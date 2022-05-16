Supreme Court Hands Ted Cruz Lucrative $555,000 Win by Declaring Campaign Finance Rule Violates Free Speech Right

In a 6-3 decision Monday the U.S. Supreme Court handed Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz a lucrative win, declaring a federal rule limiting the amount a candidate who loans money to their own campaign can be repaid violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.

“With the latest SCOTUS decision to further deregulate campaign finance, the Texas senator will be able pay himself back with fresh donor money,” HuffPost reports, adding that Cruz can now “hit up donors to help pay himself back for the $555,000 he loaned to his campaigns in 2012 and 2018.”

Possibly the most consequential result of the ruling is it “could also enable politicians to personally make money on their campaigns by charging interest on loans later repaid by donors.”

Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, which was joined by all conservatives on the bench. Justice Elena Kagan authored the minority opinion, which was joined by the liberals.

Today’s final #SCOTUS decision is in FEC v. Cruz, and Ted Cruz wins in his challenge to election loan repayment rules. The decision is 6-3, with Roberts writing for the court and Kagan writing the dissent. https://t.co/RZytMIUuTh pic.twitter.com/6PbkFyuuPn — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 16, 2022

“And as they paid him, so he will pay them,” Justice Kagan, warning of corruption, wrote in her dissent. “In the coming months and years, they receive government benefits ― maybe favorable legislation, maybe prized appointments, maybe lucrative contracts. The politician is happy; the donors are happy. The only loser is the public. It inevitably suffers from government corruption.”

Kagan, in dissent: “The politician is happy; the donors are happy. The only loser is the public.” pic.twitter.com/BHajYAwbWn — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 16, 2022

“Cruz,” HuffPost notes, “will be able to raise $555,000 and put it in his own pocket immediately. For that, he can thank the six conservative justices ― three of whom he voted to confirm.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.