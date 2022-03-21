RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Tom Cotton Said He Had Just One Condition to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh – He Has Many More for Ketanji Brown Jackson
In 2018 during the contentious Senate confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh, a man credibly accused by several women of sexual assault or misconduct, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he told the beer-aficionado and nominee to the nation’s highest court he had to meet just one condition to gain his support: “he smokes a pipe during his confirmation hearing like the late Justice Scalia.”
I also told Judge Kavanaugh I would support him on one condition: he smokes a pipe during his confirmation hearing like the late Justice Scalia. pic.twitter.com/6xCHaNlQOB
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 1, 2018
The following month Cotton issued a press release demanding Democrats “END THE CHARACTER ASSASSINATION” of Brett Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh did not smoke a pipe, although he did threaten Democrats. Cotton voted to confirm him anyway.
Fast forward to today.
Four years after his pipe-smoking demand Senator Cotton has expanded his list of conditions for supporting the nation’s first Black woman nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I want to be clear about what would convince me to support any Supreme Court nominee,” Cotton on Monday told Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge more qualified than any of the current justices when they were nominated to the nation’s highest court. “I’m looking for a justice who will uphold the Constitution, not use it to invent so-called rights.”
“I’m looking for a justice who understands the Constitution means what it says, and does not mean what it doesn’t say. Someone who understands that is not up to nine unaccountable, unelected politicians black robes decides on some new meaning of the constitution based on public opinion polling, or views of the legal elite,” Cotton, a Harvard Law School grad announced.
“I’m looking for a justice who realizes that a so-called ‘living Constitution’ really means that the Constitution is dead. Instead, we should have an enduring Constitution, as Justice Scalia contended.”
Justice Scalia did not write the Constitution, and experts say the Constitution was written to be interpreted in the modern day, and originalism “doesn’t hold up to scrutiny,” is a “scam,” and even “Bullsh*t.”
The Constitution that Justice Scalia “intended” is not the Constitution the founders intended. The founders intended for the Constitution to be interpreted in current times. In fact, one researcher says basically the ink was barely dry on the Constitution when its meanings were immediately debated.
“I’m looking for a justice you understand there’s a process for updating the Constitution. And that process is by amending the Constitution. I will not support anyone who seeks to rewrite the Constitution from the bench rather than through our constitutional amendment process,” he added, apparently unaware that that is exactly what the conservative extremists are doing right now on issues like abortion and other civil rights.
Watch:
“I also told Judge Kavanaugh I would support him on one condition: he smokes a pipe during his confirmation hearing like the late Justice Scalia.”
– Sen. Tom Cotton, August 1, 2018
Cotton sure has many more requirements for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.pic.twitter.com/mAjuBFGqkc
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 21, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Qanon Word Salad’: Blackburn Destroyed for Going ‘Full Transphobe’ at Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearing
U. S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is taking heat for outrageous remarks she made during the Senate confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Supreme Court Justice. During her opening statement, the extremist Tennessee GOP lawmaker accused the accomplished jurist of having a “hidden’ critical race theory “agenda” while supporting pedophiles. She made transphobic and homophobic remarks, and claimed “white privilege” does not exist.
“Educators are allowing biological males to steal opportunities from female athletes in the name of progressivism,” Blackburn told Judge Jackson at one point. “Some girls have been forced to share lockerroom with biological males,” she went on. “You serve in the board of a school that teaches kindergarteners – 5-year-old children – that they can choose their gender, and teaches them about so-called white privilege.”
“Your philosophy or lack thereof may be the root of the problem here,” Blackburn continued. “And you have made clear that judges must consider Critical Race Theory when deciding how to sentence criminal defendants.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) brings a whirlwind of conservative culture war grievances to Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing… and then congratulates the judge on her impressive career. pic.twitter.com/nShW2BzCXa
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 21, 2022
The Tennessee far-right Republican was pilloried on social media:
I would pay good money to watch Judge Jackson ask Senator Blackburn, in response, to define critical race theory and also reference any texts on critical race theory that Blackburn has read. https://t.co/hxsq4gJG7k
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 21, 2022
I don’t know how Marsha Blackburn does it, but she has managed to be three equal parts of stupid, lunatic and of course racist.
— Ricky Davila 🌻🇺🇦 (@TheRickyDavila) March 21, 2022
“Is it just me, or does Marsha Blackburn seem *really* stupid? Like, not just Lauren Boebert stupid, but something even more profound?” asked Random House copy chief and author of the New York Times bestselling book, “Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style,” Benjamin Dreyer.
Lol what?
Go home Sen. Marsha Blackburn. You’re drunk.pic.twitter.com/rBxj46TwIC
— Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) March 21, 2022
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Blackburn’s statement “show[s] how the QAnon obsession with fake pedophilia accusations has entered the Republican mainstream.”
Sen. Blackburn is just making sure you know she is a bigoted asshole with her speech.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 21, 2022
Democratic Party political strategist Christine Pelosi (daughter of the Speaker of the House) noted how “Marsha Blackburn serves up a Qanon word salad of choose your gender, trans kids, critical race theory, child porn sentencing and public defending … then claims she supports equal justice and opportunity for all.'” She added: “I’m rolling my eyes so Judge Jackson won’t have to.”
Award-winning investigative journalist Victoria Brownworth observed, “Marsha Blackburn has gone full homophobe and transphobe in her opener.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Louisiana Republican Files ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill After Reading Twitter and Facebook, Praying, and Talking to Her Pastor
Republican state Representative Dodie Horton says she had no idea a “Don’t Say Gay” bill she filed this week was even needed until she started spending time on Twitter and Facebook, and after praying.
Republicans falsely claimed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill is misnamed, but no one can even try to say that about Rep. Horton’s bill. HB 837 literally bans all discussion or instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity. It also bans LGBTQ teachers and faculty from making any reference to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“I wasn’t aware of the need [for this legislation] until I looked at some things on Twitter and Facebook,” Horton told WBRZ. “It just solidified for us to protect our Louisiana children, as well.”
“I started to pray about how we could protect our children here from inappropriate conversations until they are able to dissect it and old enough to understand it,” Horton added. “I talked to my pastor and he challenged me and said, ‘we definitely need to do this.'”
Given the religious anti-LGBTQ animus that inspired the legislation, it could be found to be unconstitutional should it become law.
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Disgraced Trump National Security Advisor Turned QAnon Hero Endorses GOP Candidate Who Defended Alleged Pedophile
Michael Flynn—a folk hero among QAnon conspiracy theorists who believe a deep state cabal is operating a supposed child sex-trafficking ring—has endorsed a U.S. Senate candidate who years ago publicly accused his sister of lying about molestation by their father even though he had written private letters stating that he believed the abuse had happened. Mike Durant, a leading Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, spotlighted Flynn’s endorsement of him this Wednesday.
The contradictions between Durant’s public and private statements about his father’s alleged abuse of his sister were reported by the Associated Press in 1994 and highlighted by the Alabama Political Reporter this January—a month before Flynn’s endorsement.
Flynn, a short-lived national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, became a folk hero to activists who promote QAnon conspiracy theories that regularly and baselessly accuse high-ranking Democrats, business leaders, and Hollywood elites of child sex-trafficking and pedophilia. In 2020, adherents of the far-right conspiracy adopted the hashtag #SavetheChildren, claiming to care about saving children from sex trafficking, but anti-trafficking organizations have said that these baseless accusations of pedophilia did more harm than good.
ICYMI: I was endorsed by Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn! I’m proud to be endorsed by a true patriot who has always stood up for America and our freedoms. #alsen #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/AH6Qt7BUtJ
— Mike Durant (@MikeDurantAL) March 16, 2022
In his February endorsement of Durant, Flynn called Durant “a battle tested patriot who puts political correctness aside and country above all else.”
But Durant would appear to be a candidate at odds, at least theoretically, with the QAnon conspiracy theory Flynn has supported. In 1994, Durant said during a TV interview that his sister was trying to “grab headlines” for suing their father for $5 million and accusing him of molesting her from the ages of 2 to 19. During that same interview, he said that his father “isn’t the monster” his sister, Mary Durant, made him out to be. That year, the Associated Press reported that Durant’s attacks on his sister represented an about-face from letters he sent to her in 1991 in which he told her that he believed her and that their father had admitted to abusing her.
“He lowered his head, began to cry and said it was all true,” Mike Durant wrote in one letter provided to the AP by his sister. In another, he wrote, “It all happened. If I could change it I would do anything to make it so.”
In a statement to the Alabama Political Reporter, Durant’s sister, now Mary Ryan, said Durant never made an attempt to make amends after attacking her publicly.
“Everything you’ve said (from the AP stories) is all true,” Mary Ryan told the Alabama Political Reporter. “No one from my family has ever apologized to me for anything.”
The Alabama Political Reporter reported on the contradictions between Durant’s public and private statements this January, a month before Flynn’s endorsement.
Flynn’s endorsement seems at odds with QAnon, but it could be that Flynn doesn’t actually believe the conspiracy theory and has been courting its followers for his own purposes. Lin Wood, another QAnon conspiracy theorist, released a recorded phone call with Flynn this past November in which it appears Flynn calls QAnon “total nonsense.” That doesn’t appear to have cost Flynn many of his QAnon followers, but it did briefly pit pro-Flynn and anti-Flynn factions inside QAnon against each other on right-wing social media.
Along with Durant, Flynn has endorsed Jackson Lahmeyer who is running for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma. Lahmeyer, who also courted QAnon adherents, discovered the downside of the conspiracy theory when he became the target of their wrath after he posted a photo of his daughter wearing red shoes and they proceeded to baselessly accuse him of pedophilia.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
Experts: Lindsey Graham Just Put the US in Danger
- COMMENTARY18 hours ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Just 33 Words for the Largest Mass Shooting This Year That Just Happened in Her State
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘De Facto’ 2024 Campaign Already ‘Marked by Corruption’: MSNBC Analyst
- News21 hours ago
‘Appalled’ Former Reagan Official Drops the Hammer on Fox News for ‘Pernicious’ Putin Support
- 'DAY OF FESTIVUS'17 hours ago
‘Impossibly Boring Man of No Principles’: Grassley Slammed for Remarks in Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM12 hours ago
‘Qanon Word Salad’: Blackburn Destroyed for Going ‘Full Transphobe’ at Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearing
- News20 hours ago
Watch Live: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate Confirmation Hearings
- CRIME15 hours ago
Trump-Loving Senate Candidate Faces Horrific Allegations of Beating His Children in New Court Documents