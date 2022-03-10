RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Fox News Makes Vile Claim About Liberals, Young Children, and Sexual ‘Grooming’
Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham has been called a “monster” by her own brother, who is gay.
“Our father was a Nazi sympathizer, racist, anti-Semite and homophobe,” Curtis Ingraham wrote, as NBC News reported in 2018. “Like father like daughter?”
Last year the highest-ranking Republican elected official in North Carolina came under fire for declaring LGBTQ people are “filth.” Not only was it vile and anti-American, but it was also done by dredging up an old trope, a disgusting lie, suggesting that gay people are pedophiles.
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a Christian nationalist, said: “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”
Last week the taxpayer-paid press secretary to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis went all-in on the pedophilia lie, defending the anti-LGBTQ legislation her boss is expected to soon sign.
“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” Christina Pushaw announced. “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”
The anti-LGBTQ and anti-left lies are back, being promulgated now by some of the most powerful propagandists in the country. Things are getting dangerously worse for LGBTQ people across America.
Freedom for All Americans, a “bipartisan campaign to secure full nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people nationwide,” lists dozens of anti-LGBTQ bills currently in state legislatures across the country. Their passage becomes increasingly assured when propagandists like Laura Ingraham promote vile, hateful tropes about LGBTQ people, even when they mask them by extending it to “liberals.”
Wednesday night Ingraham once again proved her brother right.
“LIBERALS ARE SEXUALLY GROOMING ELEMENTARY STUDENTS” read the chyron on an “Ingraham Angle” segment.
Watch:
Ingraham began by airing clips of two people who viewers likely were expected to believe are school teachers, even though they apparently aren’t. One is just someone on a streaming service who never says she’s a teacher. The other says she’s “in pre-school,” so not a public elementary school teacher.
Those facts don’t matter to propagandists, like Ingraham, who ran those clips then immediately says:
“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” Ingraham asks (video below), as Media Matters reports. “As a mom, I think it’s appalling, it’s frightening, it’s disgusting, it’s despicable. Florida just passed a bill to keep this type of sexual brainwashing out of schools. Democrats, though, claim the bill is bigoted, branding it as the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’ Well, nice try. The real controversy, though, isn’t this bill. It’s that schools are peddling gender ideology when our international rankings in math, science, and reading are down across the board.”
As she introduces her guest, the chyron changes to read: “DEMS HAPPY TO RUN ON PRO-GROOMING PLATFORM.”
No facts, nothing to back up those claims, just outrageous, dangerous defamation.
‘Putin Propagandist’ Madison Cawthorn Denounced After Calling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a ‘Thug’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn continues to follow the same playbook as what some are calling the “Sedition Caucus,” far-right congressional Republicans who at times seem more aligned with extremists and Vladimir Putin than mainstream America or even the GOP.
The freshman North Carolina GOP congressman was caught on tape declaring over the weekend that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a hero to his own people and much of the world, is a “thug.”
“Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug,” Cawthorn says in video obtained and published by WRAL. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”
Republican strategist and Bush 43 Senior Advisor Karl Rove was the first to attack Cawthorn, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday.
Here’s WRAL’s clip:
Rove was far from the last.
Putin propagandist Madison Cawthorn called President Zelensky a “thug.”
Zelensky is a hero, and Cawthorn is a joke.
— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) March 10, 2022
President Zelensky is fighting for his country against Russian aggression, but rotten tree-punching scofflaw Madison Cawthorn has the nerve to call him a “thug?”
Who elects these embarrassing clowns?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 10, 2022
Here is the video obtained by @WRAL of Madison Cawthorn calling President Zelenskyy a “thug.”
When will @GOPLeader take action against this? pic.twitter.com/OtXD4QJWzF
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 10, 2022
In Madison Cawthorn’s upside world Zelensky is a thug, a driver’s license is optional, and an army captain in Russia is a matchmaker, if he makes up a fake Cross-Fit competition.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2022
Today Madison Cawthorn called President Zelensky a “thug.”
Madison doesn’t understand that a real leader protects their Capitol; they don’t attack it.
— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 10, 2022
Madison Cawthorn called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.” And yet, Madison never called Putin a thug!! In fact, Madison met his wife (now ex-wife) in Russia. And Madison voted against banning Russian oil. Why? Because Madison Cawthorn is a traitorous, anti-American GOP Russian Asset.
— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) March 10, 2022
The House member who made a pilgrimage to the mountaintop redoubt of “the Führer” — his words there — says what? https://t.co/milooz6SBP pic.twitter.com/lpL9ME2hCZ
— Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) March 10, 2022
Texas Sues to Prevent Losing Federal Funds Over Its Investigations of Trans Children’s Families
“Texas sues to prevent losing federal funds over its investigations of trans children’s families” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Texas is worried it could lose over a billion dollars in federal funding over Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive requiring medical professionals to report transgender children receiving gender-affirming health care as potential child abuse.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton amended an existing lawsuit suing the Biden administration Wednesday, attempting to void guidance issued by the U.S. Health and Human Services on March 2 that said restricting someone’s ability to receive medical care solely on the basis of their sex assigned at birth or gender identity is likely a violation of the Affordable Care Act for federally funded entities. That federal guidance came in response to Abbott’s directive issued late last month to treat certain medical treatments for trans children as possible crimes to be investigated by the Department of Family and Protective Services.
The federal guidance stated that health care providers do not need to disclose private patient information regarding gender-affirming care and that it is illegal to deny health care based on gender identity.
Paxton, in the lawsuit, said that guidance is based on “erroneous interpretation of sex discrimination.” The lawsuit says Texas does not aim to deny health care based on gender identity. Instead, the state argues its investigations disregard gender entirely, barring all children from “unnecessary medical interventions.”
In 2020, $1.36 billion in federal funds went to Texas’ Department of State Health Services, Paxton said in the lawsuit. More than $26 billion went to the State’s Health and Human Services Commission.
Before Abbott issued his directive essentially equating gender-affirming care to child abuse, Paxton issued a nonbinding legal opinion stating that health care treatments such as puberty blockers, prescription medicines whose effects are entirely reversible, constitute child abuse as well. These statements elicited intense criticism from the White House, doctors, lawmakers and advocacy organizations.
So far, the state has begun five investigations into parents of trans children since Abbott issued his directive Feb. 22. However, there may be more cases as the state declined to disclose active investigations amid pending litigation.
Paxton attempted to stop a ruling temporarily blocking the state from investigating the family of a trans child. But a Texas appeal court denied him Wednesday. On Friday, lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal will ask a lower court judge to stop state investigations against parents who obtain gender-reaffirming care for their children.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/03/09/texas-trans-children-biden-sues-investigations/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Federal Judge Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘First Amendment’ Anti-Mask Lawsuit Against Speaker Pelosi
A federal judge dismissed an anti-mask lawsuit against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, brought last year by three far-right-wing members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The three extremist Republicans argued that the mask mandate, instituted to protect their fellow members of Congress and their staffs, was a violation of the First and the Twenty-Seventh Amendments.
The judge disagreed.
U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) “said they were fined for entering the House to vote without wearing masks in May 2021,” Bloomberg Law reports. They were initially fined $500, but Congresswoman Greene has since racked up thousands of dollars in fines since last May.
“The representatives said they wanted to engage in a ‘protest against the double standard being enforced,’ and to demonstrate ‘the well-founded beliefs’ they shared that mask wearing ‘is not scientifically based’ and ‘not necessary for the vaccinated or naturally immune.'”
It was clear during oral arguments in December that Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, a Bush 43 appointee, disagreed.
“Maybe if we took this pandemic seriously we wouldn’t have so many Americans in the grave,” Judge Walton said at the time, admonishing the three extremists.
In his ruling, Judge Walton was also dismissive of their victimization claim of being discriminated against for what the three called, “contrary viewpoint-based symbolic speech.”
Judge Walton also rejected their false claim of “recent scientific findings that the use of face coverings has no appreciable effect on slowing or halting the spread of COVID-19.”
Walton “said the consensus within the scientific community is clear that masks—and, in particular, well-fitting, protective masks—are effective in slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”
A large part of their argument was the 27th Amendment makes it unconstitutional for them to be fined, which they claimed is a reduction in salary. The judge also tossed out that argument.
Here’s Congressman Massie complaining on Fox Business last year. “We’re ready to take this all the way to the Supreme Court,” he declared.
In case you missed it, I joined @KennedyNation to discuss the lawsuit @RepRalphNorman, @RepMTG, and I filed to challenge Pelosi’s unconstitutional mask mandates. We are fighting to rein in the Speaker’s power. pic.twitter.com/VCRqdnDg0b
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 30, 2021
None of the three members of Congress made any reference to having lost their lawsuit on social media Wednesday, but they did hold a theatrical press conference last year just before oral arguments:
A federal judge will hear oral arguments in Massie v Pelosi on Dec. 2nd. @RepMTG & @RepRalphNorman are co-litigants in this landmark case. Among other claims, we contend @SpeakerPelosi violated the Constitution when she reduced our salaries as punishment for us not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/kfWZoOi7RI
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 30, 2021
