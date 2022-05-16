HISTORY IN THE MAKING
‘I Am a Black, Gay, Immigrant Woman’: New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Honors Barrier-Breakers Before Her
On her first official day as White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre proudly announced, “I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position. I would not be here today if were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.”
“I benefit from their sacrifices, I have learned from their excellence. I am forever grateful to them. Representation does matter, you hear us say this often in this administration, and no one understands this better than President Biden.”
Watch:
KJP: I’m obviously aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a black gay immigrant woman… I would not be here today if were not for generations of barrier breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders. pic.twitter.com/AX7SDzlCeK
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2022
Watch Live: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Testifies on the Second Day of Her SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, which begins at 9:00 AM ET. You can watch video below, or on C-SPAN on cable.
Day one included Senator Tom Cotton (R-MO) detailing an extremely long list of qualifications “any” nominee would have to have to get his yes vote, including interpreting the Constitution the same way the late ultra-conservative Justice Antonin Scalia did. All those requirements fly in the face of him stating in 2018 to now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh that he needed to do just this one thing to get his vote.
Senator Marsha Blackburn on Monday served up what some called a “QAnon word salad” of accusations.
Watch day two live below:
‘We Do Think It’s Going to Be Today’: Joe Biden Announcing His VP Running Mate Expected Momentarily
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made his decision and is expected to announce his vice presidential running mate any moment. MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell just reported, “we do think it’s going to be today.”
She and NBC News’ Kristen Welker also shared several anecdotes that make it seem today is the day, and the person the former Vice President has chosen is a Black woman.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
‘Permission to Do That to His Daughters’: AOC Delivers Epic Anti-Misogyny Speech Schooling Congressman Who Accosted Her
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a powerful and passionate speech exposing and attacking misogyny after being accosted on the steps of the nation’s Capitol this week by two Republican Congressmen.
Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida called the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx a “fucking bitch,” and Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, by Yoho’s side, made remarks about urine, according to reports.
Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday, one day after Yoho delivered a very non-apologetic statement on the floor of the House, responded by telling Members the Florida Republican’s attack on her was “permission” for other men to attack his own daughters, wife, and other women.
“This harm that Mr. Yoho levied – tried to levy – against me, was not just an incident directed at me. But when you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez explained.
“In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community. And I am here to stand up, to say that is not acceptable,” she continued.
“I do not care what your views are. It does not matter how much I disagree, or how much it incenses me or how much I feel that people are dehumanizing others, I will not do that myself. I will not allow people to change and create hatred in our hearts.”
“And so what I believe is that having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man. And when a decent man messes up, as we all are bound to do, he tries his best and does apologize. Not to save face, not to win a vote. He apologizes, genuinely, to repair and acknowledge the harm done. So that we can all move on.”
Watch:
Right now, @AOC is speaking from the House floor about @RepTedYoho’s comments.
“When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters.” pic.twitter.com/USkyv6z6XM
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 23, 2020
