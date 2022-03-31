BREAKING NEWS
Postmaster General DeJoy ‘May Have Violated a Federal Conflict-of-Interest Law’ With COVID Tests: Watchdog
An ethics watchdog says U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “may have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law” after not divesting ownership of stock in a company that is part of the Biden administration’s free COVID test kit distribution program, and may have traded stock related to the program during the time the program was being finalized and announced.
The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) Thursday issued a report revealing DeJoy, “who has logistics and supply-chain expertise as the longtime owner of a trucking company, was reportedly ‘intensely involved’ in the logistics of the project and has been among its most vocal advocates.”
According to his federal disclosure statements DeJoy owns Abbott Laboratories stock, POGO states. The testing kit program is an “initiative that could add to the personal wealth” of the Postmaster General.
“A federal conflict-of-interest law bars officials like the postmaster general from participating personally and substantially in certain government matters affecting their own financial interests,” POGO’s Walter Shaub, a well-known former government ethics official, and Neil Gordon report.
“DeJoy not only owned Abbott Laboratories stock, he appears to have traded the stock after the White House announced on January 7 that the COVID-19 test kits the administration had purchased would be ‘sent out through the mail.’ On January 11, two days before the federal government formally announced that it had awarded Abbott Laboratories a $306 million contract for the test kits, DeJoy engaged in two transactions involving Abbott,” POGO reveals.
The full report can be read here.
BREAKING NEWS
Clarence Thomas Released From Hospital After One Week: Report
Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital, after being admitted with ‘flu-like symptoms,” the Supreme Court announced late Friday morning, CNBC reports.
The court was all but entirely silent on the Justice’s condition, not reporting he had been hospitalized until Sunday evening. In that statement, the Court reported Thomas said “he expects to be released in a day or two.”
Supreme Court justices are meeting Friday morning in a closed-door private conference. The Court has not said if Justice Thomas is attending, in person or virtually.
BREAKING: Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital today, the Supreme Court said. The court gave no further information.
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 25, 2022
EARLIER –
‘Radio Silence’: Unknown if Clarence Thomas Missing SCOTUS Private Conference After Entering Hospital One Week Ago
Image via Flickr
BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee to Vote on Criminal Contempt Charges for Two Top Trump Advisors
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will meet on Monday to vote on holding two more top Trump advisors in criminal contempt of Congress. Former trade advisor Peter Navarro, a conspiracy theorist and author of a report used to promote the “Big Lie,” and Dan Scavino, Trump’s former golf caddie who ultimately became his White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, could face prosecution if the vote is successful and if DOJ decides to prosecute.
“Monday’s meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. ET, would mark the third such gathering for the committee,” NPR notes. “The panel has previously approved criminal contempt referrals for ex-strategist Steve Bannon, ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarke and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.”
DOJ is prosecuting the case against Bannon, but to date, more than three months later has not prosecuted Meadows.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Mocks Trump at NATO When Asked What Happens if Former President Launches 2024 Campaign
At a press conference during an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels on Russia’s attack on Ukraine one European reporter asked President Joe Biden if he’s making decisions about Putin’s illegal war with a potential Donald Trump 2024 run in mind.
The reporter, from Der Spiegel, cited “widespread concerns” in Europe that Trump may run in 2024, and asked Biden if he and NATO are working to ensure the work they are doing today cannot be undone by any second Trump presidency.
“That’s not how I think of this,” President Biden responded, stating that his focus is on the matter in front of him, not on the 2024 election. He spoke about the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville with their “vile” slogans and Trump – who he did not name – saying “there were very good people on both sides,” motivating him to run for President.
“No election is worth my not doing what I think is exactly the right thing,” Biden said.
“I don’t think you’ll find any European leader who thinks that I am not up to the job,” he added.
But President Biden seemed to welcome his former opponent running in 2024.
“The next election I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden, mocking the severely politically damaged, twice impeached former president who is reportedly under multiple investigations.
Watch:
“The next election I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” says President Joe Biden at NATO, essentially mocking Trump.pic.twitter.com/6ueQmsCvrY
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 24, 2022
