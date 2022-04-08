RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Unhinged Anti-LGBTQ Rant Warning of the End of Our ‘Sick’ Civilization
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered an unhinged, massively anti-LGBTQ attack on Friday, in an attempt to rev up her base with the latest far-right-wing outrage du jour. Like many Republicans, Greene has dug up old anti-gay tropes, fear-mongering lies about transgender people, and wrapped it all up in “concern” for the nation and its children.
One of the more stunning claims Greene made was that “Women are murdering and mutilating their own babies through the twin horrors of abortion and transgenderism.”
“Like you, I was shocked when I heard that Fox News had hired Bruce Jenner to be its newest female political contributor,” Greene begins. “We remember Jenner winning an Olympic gold in 1976, and from the front of the Wheaties box, but today, Jenner believes he is a woman. I’d love to know which female contributors were passed over, or perhaps even made redundant to clear space for Fox’s newest star transgender commentator.”
“For many of us it felt like the last day in women’s history,” she claimed.
Greene says she feels “disgust as men have taken over women’s sports, robbing women and girls of their rightful accomplishments,” as she derides swimmer “Lea Thomas’s muscular frame towering over his female competitors,” and she misgenders her.
Greene goes on to blast apparently CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, for allowing “drag queens and transsexuals” to “parade around the halls.”
She uses terms like “transsexuals,” and warns of “gay men with crossdressing fetishes” hosting “drag queen story hour for impressionable young children,” while warning that “cross dressing and gender disruption is one of the hallmarks of a civilization and rapid decline.”
“Our armed forces seem to care more about naming ships after gay pedophiles like Harvey Milk than ensuring our readiness for conflict with China and Russia,” she cried. There is no evidence Milk was a pedophile, and the Navy named a ship after him in 2016 – six years ago.
“Everywhere you look the signs of decadence and decay are consuming our once-great institutions,” she claimed. “Mom and Dad have been replaced by Chasten and Pete Buttigieg and their designer babies. Our society is sick and the symptoms are easy to see,” she lamented, never once looking inward.
Our society is sick. Mothers are mutilating and murdering their babies through transgenderism and abortion. Meanwhile, society sits back and allows men to destroy women’s sports.
How much more can America take before our civilization begins to collapse? pic.twitter.com/gMudKyHL8Q
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 8, 2022
‘Little Johnny, You’re a Boy’: Alabama Close to Sending ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and Trans Ban Bills to GOP Governor
The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed a dual anti-transgender bathroom bill coupled with a last-minute “Don’t Say Gay” amendment. The vote was 26-5. They are now voting on an additional bill attacking transgender youth, a ban on medically-necessary treatment, including widely-accepted puberty blockers.
The dual anti-trans public school bathroom bill and “Don’t Say Gay” legislation will have to go back to the House for final passage after the additional amendment was added.
The Alabama Senate has a whopping 27-8 Republican supermajority.
“We just don’t think it’s appropriate to be talking about homosexuality and gender identity,” said Sen. Shay Shelnutt, who added the “Don’t Say Gay” amendment, the Montgomery Advertiser reports. “You know, they should be talking about math, science (and) writing, especially in elementary school.”
Senate Democrats said it addressed a nonexistent issue and could ban ordinary conversations. Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, asked Shelnutt how a teacher should respond if “little Johnny” asked if he was a boy or a girl.
“Little Johnny, you’re a boy,” Shelnutt said.
Shelnutt is also the main sponsor of the bill the Senate is now hearing. According to Brian Lyman, the state government reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser, that bill “would make it a Class C felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison — for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender youth.”
“The bill,” Lyman adds, “would also forbid a ‘nurse, counselor, teacher, principal or other administrative official at a public or private school’ from ‘withholding’ ‘information related to a minor’s perception that his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex.'”
This is the most recent tweet from the dual bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Scott Stadthagen (photo), a retweet from an anti-transgender cattle breeder, which appears to show animus should the bill be challenged in court:
Another recent retweet from Stadthagen, again with a potential for determining animus:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Hard Core QAnon Rant Attacking Democrats
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been the most vocal user of the right’s most vile hate speech recently regurgitated from decades ago, calling LGBTQ people pedophiles. She ratcheted up the volume and the stakes Wednesday evening in a tweet attacking all Democrats straight out of the QAnon handbook.
“Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics,” Rep. Greene declared.
“The Democrats are the party of pedophiles,” Greene says proudly in the attached video (below). “The Democrats are the party of Princess predators from Disney. The Democrats are the party of teachers, elementary school teachers trying to trying to transition their elementary school-aged children and convince them they’re they’re a different gender. This is the party of their identity,” she meaninglessly charges.
“And their identity is the most disgusting, evil horrible things happening in our country. And that’s why we have to say it we have to be willing to say it and no matter how many little blue checkmarks get their feelings hurt on Twitter,” Greene concludes in the short video clip recorded from the far-right streaming service Real America’s Voice.
Watch:
Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics.#SaveTheChildren
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022
‘Big Blow’: Federal Judge Smacks Down Bannon’s Defense He Was Just Following Attorney’s Advice by Ignoring Subpoena
Former Trump advisor, now a far right-wing podcaster, Steve Bannon has been rebuked by a federal judge, who ruled he may not claim “reliance upon advice of counsel” as a defense to refuse to respond to a Congressional subpoena.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Wednesday, that “neither of [Bannon’s] arguments is persuasive.”
NEWS: Judge rules that BANNON cannot use “advice of counsel” defense against contempt of Congress charges for defying Jan. 6 select committee.
Big blow to his defense.
Ruling: https://t.co/KCE9GHfkoE
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 6, 2022
Just in: Federal judge rules former Trump strategist Steve Bannon cannot use “advice of counsel” defence against contempt of Congress charges, citing DC Circuit precedent — which Bannon is expected to appeal https://t.co/Pc1fDAMDOS
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 6, 2022
Fed. judge has rejected Steve Bannon’s attempt to introduce evidence that he failed to respond to the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena on the advice of counsel because advice-of-counsel is no defense for contempt charges. https://t.co/bvOqDST2aX pic.twitter.com/3GxFwKlvJn
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 6, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
