BREAKING NEWS
Caitlyn Jenner Has a New Gig at Fox News
Caitlyn Jenner has a new job: a Fox News “contributor and commentator.” Viewers can watch her debut Thursday night on Sean Hannity’s show, which coincides with the annual International Transgender Day of Visibility.
Hannity has not been supportive of LGBTQ rights.
“What do we do with the seven year-old girl that goes into the locker room and there’s the 14-year-old boy naked in the girls’ locker room because that’s where he chooses to be?” the longtime Fox News propagandist asked on his show back in 2013.
“Hannity and conservative radio host Dana Loesch continued Fox’s crusade against a new California law ensuring equal protection for transgender students, dismissing transgender individuals as an insignificant minority and engaging in demagogic fear-mongering about inappropriate bathroom behavior,” Media Matters reported at the time.
But Hannity and Jenner, a Republican, have a history. She launched her failed California gubernatorial campaign on his show last May.
“On one hand, Fox’s decision seems risky, given recent research that shows a majority of conservative Republicans say that acceptance of transgender people like Jenner has been bad for society,” the Deseret News reports. “And Fox personality Tucker Carlson, among others, regularly challenges the emergent philosophy that gender can be fluid or chosen; he said last fall that the trans community has ‘disproportionate power’ and said last week that ‘In 2022, the power of science and literature crumble in the face of the trans lobby.'”
It’s not like Jenner has been much of an LGBTQ activist.
@GovRonDeSantis agreed! She is the rightful winner! @TMZ It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s COMMON SENSE! https://t.co/RuWBikgWPx
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 22, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Postmaster General DeJoy ‘May Have Violated a Federal Conflict-of-Interest Law’ With COVID Tests: Watchdog
An ethics watchdog says U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “may have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law” after not divesting ownership of stock in a company that is part of the Biden administration’s free COVID test kit distribution program, and may have traded stock related to the program during the time the program was being finalized and announced.
The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) Thursday issued a report revealing DeJoy, “who has logistics and supply-chain expertise as the longtime owner of a trucking company, was reportedly ‘intensely involved’ in the logistics of the project and has been among its most vocal advocates.”
According to his federal disclosure statements DeJoy owns Abbott Laboratories stock, POGO states. The testing kit program is an “initiative that could add to the personal wealth” of the Postmaster General.
“A federal conflict-of-interest law bars officials like the postmaster general from participating personally and substantially in certain government matters affecting their own financial interests,” POGO’s Walter Shaub, a well-known former government ethics official, and Neil Gordon report.
“DeJoy not only owned Abbott Laboratories stock, he appears to have traded the stock after the White House announced on January 7 that the COVID-19 test kits the administration had purchased would be ‘sent out through the mail.’ On January 11, two days before the federal government formally announced that it had awarded Abbott Laboratories a $306 million contract for the test kits, DeJoy engaged in two transactions involving Abbott,” POGO reveals.
The full report can be read here.
BREAKING NEWS
Clarence Thomas Released From Hospital After One Week: Report
Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital, after being admitted with ‘flu-like symptoms,” the Supreme Court announced late Friday morning, CNBC reports.
The court was all but entirely silent on the Justice’s condition, not reporting he had been hospitalized until Sunday evening. In that statement, the Court reported Thomas said “he expects to be released in a day or two.”
Supreme Court justices are meeting Friday morning in a closed-door private conference. The Court has not said if Justice Thomas is attending, in person or virtually.
BREAKING: Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital today, the Supreme Court said. The court gave no further information.
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 25, 2022
EARLIER –
‘Radio Silence’: Unknown if Clarence Thomas Missing SCOTUS Private Conference After Entering Hospital One Week Ago
Image via Flickr
BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee to Vote on Criminal Contempt Charges for Two Top Trump Advisors
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will meet on Monday to vote on holding two more top Trump advisors in criminal contempt of Congress. Former trade advisor Peter Navarro, a conspiracy theorist and author of a report used to promote the “Big Lie,” and Dan Scavino, Trump’s former golf caddie who ultimately became his White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, could face prosecution if the vote is successful and if DOJ decides to prosecute.
“Monday’s meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. ET, would mark the third such gathering for the committee,” NPR notes. “The panel has previously approved criminal contempt referrals for ex-strategist Steve Bannon, ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarke and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.”
DOJ is prosecuting the case against Bannon, but to date, more than three months later has not prosecuted Meadows.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
McCarthy to Talk to Cawthorn About ‘Orgy’ and ‘Cocaine’ Accusations – Because Republicans Are ‘Upset’ He Made Them: Report
- News2 days ago
‘Woodward and I Have the Docs’: Robert Costa Posts Jan. 6 WH Call Logs That Could Be Big Trouble for Trump and Allies
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Watch: ‘Donald Trump Is Mentally Unwell’ Says CNN’s Harwood in Warning to GOP
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Creepy Freak’ Andrew Giuliani Blasted for Discussing 4-Month Old Baby Daughter’s Genitals at Campaign Event
- News1 day ago
New Developments in Florida Court Filings ‘Not Good for Gaetz’: Former Federal Prosecutor
- News2 days ago
‘I Have No Idea What a Burner Phone Is’: Trump Denies Wrongdoing After WH Call Logs Reveal Seven-Hour Jan. 6 Gap
- News2 days ago
Trump Could Be Arrested or Indicted Based on Evidence in Judge’s Ruling: Former Federal Prosecutor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: GOP Congressman Agrees That the ‘Democrat Party Embraces Racism Against White People’