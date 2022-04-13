RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Jackassery’: Veterans and Lawmakers Blast ‘Idiot’ Rep. Greene for Saying Joining US Military Is ‘Throwing Your Life Away’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disparaged the 1.33 million active-duty U.S. Department of Defense members, including the 481,254 active-duty U.S. Army members by declaring that joining America’s Armed Forces is “like throwing your life away.”
Now she’s facing the consequences, including blowback from her fellow members of Congress who served or have served in the U.S. Military, and other veterans.
Vote Vets, an advocacy group that represents over 1.5 million veterans, military families, and their supporters, accused Rep. Greene of supporting traitors and being a traitor herself:
Serving in the United States Military is not “throwing your life away,” but @RepMTG wouldn’t know anything about service to nation considering the traitors she supports.
One thing is clear, she hates our military and REAL America. #MarjorieTraitorGreene pic.twitter.com/4Isc8QT4OF
— VoteVets (@votevets) April 12, 2022
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a current Lt. Colonel and pilot serving in the U.S. Air National Guard, derided the Georgia Republican Congresswoman as an “absolute idiot,” and took Kevin McCarthy to task as well, lamenting that Greene will “still will be praised by people like” the House GOP Minority Leader, “because, well, money and speakership.”
“She has no clue why we join to serve our country,” declared U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an Iraq War veteran who served in the U.S. Marines. “Nor does she understand how the military works. When you are a selfish person you can’t understand selfless people.”
Retired Army officer and Iraq War veteran Fred Wellman, a former executive director of the Lincoln Project who served 22 years in the Army and did four tours of duty, according to his bio at the National Military Spouse Network, did not hold back.
“This is the anti-military kind of lies we’ve come to expect from the performative jackassery wing of the GOP,” Wellman said. “Selfless service makes no sense to people like Greene, Gaetz, and Trump. Every generation of my family has served. She only serves herself.”
Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and F-15 fighter pilot Jim Hendren, an independent Arizona state Senator and former Republican:
“Not my son and I know a lot of young people don’t want to have anything to do with that. It’s like throwing your life away.”
Well it is my son. He’s not throwing his life away. He’s defending your freedom to say such idiotic things. https://t.co/MKPhcrdNST
— Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) April 13, 2022
Intelligence and foreign policy analyst Malcolm Nance, a former U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer specializing in naval cryptology called Greene “MoscowMarge” and accused her of working for Russia:
@RepMTG says being in the military is “throwing your life away”. My 20 years was #BestJobIEverHad. Maybe she meant the army of the country she works for: THE RUSSIAN ARMY. Thanks, #MoscowMarge https://t.co/LeQ3VjnMPY
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) April 13, 2022
“Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) says joining the US military is ‘like throwing your life away … Not to mention how they’ve been forced to take the vaccine,'” notes retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis, a former Guantanamo Chief Prosecutor. “You can’t support anti-American scum like MTG and her ilk and say you’re an ‘American Patriot.'”
