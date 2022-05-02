RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Human Rights Crisis’: Legal Experts Say Bombshell SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Will Be ‘Foundation for Overturning LGBT Rights’
Legal experts are responding to the bombshell news from Politico, which reports the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to fully overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that found a right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. The Court has not released its opinion.
Politico has published what it reports is the first draft of the opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito. A leak from the Supreme Court of this magnitude is unprecedented.
“This opinion says states can criminalize abortion, with no rape or incest exception,” writes Neal Katyal, law professor, Supreme Court lawyer, and a former US Acting Solicitor General. It is exactly the hardline position I’ve been saying the Court is going to impose for the last 3 years. It will set women back in profound ways. Congress must act ASAP.”
Law professor Yuvraj Joshi almost mocks Justice Alito, pointing out that in the draft opinion he says other rights like same-sex marriage and even same-sex sex should not be affected by this ruling killing abortion, while mentioning those specific rulings:
“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” writes Alito J., while listing Obergefell v. Hodges, Lawrence v. Texas, and Griswold v. Connecticut in close proximity.
— Yuvraj Joshi (@yuvrajjoshi) May 3, 2022
The Deputy National Political Director of the ACLU and the Director of its Justice Division makes clear the US now has a “human rights crisis.” He also states he expects the opinion will become the “foundation for overturning LGBT rights, the right to contraception, and more.”
Reading the leaked decision makes it clear that this is about so much more than overturning Roe, which in-and-of-itself is a human rights crisis. This decision is written in a way that will become the foundation for overturning LGBT rights, the right to contraception, and more. pic.twitter.com/R88J1bH7fB
— Udi Ofer (@UdiACLU) May 3, 2022
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern appears to agree:
Alito’s draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage). He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not “deeply rooted in history.” https://t.co/4690k0KG1F pic.twitter.com/urF7A02INU
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 3, 2022
Law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis suggests same-sex sex is also on the table:
The more I read the draft, the more it is apparent that the Court is a half step away from letting states criminalize same-sex sexual intimacy.
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 3, 2022
Former Associate White House Counsel Ian Bassin, now the founder and Executive Director of Protect Democracy reminds that just this morning The Washington Post reported the GOP is planning to pass a federal law making abortion illegal nationwide.
In light of tonight’s news, go back and read this morning’s.
As SCOTUS prepares to overturn Roe, they claim it’s so states can decide. But as @CAKitchener reported this am, the GOP is planning to not let that happen by imposing a national ban. Overturning Roe is just step one. https://t.co/GkfI9GTe7M
— Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) May 3, 2022
‘Because We’re Trump Supporters!’: Video Shows Musk-Loving Homophobic Couple’s Antics That Forced Passengers Off Plane
A TikTok video posted to Twitter that appears to show a couple disrupting an airplane so severely they forced an entire planeload of passengers to deplane because they refused to leave has gone viral. In the video, the woman – who identifies herself as an Elon Musk and Trump supporter – repeatedly insists “we did nothing wrong,” while her male companion uses homophobic slurs to mock passengers across the aisle who are masked.
By the end, she declares they are being forced off the plane “because we’re Trump supporters!”
Two videos of the couple (below) were posted to Twitter by freelance journalist Fifty Shades of Whey.
It’s unclear what led to the airline’s decision to have the couple removed from the plane.
“Free speech is dead,” she declares early in the video, which clearly has been edited. “We didn’t do anything.”
She tells an airline official, “No, we’re not coming off,” and, “then you’re going to have to take everyone off.”
“This is ridiculous,” she continues. “Do you guys see what’s happening in America?”
“You didn’t like what he said, and now we’re getting kicked off a plane,” she says. “And all of you all are gonna have to wait. This is f*cking outrageous.”
“You guys we’re gonna turn into China,” she continues. “It’s coming.”
“The President, or the masked people, didn’t like what I said,” the woman continues to complain.
“Oh, I love Elon Musk! He is the best. ELON!” she shouts, pushing her fists forward. “He is the f*cking king.”
“The masked people in our row are kicking the people off the plane,” she claims.
At one point she announces she is suing one of the other passengers, then asks for his name. The man she is with calls another passenger a “f*cking jerkoff,” and mocks him by saying, ‘Oh I’m a f*ggot.'”
Later he again calls them “f*ggots.”
She also says, “I’m not getting that f*cking vaccine.”
Later in the video an announcement can be heard saying the passengers will have to exit because the couple “is not cooperating.”
Toward the end of the video she says “we’ve got to get off the plane because we’re Trump supporters,” which angers several passengers.
A couple in Florida hurls homophobic slurs and refuses to get off a plane. At the end, the wife says she's convinced it's because they're Trump supporters. ? pic.twitter.com/AMsRykfyYL
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 2, 2022
Later, law enforcement officials appear to escort them through the airport:
Here's the same obnoxious couple at the airport in West Palm Beach, FL after being removed from the plane ? pic.twitter.com/dw74lhPYTn
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 2, 2022
Rachel Campos-Duffy Blames Obama for ‘Erosion’ of Free Speech Because It’s Not a ‘White Guy Thing’
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended white people on Sunday after Time magazine argued that free speech has become a “tech bro obsession.”
“I don’t underestimate the influence culturally, especially in Big Tech and government of the Chinese model,” Campos-Duffy reacted. “There are a lot of people and they are the titans of our most important industries who look at China and go, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be great if we could control like that.'”
“What struck me is somehow free speech is a white guy thing,” she continued. “Like, what the heck is that? Like, I’m — it’s so offensive. Talk about people who are so sensitive to minorities. That is offensive.”
Campos-Duffy noted that her mother is an immigrant from Cuba.
“Free speech is exactly what we love and we’re seeing it eroded,” the Fox News host opined. “My mother grew up with the influence of the communists. And there are so many times, frankly, since the time that Barack Obama was elected where she said things are looking very familiar to me and you have seen this erosion.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Conservative School Board Member Storms Out of Meeting as She Faces Censure for Sex Ed Rant Gone Awry
Conservative Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy this week stormed out of a meeting as her colleagues passed a motion censuring her for inadvertently posting a link to a pornographic website in a public Facebook post.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Boddy refused to apologize for posting the pornographic link on her official Facebook account, and she argued that it was something that people needed to see so they could know what is supposedly being taught to students.
“I’m not going to apologize for putting these sites up and I don’t regret putting them up,” she wrote in response to criticism. “A light needs to be shined on this material. I urge the community to examine them and ask yourself if you want to know whether they are in your school or not.”
In reality, the pornographic material posted by Boddy is not taught at any Lakota Local Schools.
Lakota school board president Lynda O’Connor and her colleagues held a vote to censure Boddy this week, and she remained defiant by walking out during the vote.
“I will not be a part of this political ruse!” she said as she left the meeting.
O’Connor, however, was less than sympathetic to Boddy’s cause.
“We are outraged that Mrs. Boddy would post such inappropriate content on her elected official social media account,” O’Connor said. “Furthermore, to make a public accusation that our curriculum contains such pornographic material is deplorable.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
“I will not be part of this political ruse,” board member Darbi Boddy said as she left in the middle of the vote to censure her. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/PGbz6cPoWB
— mad mitch (@maddiemitch_) April 27, 2022
