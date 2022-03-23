‘Grave Failure of Justice’: Prosecutor Who Quit Says Trump ‘Guilty of Numerous Felonies’

One of the two senior prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office who quit last month said he believes Donald Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” and it was a “grave failure of justice” for the newly-elected DA to not prosecute the case.

Last month Mark Pomerantz submitted his letter of resignation, seemingly in protest over the decision by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to not prosecute the former president. His longtime predecessor, DA Cyrus Vance, had convened a grand jury prior to his retirement.

“Mr. Pomerantz, 70, a prominent former federal prosecutor and white-collar defense lawyer who came out of retirement to work on the Trump investigation, resigned on the same day as Carey R. Dunne, another senior prosecutor leading the inquiry,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Bragg’s decision was ‘contrary to the public interest,’ he wrote.”

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz added. “I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”

Mr. Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., had decided in his final days in office to move toward an indictment, leaving Mr. Trump just weeks away from likely criminal charges. Mr. Bragg’s decision seems, for now at least, to have removed one of the greatest legal threats Mr. Trump has ever faced.