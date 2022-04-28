‘Sounds Just Like Trump’: Elon Musk Blasted for Tweeting Demonstrably False Meme Supporting Conservatives

Elon Musk in a court agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission is required to get his tweets pre-authorized after being forced to pay $40 million in a fraud case ($20 from him, $20 million from Tesla). It is not clear he is doing so.

Musk, the richest man not just in the world, but in the history of the world, this week bought Twitter, the social media platform that likely has the strongest ability to shape public opinion. (Kind of like his tweets, the deal is subject to Federal Trade Commission approval.)

On Thursday Musk posted a demonstrably false tweet that suggests conservatives have not changed positions since 2008. It basically also says that liberals have moved much more to the extreme left. And it provides precisely zero evidence to back up the claim.

Many on Twitter blasted Musk, providing ample proof of just how wrong he is.

One of those leading the charge against Musk’s erroneous and divisive claim is Parker Malloy, a former Media Matters editor-at-large who just penned a piece at Substack that begins, “Maybe if Twitter had actually enforced its policies, it wouldn’t have become the type of hellhole a guy like Elon Musk would want to buy.”

Malloy points to a Pew Research Center study that states outright: “Republicans have moved further to the right than Democrats have to the left.”

Why is Musk’s erroneous tweet divisive? Because it’s false, yet feeding the already non-reality-based right wing — which is the exact concern many have about what the social media platform that shapes public opinion and legislation will become under Musk’s ownership.

Alexander Howard, the Director of the Digital Democracy Project, also pushed back on Musk’s claim. Pointing to a piece in The Economist, Howard tweets: “The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views. The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.”

Data do show asymmetric polarization – but the opposite of this claim.

The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views.

The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.@TheEIU: https://t.co/TS7BJszIRp https://t.co/ULVEiOAAEB pic.twitter.com/HgfJkMS9EC — Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 28, 2022

Malloy also offered up this article from Roll Call:

This is a quantifiable claim, and you have it backwards. I know it’s not in meme form, but https://t.co/so5AYXOKVh — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2022

Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer served up more data:

Hey @elonmusk, this is what real data says pic.twitter.com/0DXGWvMR1Q — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) April 28, 2022

And a retort: “Get out of your silo,” she said to Musk.

Georgetown professor Don Moynihan pointed to a tweet from the World Bank-funded independent research institute that also disproves Musk’s false claim.

Granted, this isn’t a bunch of cartoon stick figures https://t.co/bfRCeNc8ws — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 28, 2022

NBC News Senior reporter Ben Collins, who covers extremism, adds:

I was alive in 2008. I must have just forgotten about the John McCain stans who stormed the Capitol after he lost because they were convinced he was finally going to arrest all of the lawmakers who were drinking baby blood under the pizza shop. https://t.co/YCq6xnJiIo — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 28, 2022

MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan:

It’s scary that 1) he believes this nonsense, 2) posts this nonsense, and 3) will be controlling a huge social media platform while pushing this nonsense. Imagine thinking the right hasn’t moved far right since 2008 (!) or isn’t the source of political polarization in America. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/vCaMWYzWdt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 28, 2022

Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted that Musk “sounds just like Trump.”

I come from the right. This isn’t accurate. And he knows that. But here’s the thing: Musk is purposely fucking with & deceiving his fans on the right. He wants them to think he’ll be their champion & slay all those lefties on Twitter. It’s all an act. He sounds just like Trump. https://t.co/HpnT5o8Dh0 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2022

Image by The Royal Society via Wikimedia and a CC license