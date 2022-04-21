BREAKING NEWS
Trump Jr., Who Texted Meadows Ideas to Overturn the Election, to Meet With Jan. 6 Committee: Report
Donald Trump, Jr. the eldest son of the former President, will sit down with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack in the “coming days.” His appearance will be voluntary, ABC News reports.
Before the election was called for Joe Biden, Trump Jr. sent desperate text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with ideas on how to overturn the results.
One insisted, “we have operational control” to ensure a second Trump term.
“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. added in a November 5 text. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”
“We have operational control Total leverage,” Trump Jr’s text continued. “Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.”
Legal experts were stunned, with one stating: “The son of a US President plotted to stop the US government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power.”
A former U.S. Attorney called the texts “powerful evidence of fraud.”
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Kimberly Guilfoyle have all been interviewed by the Committee as well. Guilfoyle met with the Committee for a second time this week.
The Committee is expected to hold publicly-televised hearings as soon as next month.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Rated ‘Unqualified’ Kills Mask Mandate for Planes and Trains After Lawsuit Against CDC Cited Panic Attacks
A federal judge nominated by Donald Trump but rated “unqualified” at the time by the American Bar Association just killed the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation, including planes, trains, and buses.
U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida on Monday, ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its legal authority, NBC News reports, when the mandate was put into place in February of 2021.
Ana Carolina Daza, Sarah Pope, and the Health Freedom Defense Fund challenged the mandate.
“Daza said her anxiety should qualify as a medical exemption to the CDC rule, while Pope said the ‘constricted breathing from wearing a mask’ exacerbated her panic attacks.”
Judge Mizelle, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and is a member of the right-wing Federalist Society was nominated for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench at the age of 33 by then-President Donald Trump in 2020. Democrats walked out of theSenate Judiciary Committee’s hearing in protest, giving her a unanimous 12-0 vote.
The American Bar Association that year rated Mizelle “not qualified” to join the federal judiciary, citing her “insufficient experience.”
The ABA “says federal judicial nominees ordinarily should have at least 12 years of practice experience and ‘substantial courtroom and trial experience as a lawyer or trial judge is important,'” according to the ABA Journal.
“Since her admission to the bar Ms. Mizelle has not tried a case, civil or criminal, as lead or co-counsel.”
Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT) both praised her nomination.
BREAKING NEWS
Arrested: NYPD Catches NYC Subway Mass Shooting Suspect
The New York Police Dept. has just captured Frank James, the suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting in an NYC subway that left at least 29 people wounded, including 10 with gunshots. Five people were in critical condition.
James was identified as a person of interest Tuesday evening and MayorEric Adams announced he had become a suspect earlier this morning.
MSNBC and the NY Post both report James has been caught by police.
The NYPD is about to hold a press conference. This report will be updated shortly.
Per Pete Williams
Frank James arrested in Manhattan, police sources tell WNBC that an arrest was made at St. Marks and 1st Ave. The Suspect was involved in some kind of stabbing. Now at local police precinct.
On now @msnbc
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 13, 2022
Related –
Racist. Anti-Semitic. Homophobic. Misogynistic: NYPD’s Suspect in Subway Shooting Left ‘Online Trail of Hate’ – Report
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Slightly Better Than Anticipated’: Experts Respond to Consumer Price News – ‘Surprise Is Slowdown in Core Inflation’
The monthly Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics was released Tuesday morning, and while inflation continues to rise some economists appear pleased, with one stating the report is “slightly better than anticipated.”
Overall, the annual rate of inflation is 8.5 percent, but removing food and energy, prices are up 6.5 percent annually.
Headline CPI rose +1.2% in March, for a year-ended rate of 8.5%.
Core inflation slightly lower than anticipated, rising by only 0.3%, yielding a year-ended rate of 6.5%.
Obviously inflation is higher than we hope. But this report is slightly better than anticipated.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 12, 2022
Gas prices are a big part of the inflation rate. CNN’s cable reporting calls the current report a “rearview mirror” look, given that gas prices are coming down. They add some economists are hoping the peak of the inflation has been reached. They also note that the U.S. does not rely much on oil from Russia, so in other countries, inflation is worse.
“Core” (ex- food and energy) prices were up 0.3% in March, a bit slower than the 0.5% growth in February. That deceleration should please the Fed.
— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) April 12, 2022
“Food prices are up 8.8% over the past year. Energy prices are up 32%, including 11% in March alone — reflecting the spike in energy prices associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” The New York Times’ Ben Casselman notes.
Casselman points to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine for food price increases:
We’ve also seen a big jump in food prices, which is again partly the result of the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are both major global food producers. pic.twitter.com/7FiM4elycO
— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) April 12, 2022
And he sees some good news: “Headline inflation accelerated in March, but we all knew that would happen given gas prices. The bigger surprise is the slowdown in ‘core’ inflation.”
There’s still plenty to be concerned about. Casselman says this is “the fastest year-over-year inflation since 1981.”
Meanwhile, oil companies – not the President – set the price of gas at the pump and other energy products, and are under no obligation to price gouge, which is illegal in most states during a declared state of emergency, such as war, natural disasters, or COVID-19.
University of Michigan economist and public policy professor Justin Wolfers:
One key problem right now is that the most salient prices are rising at rapid rates. Prices for food at home (the grocery store, basically) rose 10% over the year. Gas rose 48%.
While these prices are salient, they collectively only account for 12% of spending.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 12, 2022
And Wolfers throws a challenge to the mainstream media, which is generally focused on only bad news:
Lotta headlines today about “inflation at 40-year high.” We have a nice test of whether the media is symmetrically interested in good news because in the next month or so, it’s likely that unemployment will hit a 50-year low. Will this attract as many breathless headlines?
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 12, 2022
Image: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell via Flickr
