Supreme Court Hands Ted Cruz Lucrative $555,000 Win by Declaring Campaign Finance Rule Violates Free Speech Right
In a 6-3 decision Monday the U.S. Supreme Court handed Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz a lucrative win, declaring a federal rule limiting the amount a candidate who loans money to their own campaign can be repaid violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.
“With the latest SCOTUS decision to further deregulate campaign finance, the Texas senator will be able pay himself back with fresh donor money,” HuffPost reports, adding that Cruz can now “hit up donors to help pay himself back for the $555,000 he loaned to his campaigns in 2012 and 2018.”
Possibly the most consequential result of the ruling is it “could also enable politicians to personally make money on their campaigns by charging interest on loans later repaid by donors.”
Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, which was joined by all conservatives on the bench. Justice Elena Kagan authored the minority opinion, which was joined by the liberals.
Today’s final #SCOTUS decision is in FEC v. Cruz, and Ted Cruz wins in his challenge to election loan repayment rules. The decision is 6-3, with Roberts writing for the court and Kagan writing the dissent. https://t.co/RZytMIUuTh pic.twitter.com/6PbkFyuuPn
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 16, 2022
“And as they paid him, so he will pay them,” Justice Kagan, warning of corruption, wrote in her dissent. “In the coming months and years, they receive government benefits ― maybe favorable legislation, maybe prized appointments, maybe lucrative contracts. The politician is happy; the donors are happy. The only loser is the public. It inevitably suffers from government corruption.”
Kagan, in dissent: “The politician is happy; the donors are happy. The only loser is the public.” pic.twitter.com/BHajYAwbWn
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 16, 2022
“Cruz,” HuffPost notes, “will be able to raise $555,000 and put it in his own pocket immediately. For that, he can thank the six conservative justices ― three of whom he voted to confirm.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
TX Supreme Court Rules Abbott’s Investigations of Parents With Transgender Children Can Resume Despite ‘Irreparable Harm’
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday overturned a lower state court’s ruling, declaring Governor Greg Abbott’s order to investigate parents of transgender children for possible child abuse can go back into effect. A lower court ruled the investigations had to cease temporarily. Abbott had filed an emergency appeal.
The New York Times reports “the court said that officials could not resume the investigation into the plaintiffs that had brought the lawsuit, a family and a doctor, acknowledging that the inquiry would cause ‘irreparable harm’ and leaving in place the injunction as their case proceeds to trial.”
It’s unclear currently why the court would allow other investigations to continue while acknowledging the investigation into the plaintiffs would cause harm.
The 12-page ruling appears to focus more on the intricacies of the Texas constitution and what parts of the government have the authority to institute orders such as Governor Abbott’s ordering the state Dept. of Family and Protective Services to perform the investigations.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan Subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 Committee Along With Three Other Trump Allies
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued subpoenas to five GOP members of Congress, including Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. The others include Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona.
All five refused to cooperate voluntarily, as CNN reports.
“These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the Committee said via Twitter.
“Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step.”
On January 12 the Committee asked McCarthy to appear voluntarily. He refused.
That same day it sent him a six-page letter detailing a lengthy list of the remarks he had made unquestionably blaming Trump for the attack.
January 6th Select Committee issues subpoenas to 5 House Republicans:
• House Minority Leader McCarthy (CA)
• Rep. Scott Perry (PA)
• Rep. Jim Jordan (OH)
• Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ)
• Rep. Mo Brooks (AL) pic.twitter.com/0Fj0aTZkIA
— The Recount (@therecount) May 12, 2022
Federal Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against Twitter
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump brought against social media giant Twitter. The former president sued after Twitter permanently suspended him in the wake of his remarks immediately following the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Twitter was concerned about the potential of Trump inciting further violence.
Trump, along with the far-right American Conservative Union, headed by Matt Schlapp, and five individuals who also had been banned sued Twitter.
CNBC reports the lawsuit asked California federal district court Judge James Donato to rule the federal Communications Decency Act was unconstitutional. The judge did leave room for Trump to file his lawsuit again.
Just two weeks ago Trump announced he had no desire to return to Twitter and would communicate with his followers via his nascent yet highly mocked platform Truth Social.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
