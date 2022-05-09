RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Next We Go After Obergefell’: Far-Right Activists Celebrate by Declaring ‘We Shall Have Our Theocracy Very Soon’
“Next we go after Obergefell v Hodges and then the rulings banning Christianity from public schools,” white nationalist Vincent James told his followers on Telegram last Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito indicated that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
James was among a chorus of far-right and Christian nationalist activists looking forward to using the SCOTUS decision to implement their theocratic agenda. Not satisfied with simply removing the right to abortion protected in Roe, they’re eager to pass a total abortion ban, dismantle the right to same-sex marriage, and institute their ultraconservative version of Christianity on others. They see an ally in the Supreme Court, and there’s reason to believe that they’re right.
Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe explicitly criticizes both Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, and Lawrence v. Texas, which legalized same-sex relations. “None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history,” Alito wrote in the draft opinion. While the draft opinion stresses that the decision would only apply to abortion, Alito’s critique creates room for both cases to be attacked as well as a pathway by which they could be overturned.
This wouldn’t be the first time Alito has leveled criticism at Obergefell, either. Clarence Thomas, writing for himself and Alito, blasted the 2015 decision in 2020, declaring, “Obergefell will continue to have ruinous consequences for religious liberty.”
James’ post was followed up with a May 3 livestream titled, “Women Lose, God Wins: Scotus to BAN Abortion, Sodomy, and Gay Marriage,” in which he applauded Alito and Thomas for creating a pathway to take away more rights.
“The Supreme Court has completely banned abortion, or they’re going to move to ban abortion. They’re going to ban sodomy, they’re going to ban gay marriage, they’re going to throw gays off roofs. Women lose, God wins, Christ wins,” James declared. “We shall have our theocracy very soon.”
Radical white nationalist Vincent James celebrates the leaked SCOTUS decision, hoping that it will eventually lead to us seeing Justices Alito and Thomas throwing gay people off of tall buildings: “We shall have our theocracy very soon.” pic.twitter.com/uNBy2va1lB
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 4, 2022
“This written opinion implies that Obergefell v. Hodges—the legalization of gay marriage in the country—is next on the chopping block,” he said. “Maybe after that, we can go after sodomy, we can ban sodomy in red states, and maybe after that we can go after the fact that in a 1962 decision, a 1963 Supreme Court decision that banned God from public schools. Maybe we can bring back God to public schools in red states.”
Reading a tweet that likened Alito’s draft opinion to “a stage 5 cancer diagnosis for LGBT rights” during a video published May 4 on Bitchute, James was ecstatic. “Yes, yes, yes, yes! This is awesome.”
He told his viewers that they had to push the Republican Party to do more, and he indicated that their role was to push the Overton window further to the right.
“You can never congratulate them,” he said. “We have to keep pushing. You have to say, ‘Great, that’s awesome, that’s a great win, on to the next thing. It doesn’t go far enough actually.’ This is the sort of mentality you have to have. And maybe, you know, you should just start doing these things to try to trigger a Supreme Court decision, it seems that they’re hungry for one on the gay rights thing, on the gay marriage thing, on the sodomy thing, on the stuff happening in schools. It seems like they’re hungry for one. So why don’t you stand up, stop being a pussy, and deal with the consequences later?”
“How about we just start banning gay marriage? How about we just start banning sodomy in red states?” James said in the May 3 livestream. “Do it, and worry about the consequences later.”
He followed up in a series of Telegram posts in the wee hours May 4. He urged Republicans to use the same strategy from their campaign to overturn Roe and apply it on same-sex marriage, contraceptives, and discussing LGBTQ issues in schools.
James was joined in such calls by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who took to Telegram May 3 to declare, “We are going to end abortion, gay marriage, and sodomy and there is literally nothing liberals can do about it.” Ever the misogynist, he added, “Hey women we are gonna put y’all back in chains (you can’t murder babies anymore).”
Peter Brimelow, the founder of the white nationalist-promoting VDARE website whom Robert Murdoch once employed to write his memoirs, was looking even further back. Excited by the news, he wrote, “Next stop Brown vs Board!,” signaling his desire to see the landmark case outlawing racial discrimination in public schools overturned.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘Your Body Is Mine’: Video Shows Anti-Abortion Activists Telling Pro-Choice Protestors ‘Not Your Choice, Not Your Body’
Countless thousands of Americans supporting and defending a woman’s right to choose an abortion protesting what is expected to be a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, after a draft opinion was leaked a week ago.
A video posted Saturday appears to show several anti-abortion activists standing on the steps of a New York City church telling people protesting in support of abortion as a constitutional civil right, “You have no choice. Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine.”
Captions on the video attribute those remarks to “FDNY,” the New York City Fire Dept., but that has not been confirmed. The leader of the group is wearing what appears to be an FDNY patch on his pullover, and an “America First” cap. America First is the name of the group headed by Nick Fuentes, who has been called a white nationalist and a white supremacist.
“Not the church, not the state, the people must decide their fate,” the pro-choice protestors chant in the video, which has gone viral over the weekend.
“I am the people,” the anti-choice activist, pounding his chest, declares. “The people have decided, the court has decided, you lose.”
“You have no choice,” he responds to their chants, gesticulating as if he were a ruler. “Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine – and you’re having my baby.”
“You have no choice. Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine.”
This is where we are headed folks!
pic.twitter.com/VOcAbnn4BM
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 8, 2022
Newsweek describes the anti-abortion activist as “a man among a group of anti-abortion protesters on the steps of the church, who regularly go from the church to protest at a nearby Planned Parenthood.”
Another video which appears to have been taken around the same time shows the size of the crowd, several others with the anti-abortion activists, and a religious banner.
An organizer with @nycforabortion just told the clinic defenders that the anti choice people are not going to get the protection by NYPD to march. The crowd celebrates because we know that without the police support the clinic invaders won’t try it.
We need to do this every time pic.twitter.com/rTIIbBIXLR
— thizzL🧪 (@thizzl_) May 7, 2022
UPDATE: 3:36 PM ET –
FDNY says the person in the video is not a member of the New York City Fire Dept.:
FDNY Statement on Protest Video pic.twitter.com/AHgEWqTKln
— FDNY (@FDNY) May 9, 2022
‘From States Rights to No Rights’: Shock After McConnell Explains Next Steps if GOP Wins the Midterms
With all eyes on the expected Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will impact the 2022 midterm elections, GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered his thoughts on what could happen in January if Republicans win back the Senate.
“Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is similarly reluctant to discuss the issue, calling it premature, but said a national abortion ban is possible if the Supreme Court overturns Roe,” USA Today reported Saturday.
The newspaper interviewed McConnell following a lead to Politico of an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito which would end the right to abortion across America.
“It would depend on where the votes were,” McConnell said of a vote for a national ban.
But McConnell seemed to hint it would occur.
“With regard to the abortion issue, I think it’s pretty clear where Senate Republicans stand,” McConnell explained. “And if and when the court makes a final decision, I expect everybody will be more definitive. But I don’t think it’s much secret where Senate Republicans stand on that issue.”
Columnist Molly Jong-Fast said, “Republicans went from states rights to no rights head spinningly fast.”
Political scholar Norm Ornstein responded, “It was always a con.”
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said it would be silly to think McConnell would do anything else other than a national ban.
“You don’t go halfway towards achieving your decades long agenda & then quit when victory is in sight. McConnell will drive towards a national ban if he is in power after the midterms,” she predicted. “McConnell told the National Right to Life conference in 2014, that if elected majority leader after the election, he’d push thru legislation limiting a woman’s right to have an abortion. Instead he got us a 6-3 Court. Now a national ban is in his sights.”
Trump Jr. Goes Ballistic Defending His Father Wanting to Secretly Bomb Mexico: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Bad Thing???’
Donald Trump, Jr. is passionately defending his father over reports the then-President wanted to secretly bomb Mexico, then deny it was the United States.
The target of the unprovoked, and thus illegal attack, would be drug labs in Mexico, and members of the drug cartels, according to a new book by Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
The New York Times reports that during the summer of 2020, “Mr. Trump asked Mr. Esper at least twice if the military could ‘shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs.'”
“They don’t have control of their own country,” Trump said, according to Esper, who pushed back against the request.
“Trump said that ‘we could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly,’ adding that ‘no one would know it was us.’ Mr. Trump said he would just say that the United States had not conducted the strike, Mr. Esper recounts, writing that he would have thought it was a joke had he not been staring Mr. Trump in the face.”
Donald Trump, Jr. angrily defended his dad on Friday.
“I’m still trying to figure out the recent media outrage about my father possibly wanting to target Mexican drug cartel manufacturing facilities in Mexico… Is that supposed to be a bad thing???” he tweeted.
Conservative George Conway, as did many others, correctly noted, “I know it’s a small point, but this says the former guy was commander-in-chief for over three years and didn’t know that the Patriot is a surface-to-air missile.”
Others also noted that a first strike into Mexico would be considered an act of war, and targeting a civilian population would be considered a war crime. It would also not be hard to determine where the missile came from.
Foreign-policy analyst, Washington Post opinion columnist, and former Republican Max Boot took the opportunity to use Jr.’s tweet as a warning:
Things that are considered a scandal among normal people are a badge of honor in Trumplandia. Trump will probably showcase his desire to bomb Mexico and shoot peaceful protesters–and the MAGA hordes will be thrilled. If he wins again, he will have a mandate to do just that. https://t.co/T6Bv2QRAeA
— Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) May 6, 2022
Many are mocking and schooling Jr.:
Don Jr., let me explain this to you. Bombing our friend and ally Mexico with U.S. missiles is in fact a very bad thing. https://t.co/iZgQa0u0XL
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 6, 2022
The son of the former president of the United States is confused why his dad wanting to send the US military to bomb Mexico and cover it up is a bad thing.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 6, 2022
Yes, bombing our friends and neighbors in Mexico IS a bad thing. The reason you’re having trouble figuring it out – if you really want a straight answer – is because you’re the drug-addled spawn of a lawless psychopath. https://t.co/4x3QHSSJBy
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) May 6, 2022
If it was such a great idea why did he want to cover it up by blaming someone else? Why wouldn’t he just take the credit for it? Because even he knew that it was an insane idea.
— JAS16UT✡️ (@JAS16AZ) May 6, 2022
He prefers a local supplier https://t.co/asuw1Xl6gv
— CPES 🇬🇧🇿🇦🌊🇺🇦🌻 (@cpes100) May 6, 2022
God, the abject stupidity! The arrogance from ignorance! These people are so fucking dumb it hurts my brain! https://t.co/iJe1Packhu
— 𝕋𝕠𝕞 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕤 𝔽𝕒𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕤𝕞! 🇺🇸 🌊🌊 (@tom_wellborn3) May 6, 2022
Sure, and Russia was just lobbing missiles into Ukraine because they had too many happy women and children so they felt the right to turn them into prime targets for torture, rape, and assignations.
Mexico is a sovereign country.
Ukraine is a sovereign country.
What a dumb F**K.. https://t.co/ugGmdBwB5l
— David W Pippy (@DWPippy) May 6, 2022
