HISTORY IN THE MAKING
‘We Do Think It’s Going to Be Today’: Joe Biden Announcing His VP Running Mate Expected Momentarily
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made his decision and is expected to announce his vice presidential running mate any moment. MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell just reported, “we do think it’s going to be today.”
She and NBC News’ Kristen Welker also shared several anecdotes that make it seem today is the day, and the person the former Vice President has chosen is a Black woman.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HISTORY IN THE MAKING
‘Permission to Do That to His Daughters’: AOC Delivers Epic Anti-Misogyny Speech Schooling Congressman Who Accosted Her
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a powerful and passionate speech exposing and attacking misogyny after being accosted on the steps of the nation’s Capitol this week by two Republican Congressmen.
Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida called the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx a “fucking bitch,” and Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, by Yoho’s side, made remarks about urine, according to reports.
Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday, one day after Yoho delivered a very non-apologetic statement on the floor of the House, responded by telling Members the Florida Republican’s attack on her was “permission” for other men to attack his own daughters, wife, and other women.
“This harm that Mr. Yoho levied – tried to levy – against me, was not just an incident directed at me. But when you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez explained.
“In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community. And I am here to stand up, to say that is not acceptable,” she continued.
“I do not care what your views are. It does not matter how much I disagree, or how much it incenses me or how much I feel that people are dehumanizing others, I will not do that myself. I will not allow people to change and create hatred in our hearts.”
“And so what I believe is that having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man. And when a decent man messes up, as we all are bound to do, he tries his best and does apologize. Not to save face, not to win a vote. He apologizes, genuinely, to repair and acknowledge the harm done. So that we can all move on.”
Watch:
Right now, @AOC is speaking from the House floor about @RepTedYoho’s comments.
“When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters.” pic.twitter.com/USkyv6z6XM
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 23, 2020
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
White House Turmoil as Mnuchin and Navarro Got in ‘Knockdown, Drag-Out’ Yelling Match – as Trump Sat and Watched: Report
- News1 day ago
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
- News2 days ago
‘Angry’ Trump Michigan Voters Admit They Want ‘This Nightmare to End’ in November
- RACISM1 day ago
911 Called After Black Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Homeless Man – Cops Show Up and Draw Guns on the Kids
- SURE JAN SURE2 days ago
Trump Swears Dems Are Calling Him Begging to Negotiate on the Stimulus — but He ‘Got Everything He Wanted’ Already
- AMERICAN IDIOTS10 hours ago
George Conway Burns to the Ground Trump Supporters Who Are Suckered by His Lies
- WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?1 day ago
‘Colonizing in the Name of Jesus’: Missionary Leader Blasted for Trying to Convert Indigenous People to Christianity
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Fox & Friends Furious ‘Gym Owners Are Dying,’ Because ‘Politicians’