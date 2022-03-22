RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Proudly Open-Faced Racist’: GOP’s CRT Attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Blasted as ‘Nothing but Racism’
Americans watching Republican Senators attack Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday had to have noticed the racism that dripped from their condescension, but they weren’t the only ones who got to witness the GOP’s racism.
Apparently in conjunction with Republican Senators’ attacks, the Republican National Committee’s social media account on Twitter was accused of going all-in on racism.
The RNC’s Rapid Response group published a page titled, “IMPORTANT QUESTIONS FOR KBJ.” Nowhere does it mention she is a sitting judge with a decade of experience.
But it stunningly aligns with the same questions Republican Senators are using in – as Sen. Ted Cruz admitted – their “line of attack.”
That page was listed as a link in this racist tweet the RNC posted, a tweet so racist even conservatives are calling it racist.
CNN’s S.E. Cupp, a “practical conservative,” wrote: “They’ve got nothing. Nothing but racism.”
They’ve got nothing. Nothing but racism. https://t.co/qcxLRd6rSm
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 22, 2022
“This is the sort of emotional button punching an opponent to a candidate engages in when they’ve got nothing,” MSNBC’s Joyce Vance wrote in response to Cupp’s criticism. “CRT? What does Judge Jackson have to do with that dispute. This is about the color of her skin & its beneath the dignity of an American political party.”
“Ahhhh…there it is. Full racist,” wrote Fred Wellman, the former executive director of the Lincoln Project. “Just stop lying and admit you’re white nationalists so we can stop pretending.”
More responses:
Just say you’re racist.
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 22, 2022
Pure unadulterated racism. https://t.co/3Wy1BgsF3t
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 22, 2022
The Republican Party is just proudly open-faced racist every day and our media still parrots what they say as “Republicans are concerned that…” https://t.co/oMdBK0k4IW
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) March 22, 2022
No more dog whistles. Just unabashed bigotry.
Perhaps some Republican elected official–perhaps one of the Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee- would like to denounce this from the official account of the Republican Party? https://t.co/3eYaEJKksl
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 22, 2022
EVERY.
SINGLE.
REPUBLICAN.
HAS.
BROUGHT.
UP.
RACE.#SCOTUSHearing @TwitterSupport should not allow this
👇👇👇 https://t.co/qNqt3rQ31x
— #CountEveryVote Debrianna📢 (@DMansini) March 22, 2022
No need for dog whistles anymore. Full blown, out in the open racism. Pure. https://t.co/V51QSKN95Q
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 22, 2022
Hi. I’d like to report a racism. https://t.co/xuor6CZyzn
— Anthony Michael Kreis 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@AnthonyMKreis) March 22, 2022
Just obvious, undisguised racism. https://t.co/cpVxveM93t
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 22, 2022
This is the best the @GOP can do.
… Unless you count Lindsey Graham hoping people die in jail without due process of law https://t.co/svWKXXCPGX
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022
Tell me you’re terrified by the idea of a Black woman in power without telling me you’re terrified by the idea of a Black woman in power. https://t.co/gPVt02DIob
— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) March 22, 2022
The GOP is going full racist against one of the most qualified Supreme Court Justices in American history. This is who they are … mask off … line in the sand. Only racists are part of this warped party. Accept it and move on. https://t.co/c1R00Qoykd
— Frankie Brenn (@frankabrenner) March 22, 2022
When the GOP shows you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/wDS2j5gEYG https://t.co/yyrNJLpZ21
— Katrina 🐝 🚆 (@KatrinaWTE) March 22, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Should Not Have Made Interracial Marriage Legal
U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) says the Supreme Court should not have made it legal for people of different races to marry, and would welcome the nation’s highest court rescinding Loving v. Virginia, the decision that made interracial marriage legal. He says the freedom to marry is not a fundamental constitutional right.
Braun, who is not an attorney or legal scholar or expert, went on to say the Supreme court decided many other civil rights cases wrongly, including Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal. He said those decisions should be left to the states.
When reminded that if he were to have his way, couples could find their marriages in effect in one state and not in another. He declared that the “beauty” of a federalist system.
“You can list a whole host of issues,” Braun told Dan Cardin of the NWI Times of Northwest Indiana. “When it comes down to whatever they are, I’m going to say they’re not going to all make you happy within a given state. But we’re better off having states manifest their points of view, rather than homogenizing it across the country as Roe v. Wade did.”
The Obergefell decision that made marriages of same-sex couples legal was not mentioned but in 2019 Sen. Braun was only too happy to receive an award from an anti-LGBTQ hate group, the Family Research Council.
Watch:
REPORTER: "You would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?"
SEN. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN): "Yes. If you are not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you are not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too." pic.twitter.com/jiVTMOpC01
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 22, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Tom Cotton Said He Had Just One Condition to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh – He Has Many More for Ketanji Brown Jackson
In 2018 during the contentious Senate confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh, a man credibly accused by several women of sexual assault or misconduct, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he told the beer-aficionado and nominee to the nation’s highest court he had to meet just one condition to gain his support: “he smokes a pipe during his confirmation hearing like the late Justice Scalia.”
I also told Judge Kavanaugh I would support him on one condition: he smokes a pipe during his confirmation hearing like the late Justice Scalia. pic.twitter.com/6xCHaNlQOB
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 1, 2018
The following month Cotton issued a press release demanding Democrats “END THE CHARACTER ASSASSINATION” of Brett Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh did not smoke a pipe, although he did threaten Democrats. Cotton voted to confirm him anyway.
Fast forward to today.
Four years after his pipe-smoking demand Senator Cotton has expanded his list of conditions for supporting the nation’s first Black woman nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I want to be clear about what would convince me to support any Supreme Court nominee,” Cotton on Monday told Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge more qualified than any of the current justices when they were nominated to the nation’s highest court. “I’m looking for a justice who will uphold the Constitution, not use it to invent so-called rights.”
“I’m looking for a justice who understands the Constitution means what it says, and does not mean what it doesn’t say. Someone who understands that is not up to nine unaccountable, unelected politicians black robes decides on some new meaning of the constitution based on public opinion polling, or views of the legal elite,” Cotton, a Harvard Law School grad announced.
“I’m looking for a justice who realizes that a so-called ‘living Constitution’ really means that the Constitution is dead. Instead, we should have an enduring Constitution, as Justice Scalia contended.”
Justice Scalia did not write the Constitution, and experts say the Constitution was written to be interpreted in the modern day, and originalism “doesn’t hold up to scrutiny,” is a “scam,” and even “Bullsh*t.”
The Constitution that Justice Scalia “intended” is not the Constitution the founders intended. The founders intended for the Constitution to be interpreted in current times. In fact, one researcher says basically the ink was barely dry on the Constitution when its meanings were immediately debated.
“I’m looking for a justice you understand there’s a process for updating the Constitution. And that process is by amending the Constitution. I will not support anyone who seeks to rewrite the Constitution from the bench rather than through our constitutional amendment process,” he added, apparently unaware that that is exactly what the conservative extremists are doing right now on issues like abortion and other civil rights.
Watch:
“I also told Judge Kavanaugh I would support him on one condition: he smokes a pipe during his confirmation hearing like the late Justice Scalia.”
– Sen. Tom Cotton, August 1, 2018
Cotton sure has many more requirements for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.pic.twitter.com/mAjuBFGqkc
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 21, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Qanon Word Salad’: Blackburn Destroyed for Going ‘Full Transphobe’ at Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearing
U. S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is taking heat for outrageous remarks she made during the Senate confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Supreme Court Justice. During her opening statement, the extremist Tennessee GOP lawmaker accused the accomplished jurist of having a “hidden’ critical race theory “agenda” while supporting pedophiles. She made transphobic and homophobic remarks, and claimed “white privilege” does not exist.
“Educators are allowing biological males to steal opportunities from female athletes in the name of progressivism,” Blackburn told Judge Jackson at one point. “Some girls have been forced to share lockerroom with biological males,” she went on. “You serve in the board of a school that teaches kindergarteners – 5-year-old children – that they can choose their gender, and teaches them about so-called white privilege.”
“Your philosophy or lack thereof may be the root of the problem here,” Blackburn continued. “And you have made clear that judges must consider Critical Race Theory when deciding how to sentence criminal defendants.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) brings a whirlwind of conservative culture war grievances to Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing… and then congratulates the judge on her impressive career. pic.twitter.com/nShW2BzCXa
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 21, 2022
The Tennessee far-right Republican was pilloried on social media:
I would pay good money to watch Judge Jackson ask Senator Blackburn, in response, to define critical race theory and also reference any texts on critical race theory that Blackburn has read. https://t.co/hxsq4gJG7k
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 21, 2022
I don’t know how Marsha Blackburn does it, but she has managed to be three equal parts of stupid, lunatic and of course racist.
— Ricky Davila 🌻🇺🇦 (@TheRickyDavila) March 21, 2022
“Is it just me, or does Marsha Blackburn seem *really* stupid? Like, not just Lauren Boebert stupid, but something even more profound?” asked Random House copy chief and author of the New York Times bestselling book, “Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style,” Benjamin Dreyer.
Lol what?
Go home Sen. Marsha Blackburn. You’re drunk.pic.twitter.com/rBxj46TwIC
— Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) March 21, 2022
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Blackburn’s statement “show[s] how the QAnon obsession with fake pedophilia accusations has entered the Republican mainstream.”
Sen. Blackburn is just making sure you know she is a bigoted asshole with her speech.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 21, 2022
Democratic Party political strategist Christine Pelosi (daughter of the Speaker of the House) noted how “Marsha Blackburn serves up a Qanon word salad of choose your gender, trans kids, critical race theory, child porn sentencing and public defending … then claims she supports equal justice and opportunity for all.'” She added: “I’m rolling my eyes so Judge Jackson won’t have to.”
Award-winning investigative journalist Victoria Brownworth observed, “Marsha Blackburn has gone full homophobe and transphobe in her opener.”
