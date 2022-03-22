‘Proudly Open-Faced Racist’: GOP’s CRT Attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Blasted as ‘Nothing but Racism’

Americans watching Republican Senators attack Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday had to have noticed the racism that dripped from their condescension, but they weren’t the only ones who got to witness the GOP’s racism.

Apparently in conjunction with Republican Senators’ attacks, the Republican National Committee’s social media account on Twitter was accused of going all-in on racism.

The RNC’s Rapid Response group published a page titled, “IMPORTANT QUESTIONS FOR KBJ.” Nowhere does it mention she is a sitting judge with a decade of experience.

But it stunningly aligns with the same questions Republican Senators are using in – as Sen. Ted Cruz admitted – their “line of attack.”

That page was listed as a link in this racist tweet the RNC posted, a tweet so racist even conservatives are calling it racist.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp, a “practical conservative,” wrote: “They’ve got nothing. Nothing but racism.”

“This is the sort of emotional button punching an opponent to a candidate engages in when they’ve got nothing,” MSNBC’s Joyce Vance wrote in response to Cupp’s criticism. “CRT? What does Judge Jackson have to do with that dispute. This is about the color of her skin & its beneath the dignity of an American political party.”

“Ahhhh…there it is. Full racist,” wrote Fred Wellman, the former executive director of the Lincoln Project. “Just stop lying and admit you’re white nationalists so we can stop pretending.”

