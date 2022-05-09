RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Your Body Is Mine’: Video Shows Anti-Abortion Activists Telling Pro-Choice Protestors ‘Not Your Choice, Not Your Body’
Countless thousands of Americans supporting and defending a woman’s right to choose an abortion protesting what is expected to be a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, after a draft opinion was leaked a week ago.
A video posted Saturday appears to show several anti-abortion activists standing on the steps of a New York City church telling people protesting in support of abortion as a constitutional civil right, “You have no choice. Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine.”
Captions on the video attribute those remarks to “FDNY,” the New York City Fire Dept., but that has not been confirmed. The leader of the group is wearing what appears to be an FDNY patch on his pullover, and an “America First” cap. America First is the name of the group headed by Nick Fuentes, who has been called a white nationalist and a white supremacist.
“Not the church, not the state, the people must decide their fate,” the pro-choice protestors chant in the video, which has gone viral over the weekend.
“I am the people,” the anti-choice activist, pounding his chest, declares. “The people have decided, the court has decided, you lose.”
“You have no choice,” he responds to their chants, gesticulating as if he were a ruler. “Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine – and you’re having my baby.”
“You have no choice. Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine.”
This is where we are headed folks!
pic.twitter.com/VOcAbnn4BM
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 8, 2022
Newsweek describes the anti-abortion activist as “a man among a group of anti-abortion protesters on the steps of the church, who regularly go from the church to protest at a nearby Planned Parenthood.”
Another video which appears to have been taken around the same time shows the size of the crowd, several others with the anti-abortion activists, and a religious banner.
An organizer with @nycforabortion just told the clinic defenders that the anti choice people are not going to get the protection by NYPD to march. The crowd celebrates because we know that without the police support the clinic invaders won’t try it.
We need to do this every time pic.twitter.com/rTIIbBIXLR
— thizzL🧪 (@thizzl_) May 7, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘From States Rights to No Rights’: Shock After McConnell Explains Next Steps if GOP Wins the Midterms
With all eyes on the expected Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will impact the 2022 midterm elections, GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered his thoughts on what could happen in January if Republicans win back the Senate.
“Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is similarly reluctant to discuss the issue, calling it premature, but said a national abortion ban is possible if the Supreme Court overturns Roe,” USA Today reported Saturday.
The newspaper interviewed McConnell following a lead to Politico of an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito which would end the right to abortion across America.
“It would depend on where the votes were,” McConnell said of a vote for a national ban.
But McConnell seemed to hint it would occur.
“With regard to the abortion issue, I think it’s pretty clear where Senate Republicans stand,” McConnell explained. “And if and when the court makes a final decision, I expect everybody will be more definitive. But I don’t think it’s much secret where Senate Republicans stand on that issue.”
Columnist Molly Jong-Fast said, “Republicans went from states rights to no rights head spinningly fast.”
Political scholar Norm Ornstein responded, “It was always a con.”
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said it would be silly to think McConnell would do anything else other than a national ban.
“You don’t go halfway towards achieving your decades long agenda & then quit when victory is in sight. McConnell will drive towards a national ban if he is in power after the midterms,” she predicted. “McConnell told the National Right to Life conference in 2014, that if elected majority leader after the election, he’d push thru legislation limiting a woman’s right to have an abortion. Instead he got us a 6-3 Court. Now a national ban is in his sights.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Jr. Goes Ballistic Defending His Father Wanting to Secretly Bomb Mexico: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Bad Thing???’
Donald Trump, Jr. is passionately defending his father over reports the then-President wanted to secretly bomb Mexico, then deny it was the United States.
The target of the unprovoked, and thus illegal attack, would be drug labs in Mexico, and members of the drug cartels, according to a new book by Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
The New York Times reports that during the summer of 2020, “Mr. Trump asked Mr. Esper at least twice if the military could ‘shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs.'”
“They don’t have control of their own country,” Trump said, according to Esper, who pushed back against the request.
“Trump said that ‘we could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly,’ adding that ‘no one would know it was us.’ Mr. Trump said he would just say that the United States had not conducted the strike, Mr. Esper recounts, writing that he would have thought it was a joke had he not been staring Mr. Trump in the face.”
Donald Trump, Jr. angrily defended his dad on Friday.
“I’m still trying to figure out the recent media outrage about my father possibly wanting to target Mexican drug cartel manufacturing facilities in Mexico… Is that supposed to be a bad thing???” he tweeted.
Conservative George Conway, as did many others, correctly noted, “I know it’s a small point, but this says the former guy was commander-in-chief for over three years and didn’t know that the Patriot is a surface-to-air missile.”
Others also noted that a first strike into Mexico would be considered an act of war, and targeting a civilian population would be considered a war crime. It would also not be hard to determine where the missile came from.
Foreign-policy analyst, Washington Post opinion columnist, and former Republican Max Boot took the opportunity to use Jr.’s tweet as a warning:
Things that are considered a scandal among normal people are a badge of honor in Trumplandia. Trump will probably showcase his desire to bomb Mexico and shoot peaceful protesters–and the MAGA hordes will be thrilled. If he wins again, he will have a mandate to do just that. https://t.co/T6Bv2QRAeA
— Max Boot ?? (@MaxBoot) May 6, 2022
Many are mocking and schooling Jr.:
Don Jr., let me explain this to you. Bombing our friend and ally Mexico with U.S. missiles is in fact a very bad thing. https://t.co/iZgQa0u0XL
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 6, 2022
The son of the former president of the United States is confused why his dad wanting to send the US military to bomb Mexico and cover it up is a bad thing.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 6, 2022
Yes, bombing our friends and neighbors in Mexico IS a bad thing. The reason you’re having trouble figuring it out – if you really want a straight answer – is because you’re the drug-addled spawn of a lawless psychopath. https://t.co/4x3QHSSJBy
— Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) May 6, 2022
If it was such a great idea why did he want to cover it up by blaming someone else? Why wouldn’t he just take the credit for it? Because even he knew that it was an insane idea.
— JAS16UT?? (@JAS16AZ) May 6, 2022
He prefers a local supplier https://t.co/asuw1Xl6gv
— CPES ???????? (@cpes100) May 6, 2022
God, the abject stupidity! The arrogance from ignorance! These people are so fucking dumb it hurts my brain! https://t.co/iJe1Packhu
— ??? ??????? ???????! ?? ?? (@tom_wellborn3) May 6, 2022
Sure, and Russia was just lobbing missiles into Ukraine because they had too many happy women and children so they felt the right to turn them into prime targets for torture, rape, and assignations.
Mexico is a sovereign country.
Ukraine is a sovereign country.
What a dumb F**K.. https://t.co/ugGmdBwB5l
— David W Pippy (@DWPippy) May 6, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘The Cruelty Has No Bottom’: Legal Expert Blasts TX Gov. Abbott for Trying to Ban Some Children From Public Education
Governor Greg Abbott is trying to block some children from being able to go to school to get an education. The Texas Republican says he will challenge the Supreme Court to overturn its 40-year-old decision that requires states to pay for the public education of all children, regardless of citizenship status.
Legal experts and others are blasting Abbott.
The Governor says it’s just too expensive for Texas to pay to educate undocumented children. Last month he spent billions of taxpayer dollars on what was decried as “an expensive campaign prop,” and a “stunt,” to “inspect” every truck crossing the border. His antics cost American companies an estimated $9 billion in just ten days.
Abbott’s border stunt isn’t quite over. He’s redirecting half a billion dollars more to fund it, with money from his Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
But Abbott says there just isn’t money to educate children who are undocumented.
In 1982 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas law, in Plyler v. Doe, finding that states must educate undocumented children. As The New York Times reports, Abbott sees the far-right conservative Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as an opening to have the court overturn other decisions he does not like.
“I think we will resurrect that case and challenge this issue again, because the expenses are extraordinary and the times are different than when Plyler versus Doe was issued many decades ago,” Abbott told far-right radio host Joe Pagliarulo, known as “Joe Pags,” the Austin America-Statesman reported.
University of Alabama law professor, MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance is blasting Abbott.
“Plyler v Doe is long-standing precedent from 1982 that holds all kids, regardless of citizenship status, are entitled to a K-12 education on 14th Am[endment] equal protection grounds. There is no pending case, no jurisprudential reason to reverse Plyler. It’s race to the bottom stuff,” Vance tweeted Thursday.
Pointing to the Supreme Court’s ruling itself, she calls the attempt to deny children an education “cruel.”
2/2 The 5th Circuit ruled that Texas (the state that tried in the original case to deny kids who weren’t citizens an education) couldn’t keep them out of schools. The reasoning lays bare just how cruel that effort was & is today. pic.twitter.com/sPAWje8jvs
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 5, 2022
On Friday, Vance doubled down on her condemnation, noting: “The cruelty has no bottom.”
“I know Plyler, the education case TX Gov Abbott opposes [because] it was implicitly at issue when we challenged Alabama’s 2011 anti-immigration law. That law tried to deny even citizen kids education by collecting data on parents’ citizenship. The cruelty has no bottom,” she said.
Vance was responding to a tweet from Santiago Mayer, the founder and Executive Director of Voters of Tomorrow:
Greg Abbott is now saying the state shouldn’t provide public education to kids. He’s going to SCOTUS over this.
They are coming for your fucking kids.
— Santiago Mayer ? (@santiagomayer_) May 5, 2022
Attorney Matthew Cortland says “Abbott wants SCOTUS to declare undocumented immigrants to be un-people, without ANY protections.”
Plyler v. Doe stands for the proposition that undocumented immigrants are persons protected by the Due Process Clauses of the 5th and 14th Amendments to the US Constitution
Abbott wants SCOTUS to declare undocumented immigrants to be un-people, without ANY protections. https://t.co/bEK8gj9SWF
— Matthew Cortland (@mattbc) May 5, 2022
Journalist and political analyst Ron Brownstein adds:
Abbott’s indication he wants to deny TX public school ed to kids of undocumented immigrants & Louisiana pushing bill to prosecute women on abortion underscore 1 likely effect of #SCOTUS revoking Roe: emboldening red states to push envelope on other fronts https://t.co/vQ0rYUNufd
— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) May 6, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘The Cruelty Has No Bottom’: Legal Expert Blasts TX Gov. Abbott for Trying to Ban Some Children From Public Education
- News3 days ago
‘A Recovery With a Lotta Momentum’: Economists Praise Jobs Report – Unemployment Steady at Near-50 Year Lows
- HYPOCRISY ALERT2 days ago
Clarence Thomas Blasted for Declaring SCOTUS Can’t Be ‘Bullied’ Into Giving ‘Outcomes You Want’ After Spouse’s Actions
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Trump Jr. Goes Ballistic Defending His Father Wanting to Secretly Bomb Mexico: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Bad Thing???’
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Judge Rules in Favor of Marjorie Taylor Greene
- News2 days ago
Brett Kavanaugh Neighbor Organizing Protests Outside His Home: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Civil to That Man’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘From States Rights to No Rights’: Shock After McConnell Explains Next Steps if GOP Wins the Midterms
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Federal Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against Twitter