chairman of the Republican Committee as an important Republican?” Psaki replied.

“He is the chairman of a committee but if no other –” the reporter began.

“She. It’s actually a she, the chairman of the Republican Party,” Psaki interjected. “Chairman Ronna McDaniel, Ronna McDaniel, praised Senator Scott’s proposal as a ‘clear plan’ for Republicans that offers ‘real solutions.’ She’s the chairwoman of the party. Rick Scott is not a random senator. He is literally in charge of winning back the Senate for Republicans,” Psaki reminded the reporter.

Sen. Scott is in fact the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), in charge of getting Republicans elected to the Senate.

“He is the person who’s put forward this plan. Senator Ron Johnson has called the congressional GOP plan a ‘positive thing.’ Senator Mike Braun has said he was, ‘glad Rick did it.’ Senator Tommy Tuberville said he was ‘on board’ with the congressional GOP plan. Congressman Matt Gaetz said he was quote proud of Senator Rick Scott for providing this bold agenda. So not only that, which seems to be quite a range of Republicans, but there isn’t an alternative plan they’ve put forward so it’s either this, put together by the person who’s leading the effort to win back the Senate, or nothing. And the President this morning talked about what his plan is, if they have an alternative plan, we would welcome them putting it forward.”

