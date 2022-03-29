News
Trump Could Be Arrested or Indicted Based on Evidence in Judge’s Ruling: Former Federal Prosecutor
A former federal prosecutor who served for more than 24 years in the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says Donald Trump could be arrested or indicted on just the evidence included in Monday’s bombshell legal ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter.
“Judge Carter’s finding by a preponderance of the evidence [which says] more likely than not that Trump committed felony offenses is a HIGHER evidentiary standard than the one needed to arrest/indict Trump for his crimes, which requires only probable cause,” writes Glenn Kirschner, who is now an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst and host of “Justice Matters” podcast.
Judge Carter on Monday wrote: “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.” In response, legal experts are calling his ruling “striking,” “massive,” “monumental,” and “historic.”
“Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election,” Carter also wrote, calling it “an action unprecedented in American history. Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process.”
Kirschner, whose total federal prosecutorial experience spans 30 years, adds he will be discussing the ruling in his next podcast.
News
‘Woodward and I Have the Docs’: Robert Costa Posts Jan. 6 WH Call Logs That Could Be Big Trouble for Trump and Allies
CBS News’ Robert Costa Tuesday morning announced, “Woodward and I have the docs,” referring to the White House call logs and Donald Trump’s Presidential “Daily Diary” for January 6, 2021, the infamous day of the insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol and American democracy.
Costa, formerly of The Washington Post, and Woodward, currently with The Post, have been working together. Costa published links to the White House call logs and the Presidential “Daily Diary”:
Woodward and I have the docs.@CBSNews @washingtonpost
Read them here…https://t.co/qY8p3r6iVrhttps://t.co/ksr1pZ6HD6
— Robert Costa (@costareports) March 29, 2022
They reveal a president who was in a flurry of phone calls from 8:23 AM to 11:06 AM – and then a mysterious seven-hour gap, until 6:54 PM.
The logs and diary could pose serious problems for Donald Trump, the former president, and his top aides and allies, as the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack puts together a detailed timeline of everything that happened on that day.
For example, Congressman Jim Jordan infamously told a reporter he couldn’t remember when he talked to the president on January 6, even if it was before or after the insurrection. He talked to Trump for ten minutes, from 9:24 AM to 9:34 AM – before the attack on the Capitol.
Costa points to Steve Bannon:
Bannon was at the Willard war room on January 5, working closely with Giuliani. They both spoke with Trump that night about how to push Pence to do what Trump wanted.
Now, we know Bannon then spoke twice w/ Trump on the day of attack, and once again pushed Trump to pressure VP.
— Robert Costa (@costareports) March 29, 2022
Trump then told the White House operator to call Senator Josh Hawley, whose fist pump has become an iconic symbol of the insurrection. And then he talked with Rudy Giuliani for six minutes. Stephen Miller for 26 minutes, and on and on.
And CBS’ Steven Portnoy notes House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s widely-reported call with Trump is not in the log:
McCarthy was on our air on 1/6, describing his efforts to urge Trump to appeal to his violent supporters to end their siege.
There’s no record of that call (or others) in the Trump WH logs, @costareports and @realBobWoodward report. https://t.co/JsKEs94cLW
— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) March 29, 2022
Trump’s last call before the massive gap was to Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who is now running for governor of Georgia.
Also noteworthy is at 7:16 PM, after the attack on the Capitol, the White House operator told the president there were “pending calls” from Sen. Hawley, and attorney Cleta Mitchell who was on Trump’s possibly unlawful call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
News
‘I Have No Idea What a Burner Phone Is’: Trump Denies Wrongdoing After WH Call Logs Reveal Seven-Hour Jan. 6 Gap
The House select committee is looking into a seven-hour gap in the White House call logs from Jan. 6, 2021.
One panel member said the committee was investigating a “possible coverup” of the official White House record from that day and looking at whether Donald Trump used “burner phones” — which the former president denied in a statement to the Washington Post.
“I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Trump told the newspaper.
The committee is investigating whether Trump communicated through backchannels, including aides’ phones or disposable personal phones, according to two sources with knowledge of the probe, after call records turned over by the National Archives showed a seven-hour and 37-minute gap, from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m.
RELATED: Trump ‘incitement’ tweet new focus of Jan 6th investigators: report
Trump was known for using different phones while president, with some outbound calls showing up as the White House switchboard’s number and other times it would show up to the recipient from a different number — or no number at all, according to a former Cabinet member.
The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of all written communications and a presidential daily diary that chronicles all the president’s movements, phone calls and meetings.
News
‘I’m Not Going to Tell You – Why Would I Tell You?’ Biden Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Silly’ Question
President Joe Biden did not appear impressed with a question from Fox News White House correspondent and propagandist Peter Doocy Monday afternoon.
Doocy asked President Biden about his remarks that if Russia uses chemical weapons it will, the Fox News reports says he said, “trigger a response in kind.”
President Biden replied, “It will trigger a significant response.”
“What does that mean?” Doocy disrespectfully demanded to know.
“I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you?” President Biden responded. “You’ve got to be silly.”
“The world, wants to know?” was Doocy’s almost shrugged answer.
“The world wants to know a lot of things, I’m not telling them what the response would be.”
Doocy: When you said that chemical weapon use by Russia would trigger a response in kind
Biden: It will trigger a significant response
Doocy: What does that mean?
Biden: I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you? pic.twitter.com/jf6Mr1bLmT
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2022
