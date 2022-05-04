RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Longtime ‘Mastermind’ Anti-Choice Activist Wants to Apply ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Strategy to LGBTQ Issues in Schools
With the Supreme Court seemingly poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and anti-choice activists plotting to implement a nationwide “heartbeat bill” that will ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy, the “mastermind” of the heartbeat bill strategy is running for Congress and plotting to use the strategy behind the Texas’ 2021 draconian “heartbeat bill” to target schools that teach about LGBTQ issues.
Janet Porter, a longtime right-wing conspiracy theorist and religious-right activist, appeared on fellow radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire’s “Pass The Salt” program last month. Porter told Daubenmire that she hopes to take a lesson from the law passed in Texas that allows anyone to sue a clinic, doctor, or any person who facilitates an abortion for up to $10,000 and apply the same strategy to LGBTQ issues in public schools. The Texas law has had a chilling effect on reproductive centers in the state, and many have stopped providing abortions all together.
“Here’s what we learned in the state of Texas,” Porter said. “The motivation of abortion is money, and if we can take away that motivation; in other words, give citizens the right to sue any abortionist, anybody who aids or abets in the abortion—that’s the clinic escort, it’s the receptionist, it’s the insurance company—any citizen can sue for a violation of the Texas heartbeat law, and they’ll get $10,000 if they win their suit.”
“If we take the money away, the indoctrination stops,” Porter continued. “I’m on the board of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, and I’ve drafted a bill—we’re going to present this in June to the legislators in all the 50 states—and the bill says we’re going to remove the protections. Right now, teachers, librarians, school board members; they’re all exempt from violating the state obscenity laws. Guess what? We’re gonna remove that exemption, and we’re gonna say parents have the right to sue when Johnny comes home with something that violates the state obscenity law. That’s grooming, and we’re going to sue. And guess what? We’re going to sue the teachers; we’re going to sue the school board members. And you want to know what? I think they’re going to think twice about pushing this garbage on our children.”
Porter faced off against six other candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Psaki Schools Doocy on What Biden Meant When He Warned ‘MAGA Crowd’ Might Try to Ban LGBTQ Kids From Classrooms
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki again was forced to explain to Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy something very simple – exactly what President Joe Biden meant earlier on Wednesday when he warned that conservatives at some point might try to ban LGBTQ kids from classrooms.
“What happens if you have a state change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” President Biden pondered, as a warning.
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden asked. “Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.”
President Joe Biden warns conservatives might go as far as to try to ban #LGBTQ children from classrooms.
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?”pic.twitter.com/wCuUW9J7El
— David Badash (@davidbadash) May 4, 2022
During the White House daily press briefing Doocy asked, “What is he talking about?” as if the President had not been extremely clear.
“Well, I think Peter, we’ve seen extreme laws that target LGBTQ families, their kids across the country, and I think what he’s saying is we don’t know what they’re capable of given what they’ve already done to date.”
Appearing to try to not understand the concept of a hypothetical, Doocy pressed on.
“Which state is trying to segregate LGBTQ children in the classroom?” he asked.
“I think we’ve seen laws that are incredibly discriminatory. That’s what the President’s referring to, and the fact that he doesn’t know what additional steps could be taken by extreme wings of the party that would rather divide, rather than work on issues that the American people actually are focused on actually impacting them.”
Given how conservatives have spent years trying to ban transgender children from restrooms, and given how conservatives have rushed to pass their own versions of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill it’s incredibly foresightful for President Biden to warn about what they could do next to LGBTQ kids.
‘Our focus is on … the fact that women’s health care is at risk for millions of people across this country’ — Jen Psaki tackles questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights pic.twitter.com/qNS2xGr15k
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 4, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Popular ‘Radical Conservative’ Ben Shapiro Calls on Supreme Court to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Now that it seems clear the Supreme Court will take away the constitutional right to abortion, conservatives are urging the Court to attack LGBTQ rights. Ben Shapiro, the “radical conservative” founder of the right-wing website The Daily Wire is calling on the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell, the landmark ruling that finds same-sex marriage is a constitutional right.
“First of all, Obergefell is a bad Supreme Court decision. And if we had a Supreme Court worth its salt, they would overturn Obergefell but they’re not going to,” he claims.
Many legal experts say otherwise.
“Alito says, I think three separate times in that decision that I read in nearly its totality on the air yesterday, that this has no impact on other cases of different lines, which is a clear reference to Obergefell,” Shapiro adds.
Alito also suggests in that leaked opinion that the cases that are the basis for modern-day LGBTQ civil rights were wrongly decided, including Lawrence v. Texas.
But as Politico (and many others have) reported, “Alito’s approach can be used to unwind” the decisions supporting LGBTQ civil rights, including same-sex sex and marriage.
Watch:
Ben Shapiro: “Obergefell is a bad Supreme Court decision and if we had a Supreme Court worth its salt, they would overturn Obergefell” pic.twitter.com/APcKjramGU
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 4, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Human Rights Crisis’: Legal Experts Say Bombshell SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Will Be ‘Foundation for Overturning LGBT Rights’
Legal experts are responding to the bombshell news from Politico, which reports the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to fully overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that found a right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. The Court has not released its opinion.
Politico has published what it reports is the first draft of the opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito. A leak from the Supreme Court of this magnitude is unprecedented.
“This opinion says states can criminalize abortion, with no rape or incest exception,” writes Neal Katyal, law professor, Supreme Court lawyer, and a former US Acting Solicitor General. It is exactly the hardline position I’ve been saying the Court is going to impose for the last 3 years. It will set women back in profound ways. Congress must act ASAP.”
Law professor Yuvraj Joshi almost mocks Justice Alito, pointing out that in the draft opinion he says other rights like same-sex marriage and even same-sex sex should not be affected by this ruling killing abortion, while mentioning those specific rulings:
“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” writes Alito J., while listing Obergefell v. Hodges, Lawrence v. Texas, and Griswold v. Connecticut in close proximity.
This Court will *not* stop with the right to abortion. https://t.co/mmHJxmsFrL
— Yuvraj Joshi (@yuvrajjoshi) May 3, 2022
The Deputy National Political Director of the ACLU and the Director of its Justice Division makes clear the US now has a “human rights crisis.” He also states he expects the opinion will become the “foundation for overturning LGBT rights, the right to contraception, and more.”
Reading the leaked decision makes it clear that this is about so much more than overturning Roe, which in-and-of-itself is a human rights crisis. This decision is written in a way that will become the foundation for overturning LGBT rights, the right to contraception, and more. pic.twitter.com/R88J1bH7fB
— Udi Ofer (@UdiACLU) May 3, 2022
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern appears to agree:
Alito’s draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage). He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not “deeply rooted in history.” https://t.co/4690k0KG1F pic.twitter.com/urF7A02INU
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 3, 2022
Law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis suggests same-sex sex is also on the table:
The more I read the draft, the more it is apparent that the Court is a half step away from letting states criminalize same-sex sexual intimacy.
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 3, 2022
Former Associate White House Counsel Ian Bassin, now the founder and Executive Director of Protect Democracy reminds that just this morning The Washington Post reported the GOP is planning to pass a federal law making abortion illegal nationwide.
In light of tonight’s news, go back and read this morning’s.
As SCOTUS prepares to overturn Roe, they claim it’s so states can decide. But as @CAKitchener reported this am, the GOP is planning to not let that happen by imposing a national ban. Overturning Roe is just step one. https://t.co/GkfI9GTe7M
— Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) May 3, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Human Rights Crisis’: Legal Experts Say Bombshell SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Will Be ‘Foundation for Overturning LGBT Rights’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Because We’re Trump Supporters!’: Video Shows Musk-Loving Homophobic Couple’s Antics That Forced Passengers Off Plane
- News2 days ago
Millions on Gay Dating App Grindr Have Had Precise Location Data Sold to the Highest Bidder for Years: Report
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘I’m Not Sure This Has Been in Your Reporting’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Disinformation Board’ Fearmongering
- News2 days ago
‘Can’t You Just Shoot Them?’ Trump Pentagon Chief Says Former President Wanted to Open Fire on BLM Protesters
- News1 day ago
Legal Expert Reveals Two Reasons Why Conservatives Might Have Leaked Roe Draft — Not the Court’s ‘Outraged Liberals’
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘They Lied to You’: Susan Collins Blasted as a ‘Joke’ and a ‘Fraud’ After Statement on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Bombshell Report Claims SCOTUS Has Voted To Completely Overturn Roe v Wade