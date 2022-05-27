Cops Waited 47 Minutes Because They Were Waiting for a Key to the Door, Thought Shooter Was Barricaded Despite 911 Calls

Texas law enforcement officers on scene in Uvalde, Texas waited 47 minutes to break into the classroom where an 18-year old gunman slaughtered 19 children because they were waiting for a key to open the door, and thought it was no longer an active shooter situation.

“From the benefit of hindsight…it was the wrong decision,” admitted Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McGraw.

That decision was made despite children calling 911 during that time, begging for help, according to multiple reports, including this from the New York Times’ Mike Baker:

Student calls to 911:

12:03—whispered she’s in room 112

12:10—said multiple dead

12:13—called again

12:16—says 8-9 students alive

12:19—student calls from room 111

12:21—3 shots heard on call

12:36—another call

12:43—asks for police

12:47—asks for policehttps://t.co/CzkuF1llq1 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 27, 2022

“You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz said during Friday’s press conference. “What efforts were made to try and break through that door? You say it was locked. What efforts were the officers making?”

“None at that time,” DPS director replied.

“The on-scene commander at that time believed it had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject,” he said, adding moments later that “he believed there were no more children at risk.”

“Obviously, based on the information we have, there were children in that classroom and it was in fact still an active shooter investigation.”

Watch:

>> @ShimonPro‘s first Q at the press conference: “You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere. What efforts were made to try and break through that door? You say it was locked. What efforts were the officers making?” The awful answer: “None at that time.” pic.twitter.com/qM1liHrY2e — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 27, 2022

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.

This article has been updated with New York Times’ 911 call information.