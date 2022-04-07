RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Little Johnny, You’re a Boy’: Alabama Close to Sending ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and Trans Ban Bills to GOP Governor
The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed a dual anti-transgender bathroom bill coupled with a last-minute “Don’t Say Gay” amendment. The vote was 26-5. They are now voting on an additional bill attacking transgender youth, a ban on medically-necessary treatment, including widely-accepted puberty blockers.
The dual anti-trans public school bathroom bill and “Don’t Say Gay” legislation will have to go back to the House for final passage after the additional amendment was added.
The Alabama Senate has a whopping 27-8 Republican supermajority.
“We just don’t think it’s appropriate to be talking about homosexuality and gender identity,” said Sen. Shay Shelnutt, who added the “Don’t Say Gay” amendment, the Montgomery Advertiser reports. “You know, they should be talking about math, science (and) writing, especially in elementary school.”
Senate Democrats said it addressed a nonexistent issue and could ban ordinary conversations. Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, asked Shelnutt how a teacher should respond if “little Johnny” asked if he was a boy or a girl.
“Little Johnny, you’re a boy,” Shelnutt said.
Shelnutt is also the main sponsor of the bill the Senate is now hearing. According to Brian Lyman, the state government reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser, that bill “would make it a Class C felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison — for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender youth.”
“The bill,” Lyman adds, “would also forbid a ‘nurse, counselor, teacher, principal or other administrative official at a public or private school’ from ‘withholding’ ‘information related to a minor’s perception that his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex.'”
This is the most recent tweet from the dual bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Scott Stadthagen (photo), a retweet from an anti-transgender cattle breeder, which appears to show animus should the bill be challenged in court:
Another recent retweet from Stadthagen, again with a potential for determining animus:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Hard Core QAnon Rant Attacking Democrats
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been the most vocal user of the right’s most vile hate speech recently regurgitated from decades ago, calling LGBTQ people pedophiles. She ratcheted up the volume and the stakes Wednesday evening in a tweet attacking all Democrats straight out of the QAnon handbook.
“Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics,” Rep. Greene declared.
“The Democrats are the party of pedophiles,” Greene says proudly in the attached video (below). “The Democrats are the party of Princess predators from Disney. The Democrats are the party of teachers, elementary school teachers trying to trying to transition their elementary school-aged children and convince them they’re they’re a different gender. This is the party of their identity,” she meaninglessly charges.
“And their identity is the most disgusting, evil horrible things happening in our country. And that’s why we have to say it we have to be willing to say it and no matter how many little blue checkmarks get their feelings hurt on Twitter,” Greene concludes in the short video clip recorded from the far-right streaming service Real America’s Voice.
Watch:
Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics.#SaveTheChildren
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Big Blow’: Federal Judge Smacks Down Bannon’s Defense He Was Just Following Attorney’s Advice by Ignoring Subpoena
Former Trump advisor, now a far right-wing podcaster, Steve Bannon has been rebuked by a federal judge, who ruled he may not claim “reliance upon advice of counsel” as a defense to refuse to respond to a Congressional subpoena.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Wednesday, that “neither of [Bannon’s] arguments is persuasive.”
NEWS: Judge rules that BANNON cannot use “advice of counsel” defense against contempt of Congress charges for defying Jan. 6 select committee.
Big blow to his defense.
Ruling: https://t.co/KCE9GHfkoE
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 6, 2022
Just in: Federal judge rules former Trump strategist Steve Bannon cannot use “advice of counsel” defence against contempt of Congress charges, citing DC Circuit precedent — which Bannon is expected to appeal https://t.co/Pc1fDAMDOS
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 6, 2022
Fed. judge has rejected Steve Bannon’s attempt to introduce evidence that he failed to respond to the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena on the advice of counsel because advice-of-counsel is no defense for contempt charges. https://t.co/bvOqDST2aX pic.twitter.com/3GxFwKlvJn
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 6, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Repeatedly Told a Story to Defend His ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law. It’s Not True: CNN
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly told a story about a student being supported by their school while teachers and administrators hid the child’s choice to identify as non-binary from the mother. It’s not true, according to a CNN fact check.
When signing the possibly unconstitutional bill into law last week DeSantis – in front of young children – denounced the “fake narratives by leftist politicians,” but he’s the one providing the fake narrative.
As recently as Tuesday DeSantis used the false story to defend his decision to support and sign the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law.
“We had a mother from Leon County,” DeSantis said during a news conference yesterday in Jasper, Florida, “and her daughter was going to school and some people in the school had decided that the daughter was really a boy and not a girl. So they changed the girl’s name to a boy’s name, had her dress like a boy and on doing all this stuff, without telling the mother or getting consent from the mother. First of all, they shouldn’t be doing that at all. But to do these things behind the parents’ back and to say that the parents should be shut out. That is wrong.”
The problem: that’s not what happened. It also appears DeSantis tried to mask the players by telling the story very loosely, like saying “some people in the school.”
He did the same thing last week, changing up some of the details while keeping the “some people” part.
“Her daughter was in school up in Leon County, and some of the people at school decided that her daughter was really a boy and wanted to identify as a boy. So they changed her name. They changed her quote pronouns. They did these things without telling the mother, much less getting the mother’s consent,” DeSantis said, which is even more false.
CNN reports it has “obtained emails that show” the mother, January Littlejohn, a registered Republican, “wrote the school in 2020 and notified a teacher that her child wanted to change pronouns. Contrary to the governor’s portrayal of the story, Littlejohn also wrote that she would not stop her child from using preferred pronouns or name of choice at school. Littlejohn references these emails in her lawsuit against the school and they were reported by the Tallahassee Democrat in November.”
CNN adds:
In an August 27, 2020, email to a teacher, Littlejohn stated, in part, “This has been an incredibly difficult situation for our family and her father and I are trying to be as supportive as we can. She is currently identifying as non-binary. She would like to go by the new name [redacted] and prefers the pronouns they/them. We have not changed her name at home yet, but I told her if she wants to go by the name [redacted] with her teachers, I won’t stop her.”
The teacher thanked Littlejohn and asked if she should share with other teachers.
Littlejohn explained it was difficult and confusing, and went on to write, “Whatever you think is best or [redacted] can handle it herself.”
In another email the same day, Littlejohn told the teacher, “This gender situation has thrown us for a loop. I sincerely appreciate your support. I’m going to let her take the lead on this.”
Littlejohn and her husband are now suing the school district, claiming the school denied her access to meetings and information, CNN reports, after school officials met with the child and created a Transgender/Gender Nonconforming Student Support Plan.
Read the full CNN fact check here.
