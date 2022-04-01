COMMENTARY
CBS News Again Under Fire After Its Reporter Asks Psaki if It’s Ethical for Her to Continue White House Briefings
CBS News is in “turmoil” after network executives decided to hire former Trump official Mick Mulvaney, to “gain ‘access’ ahead of a ‘likely’ Democratic midterm wipeout,” a network official was caught on tape admitting, according to The Washington Post.
The news outlet came under fire again on Friday after its senior White House and political correspondent, Ed O’Keefe, asked Biden administration Press Secretary Jen Psaki if it is unethical for her to continue in her current role after an Axios news report revealed she has been in talks for a gig at MSNBC.
“Is it ethical for you to continue conducting this job while negotiating with a media outlet?” O’Keefe asked Psaki inside the White House briefing room.
“I have always gone above the stringent legal and ethical requirements of the Biden administration,: Psaki responded. “I take that very seriously. And as a standard for every federal employee.”
“I have received rigorous ethics counseling as it relates to any future employment,” she added. She said she has also “taken steps to recuse myself as appropriate.”
Axios earlier Friday reported Psaki would be leaving for a job at MSNBC this spring, but made very clear she is working with the White House counsel’s office to ensure she does not violate any ethics laws and has not formalized any plans.
Reporter: Is it ethical for you to continue conducting this job while negotiating with a media outlet? pic.twitter.com/Nmbje8NMQ8
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2022
Blowback was swift:
Wait is this a CBS news guy after they just hired that Mulvaney liar?
— 🌻🌻🧑🏻👩🏻🧑🏻📷 📺 And Now This… (@hcesd) April 1, 2022
Same press corps had less of an issue of Kayleigh McEnany literally acting simultaneously as White House spokesperson and Trump Campaign spokesperson than they do with Jen Psaki reportedly having an interview… https://t.co/THCc99yeoE
— Let’s Go Gophers (@Lionel_Hutz_Esq) April 1, 2022
Stupid senseless question.
— Frank Lee (@Franklee255B) April 1, 2022
From the CBS guy whose network just hired the liar Mulvaney and besides when did the press give a shit about ethics because they certainly didn’t when Trump was president. https://t.co/aQJmvdLgMo
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) April 1, 2022
Omfg 🤬 Trump hired multiple Fox News minions and now Kayleigh works for Fox https://t.co/kiz57bH8Ds
— Shawny🦋 (@Shawnrobb72) April 1, 2022
Really? REALLY? After the multiple ethics violations of Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders Huckabee, Stephanie Grisham, Kelly McEnany & Kellyanne Conway, your 1st ethics question of a President’s spokesperson is of Jen Psaki for doing a job interview while employed? Wow, mind blowing. https://t.co/LOYpVTZLqb
— Imagine… (@SpeediMart) April 1, 2022
Siri, who was Tony Snow? https://t.co/5q5yjOZyo8
— Kerr Avon Підтримує Україну (@KerrAvon4) April 1, 2022
Pence’s ‘Freedom Agenda’ Is Just Repackaged Trumpism Loaded With His ‘Hyperreligious Obsessions’: Columnist
Using a report from Politico praising Mike Pence for putting distance between himself and the twice-impeached Donald Trump with his “Freedom Agenda,” New Republic’s Alex Shepard suggested people should not be applauding the former vice president since he is just repackaging Trumpism.
To kick things off, Shepard suggested Pence is an empty suit who is only famous nationally because of Trump, with the columnist writing, “… he’s a charisma-free, ultrareligious guy with the hair of a Lego figurine who is best remembered for the time a fly spent several seconds on his head. Pence is a national figure because he’s a loser: In the summer of 2016, no one thought Donald Trump could win and therefore no one wanted to be his vice president. Pence saw a low-risk opportunity to boost his profile. Four years later, Trump’s supporters nearly killed him.”
Getting that out of the way, Shepard said a deep dive into Pence’s plan would reveal some of Trump’s nearest and dearest campaign pledges have been taken up by the former VP — just in a kinder and gentler way.
Citing Politico’s Alex Isenstadt writing, “Pence is releasing a 19-page policy platform on Thursday aimed at casting himself as a figure of the future and moving the country “forward to ensure that the best days for the greatest nation on earth are yet to come.” It’s the kind of statement most prospective presidents would make, but in this case it’s also an implicit swipe at Trump, who is focused on relitigating the 2020 election as he weighs a comeback bid,” Shepard added, “When you actually examine Pence’s policy platform, what you see is … a lot of stuff that Donald Trump and Mike Pence did while running the country.”
READ: One of Trump’s favorite TV networks is getting booted from DirecTV in just a few days
Writing, “It’s heavy on Pence’s hyperreligious obsessions: Its first list of items is focused on ending federal funding for abortions domestically and abroad, repealing the Johnson amendment (which prevents churches from endorsing candidates), and supporting ‘religious freedom.’ These were never big Trump priorities,” he added, ” the former vice president’s action plan gets Trumpier still”
“Pence notes, for instance, that as president he will prioritize finishing the wall on the southern border and ‘immediately deporting all’ undocumented ‘criminals and gang members.’ Sanctuary cities would be ‘banned.’ There would be severe limitations on the granting of H1B visas, and immigrants would be required to prove that they were ‘financially stable’ before entering the country,’ the columnist explained before adding, “Pence continues to tread within Trump’s anti-China footprints, stressing that the country is an economic and security threat. The only recognizable difference here is that Pence doesn’t follow Trump into the wilderness of Vladimir Putin–worship or admiration for his regime.”
“All in all, there is scant evidence in this policy brief to support the idea that Pence has meaningfully different ideas from Donald Trump, other than the fact that he’s somewhat squishier on the issue of whether he should be murdered by rioters during an assault on the U.S. Capitol,” he wrote. “Other than that detail, Pence, like the rest of the Republican Party, remains in thrall to Trump.”
You can read the entire piece here.
Image via Shutterstock
Ted Cruz’s Actions Come Back to Haunt Him in Damning Supercut
In just 74 seconds of smartly edited video, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasancrushes Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s attempts this week to “both sides” arguments about the sanctity of democracy.
The Texas senator was one of the loudest voices leading up to and on Jan. 6 saying that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump and that the voting results should be set aside.
In Fox News appearances this week Cruz repeated the refrain that “Democrats do not believe in democracy.” Hasan’s supercut lines up the senator’s current statements against his oratory about the election that President Joe Biden won.
Two days after the 2020 election, Cruz said of Democrats, “They are setting the stage to potentially steal an election.” That false assertion is immediately followed by Cruz accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of “already screaming” that the 2022 midterm elections are going to be stolen by Republicans.
READ: Internet rises up in disgust at Kevin McCarthy’s handling of Madison Cawthorn’s claims
You can watch the entire supercut here:
Watched this yet? https://t.co/8632bvRrUp
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 31, 2022
Watch: ‘Donald Trump Is Mentally Unwell’ Says CNN’s Harwood in Warning to GOP
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood says Donald Trump, the former president, “is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him.”
“Distinctions between true-false, right-wrong, America’s friends, America’s enemies are irrelevant to Donald Trump,” Harwood added on Wednesday morning on CNN’s “New Day,” in response to what the cable news outlet is calling “Trump’s brazen request to Putin.”
“Russia has helped him financially and politically over the years,” Harwood continued, “and he has aligned himself with Vladimir Putin. This is significant not just because he was president, but he’s the leader of one of America’s two political parties, he might be president again. And this is a moment of moral clarity. When Vladimir Putin is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, for Republicans who do care about the difference between right-wrong, true-false, America’s friends, America’s enemies, to reflect on whether this is the person they want to attach their party to.”
CNN reports that in “a new interview published Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America’s top adversary.”
Watch Harwood:
“Donald Trump is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him.”
CNN White House correspondent @JohnJHarwood reacts to a new interview where Donald Trump asks Putin for intel on the Bidens. Watch the moment here: https://t.co/GjUYRKXFob pic.twitter.com/k67KbDnbzG
— CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2022
