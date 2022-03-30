‘Name Names’: House Freedom Caucus Chair Demands Cawthorn Reveal Who Invited Him to Coke-Fueled Orgy Parties

CBS News’ Robert Costa Tuesday morning announced, “Woodward and I have the docs,” referring to the White House call logs and Donald Trump’s Presidential “Daily Diary” for January 6, 2021, the infamous day of the insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol and American democracy.

Costa, formerly of The Washington Post, and Woodward, currently with The Post, have been working together. Costa published links to the White House call logs and the Presidential “Daily Diary”:

They reveal a president who was in a flurry of phone calls from 8:23 AM to 11:06 AM – and then a mysterious seven-hour gap, until 6:54 PM.

The logs and diary could pose serious problems for Donald Trump, the former president, and his top aides and allies, as the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack puts together a detailed timeline of everything that happened on that day.

For example, Congressman Jim Jordan infamously told a reporter he couldn’t remember when he talked to the president on January 6, even if it was before or after the insurrection. He talked to Trump for ten minutes, from 9:24 AM to 9:34 AM – before the attack on the Capitol.

Costa points to Steve Bannon:

Bannon was at the Willard war room on January 5, working closely with Giuliani. They both spoke with Trump that night about how to push Pence to do what Trump wanted. Now, we know Bannon then spoke twice w/ Trump on the day of attack, and once again pushed Trump to pressure VP. — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 29, 2022

Trump then told the White House operator to call Senator Josh Hawley, whose fist pump has become an iconic symbol of the insurrection. And then he talked with Rudy Giuliani for six minutes. Stephen Miller for 26 minutes, and on and on.

And CBS’ Steven Portnoy notes House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s widely-reported call with Trump is not in the log:

McCarthy was on our air on 1/6, describing his efforts to urge Trump to appeal to his violent supporters to end their siege. There’s no record of that call (or others) in the Trump WH logs, @costareports and @realBobWoodward report. https://t.co/JsKEs94cLW — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) March 29, 2022

Trump’s last call before the massive gap was to Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who is now running for governor of Georgia.

Also noteworthy is at 7:16 PM, after the attack on the Capitol, the White House operator told the president there were “pending calls” from Sen. Hawley, and attorney Cleta Mitchell who was on Trump’s possibly unlawful call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.