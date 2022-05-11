News
‘They Can’t Stand Him!’ Morning Joe Rips ‘Cowardly’ Lindsey Graham After New Tapes Show Him Trashing Trump in Private
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for privately criticizing Donald Trump and publicly defending his actions ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
New recordings emerged of Graham predicting Americans would rally against Trumpism — “we are better than this,” he said — but the “Morning Joe” host said the South Carolina Republican had proved over and over that he was not, in fact, better than that.
“This is a funny thing with Trumpers, why do you change?” Scarborough said. “Why do you want — you know, I heard it from Republicans, in general, for years, why have you changed? You know, the party’s gotten crazy as hell, and the party changed, but here you have Liz Cheney. I’m like, Liz — the same, same as it ever was, same as it ever was.”
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy also blamed Trump for the insurrection, both publicly and privately, before jetting to Mar-A-Lago to kiss the twice-impeached former president’s ring.
RELATED: Trump ‘humiliated’ as Nebraska endorsement flops — and shows GOP’s ‘fear’ of him is fading: Morning Joe
“You’ve got Kevin going like this, he’s all over the place — ‘Oh, I love Donald, I hate Donald, this is Donald Trump’s fault!'” Scarborough said, paraphrasing McCarthy’s conflicting positions. “‘Yeah, Liz, let’s figure out how — I’m going to go talk to Donald and tell him to resign to get out.’ You know, and Liz is saying, okay, and Liz stays the same, and these poor, feckless, weak, cowardly guys go down and shine Donald Trump’s shoes. It’s just — it’s unbelievable. Liz hasn’t changed, Lindsey’s changed and Kevin’s changed and the Republican Party has changed since Jan. 6.”
However, he said, one thing has remained the same for Republicans since Trump entered the scene.
“The one thing that is constant that, Willie, you and I have said, for five, six years now, is Republicans say one thing about Donald Trump on the air, and off the air, even people who have worked with him trash him — they can’t stand him,” Scarborough said. “And that’s why earlier this morning, we talked about the Ricketts said to hell with Donald Trump, we’re going to run him over politically. The fact that the Ricketts aren’t scared of Donald Trump, and they humiliated Donald Trump in Nebraska sends a message to a lot of other Republicans that you can take this guy on, and you can beat him.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watch: Psaki Destroys Reporter Who Claims Republicans Are Not Supporting Rick Scott’s Extremist Theocracy Roadmap
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) put out a policy agenda so extreme it’s been called a “roadmap to theocracy.” If it were to become law it would be Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” on steroids. It would make Congress have to re-pass every law every five years – likely killing Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and Obamacare, just for starters. It would ban trade with any country if it “takes away jobs or displaces American workers.” It would likely force the U.S. out of NATO.
Rick Scott’s 11-point plan would enable massive religion-based discrimination. It would ban abortion and government recognition of LGBTQ people. It would be the policy of the United States of America that two parents is the best and most desirable model. It would radically regulate pornography to make it less accessible. And it would dramatically restrict voting rights, and make voting even more difficult.
It would, according to WAMC, “raise taxes on low income Americans.”
That’s all just for starters.
Tuesday a reporter challenged White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, demanding she defend President Joe Biden’s claim that a majority of Republicans have signed on to Senator Scott’s program.
It did not go well for the reporter.
“So today the President said that a majority of Republicans have signed on to Senator Scott’s tax plan. That does not seem to be the case,” she claimed. “And there’s got said that today, Mitch McConnell has said that the party is not behind this. Are there any Republicans that you can think of or the President might be referencing that is currently behind this?”
“Do you count the chairman of the Republican Committee as an important Republican?” Psaki replied.
“He is the chairman of a committee but if no other –” the reporter began.
“She. It’s actually a she, the chairman of the Republican Party,” Psaki interjected. “Chairman Ronna McDaniel, Ronna McDaniel, praised Senator Scott’s proposal as a ‘clear plan’ for Republicans that offers ‘real solutions.’ She’s the chairwoman of the party. Rick Scott is not a random senator. He is literally in charge of winning back the Senate for Republicans,” Psaki reminded the reporter.
Sen. Scott is in fact the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), in charge of getting Republicans elected to the Senate.
“He is the person who’s put forward this plan. Senator Ron Johnson has called the congressional GOP plan a ‘positive thing.’ Senator Mike Braun has said he was, ‘glad Rick did it.’ Senator Tommy Tuberville said he was ‘on board’ with the congressional GOP plan. Congressman Matt Gaetz said he was quote proud of Senator Rick Scott for providing this bold agenda. So not only that, which seems to be quite a range of Republicans, but there isn’t an alternative plan they’ve put forward so it’s either this, put together by the person who’s leading the effort to win back the Senate, or nothing. And the President this morning talked about what his plan is, if they have an alternative plan, we would welcome them putting it forward.”
Watch:
Seems like Psaki came prepared for this question pic.twitter.com/RCd1iqZjdt
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 10, 2022
News
Watch: Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter for ‘Outrage’ Over SCOTUS Protests but ‘Pretty Deafening Silence’ on Women’s Rights
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki challenged Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff after expressed concern over protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices.
“The Department of Justice was very swift in responding to school board members who felt like they were being harassed and intimidated a couple months ago,” Hoff told Psaki at a press conference on Tuesday. “Does the president feel that the demonstrations outside of, say, Justice Alito’s home are those attempts to interfere or intimidate?”
“The president’s longstanding view has been that violence, threats and intimidation of any kind have no place in political discourse,” Psaki replied. “What I do find is interesting and I think many people have noted is that there are voices on the right who have called out this — protests that are happening — while remaining silent for years on protests that have happened outside the homes of school board members, the Michigan secretary of state or including threats made to women seeking reproductive health care or even an insurrection against our Capitol.”
“So I know that there’s an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judge’s homes and that’s the president’s position,” she added. “But the silence is pretty deafening about all the other intimidation that we’ve seen to a number of people.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
‘Morally Wrong’: Musk Says Twitter Banning Trump to Prevent Him From Possibly Inciting More Violence Was ‘Stupid’ (Video)
Billionaire Elon Musk says banning then-President Donald Trump from Twitter over his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection was a “mistake,” “flat-out stupid,” and “morally wrong.” He says he would reverse the permanent suspension if his attempt to close the massive $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant and take it private is successful.
Claiming it was “not correct to ban Donald Trump,” Musk on Tuesday said: “I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” The New York Times reports.
“Mr. Musk called the decision to ban Mr. Trump ‘morally wrong and flat-out stupid.’ He said individual posts to Twitter could be hidden, and that individuals could still be temporarily suspended ‘if they say something that is illegal or otherwise just, you know, destructive to the world.’ But he said that ‘permanent bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter.'”
Full video. pic.twitter.com/CHCqOdsqzR
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) May 10, 2022
Musk, who has no formal public policy education or training, no experience running a social media platform, and a history of controversial remarks himself on Twitter, made his remarks at a Financial Times conference Tuesday.
Musk’s remarks appear to show his focus would be on protecting Twitter’s reputation on the right, more than concerning himself with regulating how the platform, which has tremendous impact on public opinion and policy, will be used.
“Banning Trump was in no way a ‘moral’ decision,” says WUSA9’s Jordan Fischer. “It was driven purely by Twitter’s legal exposure in allowing anyone, president or otherwise, to continue using their platform to incite violence. Legal exposure that would then fall on Musk if he were to take the company private.”
Ethics experts are also concerned.
“Giving someone who tried to overturn an election and helped incite an insurrection a major forum to continue undermining democracy is dangerous,” says Noah Bookbinder, President of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). “Neither Elon Musk nor anyone else should reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban.”
More responses:
Of course Elon Musk would allow Donald Trump back on Twitter despite Trump using Twitter to plot his Jan 6 terrorist attack. Musk does not care about the USA. He is South African. He then moved to Canada. The US is just a place for him to use to make $ until he returns home.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 10, 2022
.@elonmusk will reverse Trump’s Twitter ban, here are some of his “greatest hits” pic.twitter.com/JZRLkpsTX9
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 10, 2022
Elon Musk says Trump's ban from Twitter actually "amplified" him. Based on – what, exactly?
Online discussion about Trump plunged after the ban to a five-year low: https://t.co/etdmQHXQQM.
His follow-up blog was so unpopular he dropped it within a month: https://t.co/pMzTe6iH5p https://t.co/RB3lumxShv
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 10, 2022
Elon Musk’s plan to reinstate Trump on Twitter would just reignite a race to the bottom. More from @GoAngelo: pic.twitter.com/IPcuhpjb6e
— Media Matters (@mmfa) May 10, 2022
As Elon Musk announced he’d end Trump ban, he also said tweets “destructive to the world” would be made “invisible or have very limited traction.”
What could go wrong w/ massive union-buster who exploited his way to the top determining what content is “destructive to the world”
— Jordan (@JordanChariton) May 10, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Next We Go After Obergefell’: Far-Right Activists Celebrate by Declaring ‘We Shall Have Our Theocracy Very Soon’
- 'PROFOUNDLY UNFIT LOON'1 day ago
‘You and I Have Unfinished Business’: Steve Schmidt Decimates ‘Grifting Quitter’ Sarah Palin
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Your Body Is Mine’: Video Shows Anti-Abortion Activists Telling Pro-Choice Protestors ‘Not Your Choice, Not Your Body’
- AMERICAN IDIOT21 hours ago
Watch: Director of National Intelligence Appears Dumbfounded Over GOP Senator from Alabama’s Questions
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Zero Credibility’: Top Attorney Blasts Tom Cotton for Attacking Biden and Peaceful Protestors Outside Justices’ Homes
- News2 days ago
Five Years Ago Trump Secretly Celebrated Firing FBI Director, Gave Russians Classified Intel Inside the Oval Office
- News1 day ago
Watch: Far Right Cable Network OAN Admits ‘No Widespread Voter Fraud’ After Defamation Settlement
- News2 days ago
‘Serious Risk’: Psaki Delivers Strong Warning on Republicans Working to Enact Total Ban on Abortion and Contraception