BREAKING NEWS
Cops Waited 47 Minutes Because They Were Waiting for a Key to the Door, Thought Shooter Was Barricaded Despite 911 Calls
Texas law enforcement officers on scene in Uvalde, Texas waited 47 minutes to break into the classroom where an 18-year old gunman slaughtered 19 children because they were waiting for a key to open the door, and thought it was no longer an active shooter situation.
“From the benefit of hindsight…it was the wrong decision,” admitted Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McGraw.
That decision was made despite children calling 911 during that time, begging for help, according to multiple reports, including this from the New York Times’ Mike Baker:
Student calls to 911:
12:03—whispered she’s in room 112
12:10—said multiple dead
12:13—called again
12:16—says 8-9 students alive
12:19—student calls from room 111
12:21—3 shots heard on call
12:36—another call
12:43—asks for police
12:47—asks for policehttps://t.co/CzkuF1llq1
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 27, 2022
“You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz said during Friday’s press conference. “What efforts were made to try and break through that door? You say it was locked. What efforts were the officers making?”
“None at that time,” DPS director replied.
“The on-scene commander at that time believed it had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject,” he said, adding moments later that “he believed there were no more children at risk.”
“Obviously, based on the information we have, there were children in that classroom and it was in fact still an active shooter investigation.”
Watch:
>> @ShimonPro‘s first Q at the press conference: “You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere. What efforts were made to try and break through that door? You say it was locked. What efforts were the officers making?” The awful answer: “None at that time.” pic.twitter.com/qM1liHrY2e
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 27, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
This article has been updated with New York Times’ 911 call information.
BREAKING NEWS
Duggar Gets 12 Years in Jail After Prosecutor Tells Judge He Has a ‘Violent Sexual Interest in Children’
Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV star who was found guilty on horrific child pornography charges in December was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday to serve 151 months – more than 12 years – in prison.
“Duggar has a deep-seated, pervasive, and violent sexual interest in children,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts wrote in a sentencing memo, as Buzzfeed reported.
U.S. District Judge judge Timothy L. Brooks, appointed to the federal bench by President Barack Obama, called Duggar’s crimes “the sickest of the sick,” US magazine noted.
Editor’s note: Caution – graphic descriptions follow.
“Authorities described Duggar, 34, as a ‘very savvy computer user’ who tried to cover his tracks as he downloaded ‘sadistic and masochistic abuse’ material in 2019,” Buzzfeed adds.
Among the more than 600 images and videos that prosecutors said he downloaded was footage of prepubescent girls being raped, whipped, threatened with knives, and held naked in a dog cage.
Another video showed the rape and torture of a toddler — footage so terrible that a Homeland Security Investigations agent said it was among the most horrific things he had been forced to watch in his career.
The 34-year old Arkansas-born Duggar, who was forced to resign as executive director of FRC Action, the political activist arm of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, spent nearly two years promoting his conservative and religious values as he was fawned over as a role model by the far-right, including FRC President Tony Perkins, and former Arkansas GOP governor Mike Huckabee.
“The former TLC personality has previously been involved in multiple scandals over the years,” US adds. “In May 2015, resurfaced court documents revealed that he molested five girls — four of which were related to him — between 2002 and 2003. He was 14 and 15 years old at the time. Sisters Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar)came forward one month later, revealing themselves to be two of their brother’s victims.”
Duggar has seven children with his wife Anna.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation in Prime Time Tonight on Texas Elementary School Shooting
President Joe Biden, immediately upon returning to the White House Tuesday night will address the nation on the Texas elementary school mass shooting. 14 students and one teacher were shot and killed. President Biden is returning home Tuesday night from his five-day international trip to Asia.
Biden will speak from the Roosevelt Room slated now to start at 8:15 PM ET. (Update: Now expected at 8:30.)
The President has already issued “A Proclamation Honoring The Victims Of The Tragedy In Uvalde, Texas,” including ordering flags to be flown at half staff.
Watch live here, below:
BREAKING NEWS
14 Students and One Teacher Dead at Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting (Streaming Video)
UPDATE: 9:07 PM ET –
Multiple news sources including The New York Times report fatalities now include 18 children and between one and three adults. Those numbers are still subject to change.
Fourteen students and one teacher are dead, and others have been injured after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
ABC News live video (below) reports “14 dead,” stating Gov. Greg Abbott has made that announcement. ABC News, online, citing multiple sources, reports the shooter is also dead.
CNN confirms 15 are dead:
Horrible news: Fifteen have died in a shooting at Robb elementary school, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said there are 14 students and one teacher killed. The shooter is dead.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 24, 2022
NBC News adds: “The shooting occurred after new FBI statistics released Monday showed active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and nearly 97 percent from 2017.”
Streaming video via ABC News:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
