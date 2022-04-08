‘Criminal Conspiratorial Intent’: Legal Experts Stunned Trump Jr. Claimed ‘Operational Control’ Over Election Results

Two days before the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden the President’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. sent a text to the White House Chief of Staff that said “we have operational control” to ensure a second Trump term, according to a just-published CNN bombshell report.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. added in the November 5 text. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

The damning text to Mark Meadows did not end there.

“We have operational control Total leverage,” Trump Jr’s text continued. “Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.”

Legal experts are weighing in.

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), an attorney who obtained the rank of Colonel in the Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps made sure to stress the President’s son’s remarks seem to reveal illegality:

This sure looks like an illegal conspiracy. (Yes I know that in legal terms a conspiracy is itself already illegal and the word illegal is redundant. But I wanted to say illegal again to emphasize how illegal Donald Trump Jr.’s actions appear to be). https://t.co/HN0yX6RCN1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022

Former federal prosecutor of 30 years, Glenn Kirschner, wrote: “The ‘Subject’ line of Don Jr.’s email might as well have been, ‘I’m a member of my father’s criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.’ ”

And he asks, “How long do we have to endure this open, treasonous criminality by Trump and company before someone gets indicted?”

Election law expert Rick Hasen, a law and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law says “Mark Meadows election subversion texts are the gift that keep on giving. It’s amazing he didn’t fight against turning them over.”

Former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal served up a one-word response: “Premeditated.”

Richard Painter, former chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration: “This was an attempted putsch. He belongs in the slammer!”

“The son of a US President plotted to stop the US government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power,” tweeted attorney Luppe B. Luppen.

Popular MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor:

Who thinks the former President wouldn’t throw his namesake son under the bus if it came down to that? “It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted to Meadows on November 5, adding later in the same missive: “We have multiple paths We control them all.” https://t.co/HOVHv75AQ3 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 8, 2022

Former Manhattan DA’s office prosecutor Tristan Snell: