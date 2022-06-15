HISTORY IN THE MAKING
Biden Order: It Is the Policy of the U.S. Gov’t. to ‘Defend the Rights and Safety of LGBTQI+ Individuals’
President Joe Biden has declared it is the policy of the United States Government to defend the “rights and safety” of LGBTQI+ individuals in a historic executive order that encompasses several executive branch agencies and extends that policy into international areas. It effectively directs the federal government to use its resources to work to ban dangerous and harmful “conversion therapy” – not just in the U.S. but “around the world,” and to support and protect LGBTQIA+ youth and older LGBTQIA+ individuals in areas including health care, education, housing, and justice.
“LGBTQI+ individuals and families still face systemic discrimination and barriers to full participation in our Nation’s economic and civic life,” states President Biden’s executive order, which he signed at a White House LGBTQ Pride Month celebration Wednesday. “These disparities and barriers can be the greatest for transgender people and LGBTQI+ people of color. Today, unrelenting political and legislative attacks at the State level — on LGBTQI+ children and families in particular — threaten the civil rights gains of the last half century and put LGBTQI+ people at risk. These attacks defy our American values of liberty and dignity, corrode our democracy, and threaten basic personal safety. They echo the criminalization that LGBTQI+ people continue to face in some 70 countries around the world.”
“The Federal Government must defend the rights and safety of LGBTQI+ individuals,” President Biden states in his massive 3000-word “Executive Order on Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals,” under the “Policy” section.
“It is therefore the policy of my Administration to combat unlawful discrimination and eliminate disparities that harm LGBTQI+ individuals and their families, defend their rights and safety, and pursue a comprehensive approach to delivering the full promise of equality for LGBTQI+ individuals.”
The order attempts to override state-level attacks on the LGBTQ community by directing the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services to “protect LGBTQI+ individuals’ access to medically necessary care from harmful State and local laws and practices,” and “promote the adoption of promising policies and practices to support health equity, including in the area of mental health care, for LGBTQI+ youth and adults.”
Going even further, the order directs “the Secretary of State, in collaboration with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of HHS, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development,” to “develop an action plan to promote an end to” the use of conversion therapy “around the world.”
While not as encompassing as the Equality Act would be – it does not specifically mention areas like credit and banking – the order almost reads like policy an administration would make if the Equality Act had been passed and signed in to law, something the administration has stated it continues to push for.
HISTORY IN THE MAKING
‘I Am a Black, Gay, Immigrant Woman’: New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Honors Barrier-Breakers Before Her
On her first official day as White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre proudly announced, “I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position. I would not be here today if were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.”
“I benefit from their sacrifices, I have learned from their excellence. I am forever grateful to them. Representation does matter, you hear us say this often in this administration, and no one understands this better than President Biden.”
Watch:
KJP: I’m obviously aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a black gay immigrant woman… I would not be here today if were not for generations of barrier breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders. pic.twitter.com/AX7SDzlCeK
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2022
HISTORY IN THE MAKING
Watch Live: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Testifies on the Second Day of Her SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, which begins at 9:00 AM ET. You can watch video below, or on C-SPAN on cable.
Day one included Senator Tom Cotton (R-MO) detailing an extremely long list of qualifications “any” nominee would have to have to get his yes vote, including interpreting the Constitution the same way the late ultra-conservative Justice Antonin Scalia did. All those requirements fly in the face of him stating in 2018 to now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh that he needed to do just this one thing to get his vote.
Senator Marsha Blackburn on Monday served up what some called a “QAnon word salad” of accusations.
Watch day two live below:
HISTORY IN THE MAKING
‘We Do Think It’s Going to Be Today’: Joe Biden Announcing His VP Running Mate Expected Momentarily
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made his decision and is expected to announce his vice presidential running mate any moment. MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell just reported, “we do think it’s going to be today.”
She and NBC News’ Kristen Welker also shared several anecdotes that make it seem today is the day, and the person the former Vice President has chosen is a Black woman.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
