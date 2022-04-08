Trump Aide Accused of Nazi Ties — and a Former Pence Advisor Says It’s True

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell was accused of having Nazi ties by a U.S. congressman on Friday.

It started when Ambassador Richard Grenell was called out by Rep. Ted Lieu (R-CA) for his “stupid, racist sh*t.”

“I served on active duty to defend your right to say stupid stuff. To the extent you now randomly mention China because of my race, then you’re saying stupid, racist sh*t,” Lieu said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) decided to offer his thoughts on the former Trump aide.

“Hey Ted Lieu, did you know Richard Grenell used to hang out with Nazis when he was supposed to be representing us in Germany?” he asked.

“To be honest, I don’t really know much about Grennell. (I just view him as a boring internet troll). Do you have proof of this?” Lieu asked.

And then the conversation was joined by Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.

“I do. While in his role as Ambassador, Grennell tried to get Mike Pence to attend a white supremacist gathering during one of his overseas trips,” she wrote.

Dear @RichardGrenell: I served on active duty to defend your right to say stupid stuff. To the extent you now randomly mention China because of my race, then you’re saying stupid, racist shit. Also, did you come up with LIEu all by yourself? Impressive. https://t.co/OrsMYt3B2b — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022

To be honest, I don’t really know much about Grennell. (I just view him as a boring internet troll). Do you have proof of this?” — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022