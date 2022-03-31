Caitlyn Jenner Has a New Gig at Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner has a new job: a Fox News “contributor and commentator.” Viewers can watch her debut Thursday night on Sean Hannity’s show, which coincides with the annual International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Hannity has not been supportive of LGBTQ rights.

“What do we do with the seven year-old girl that goes into the locker room and there’s the 14-year-old boy naked in the girls’ locker room because that’s where he chooses to be?” the longtime Fox News propagandist asked on his show back in 2013.

“Hannity and conservative radio host Dana Loesch continued Fox’s crusade against a new California law ensuring equal protection for transgender students, dismissing transgender individuals as an insignificant minority and engaging in demagogic fear-mongering about inappropriate bathroom behavior,” Media Matters reported at the time.

But Hannity and Jenner, a Republican, have a history. She launched her failed California gubernatorial campaign on his show last May.

“On one hand, Fox’s decision seems risky, given recent research that shows a majority of conservative Republicans say that acceptance of transgender people like Jenner has been bad for society,” the Deseret News reports. “And Fox personality Tucker Carlson, among others, regularly challenges the emergent philosophy that gender can be fluid or chosen; he said last fall that the trans community has ‘disproportionate power’ and said last week that ‘In 2022, the power of science and literature crumble in the face of the trans lobby.'”

It’s not like Jenner has been much of an LGBTQ activist.