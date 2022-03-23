CRIME
‘Grave Failure of Justice’: Prosecutor Who Quit Says Trump ‘Guilty of Numerous Felonies’
One of the two senior prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office who quit last month said he believes Donald Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” and it was a “grave failure of justice” for the newly-elected DA to not prosecute the case.
Last month Mark Pomerantz submitted his letter of resignation, seemingly in protest over the decision by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to not prosecute the former president. His longtime predecessor, DA Cyrus Vance, had convened a grand jury prior to his retirement.
“Mr. Pomerantz, 70, a prominent former federal prosecutor and white-collar defense lawyer who came out of retirement to work on the Trump investigation, resigned on the same day as Carey R. Dunne, another senior prosecutor leading the inquiry,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Bragg’s decision was ‘contrary to the public interest,’ he wrote.”
“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz added. “I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”
Mr. Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., had decided in his final days in office to move toward an indictment, leaving Mr. Trump just weeks away from likely criminal charges. Mr. Bragg’s decision seems, for now at least, to have removed one of the greatest legal threats Mr. Trump has ever faced.
CRIME
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff’s Spouse ‘Appears to Have Filed Three False Voter Forms’: Report
Debra Meadows, spouse to former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “appears to have filed three false voter forms,” The Washington Post reported overnight. Mark Meadows, a hard-core conservative former U.S. Congressman who reports suggest was involved in the planning of the January 6 march to the Capitol, is a spreader of the “Big Lie” that Trump won the election, and has made false claims about voter fraud.
The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler reports that on October 26, just days before the 2020 presidential election, Debra Meadows “appeared at the Macon County community building in Franklin, N.C., and filled out a one-stop voter application to cast an early ballot in the 2020 presidential election. She also dropped off an absentee ballot that she had requested for her husband, then the White House chief of staff, an election board official said.”
On her one-stop application, provided this week by the North Carolina Board of Elections to The Fact Checker, Debra Meadows certified that she had resided at a 14-by-62-foot mountaintop mobile home for at least 30 days — even though she did not live there. At the top of the form is a notice that “fraudulently or falsely completing this form” is a Class l felony.
Read the full report at The Washington Post.
CRIME
Trump-Loving Senate Candidate Faces Horrific Allegations of Beating His Children in New Court Documents
Newly revealed court documents show that Trump-loving Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens has been accused of physically abusing both his ex-wife and their children.
The Washington Post reports that Sheena Greitens leveled horrific allegations against her ex-husband in new court documents related to the couple’s custody battle over their two children.
“In early June 2018, I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home, which was fairly isolated, due to Eric’s unstable and coercive behavior,” Sheena Greitens alleged in the filing. “This behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by the hair.”
READ MORE: WATCH: Ted Cruz uses Supreme Court hearing to flip out on Democrats in breathless rant
Sheena Greitens also detailed an alleged incident in which one of her children came home with serious injuries after a visit with their father, as the child returned with “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth” that later had to be removed.
The Missouri Senate candidate told his wife that he and the child were merely “roughhousing” and that the injuries occurred by “accident,” according to court documents.
Greitens also claimed that her husband would repeatedly threaten to kill himself if she did not support him during the scandal that ended his tenure as Missouri governor.
CRIME
‘We Can Manufacture Something’: FBI Alleges Plot by China to Take Down Democratic Congressional Candidate
A new court filing from the FBI claims that China was caught trying to bring down a congressional candidate.
According to the court documents from the Eastern District of New York, Qiming Lin was a member of the Chinese secret police tasked with following a Democratic congressional candidate who was running in Long Island.
“The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York are investigating a scheme to undermine the candidacy of a U.S.-based Chinese dissident for the U.S. Congress in the general election of 2022 in order to prevent that candidate from drawing additional public attention to himself and his political speech,” the filing said.
Given the suit, the story is now gaining national attention.
While the FBI didn’t name the candidate, it cited a former student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests. The only person that matches is Xiong Yan, who came to the US as a refugee and later became a sergeant in the Army Reserve.
A private investigator told the FBI that Lin contacted him and that the PI believed Lin was retired from the Ministry of State Security in China.
“Ok, because this person [the Victim] is a little complicated. So, we’ve decided that my partner and I are going to follow him for a few weeks to see what he has to see and whom he gets in touch with and where he frequents etc..” the private investigator told Lin in an FBI monitored voice call.
“Ok, good, good. And if you don’t find anything after following him for a few weeks we can manufacture something like what happened to [a famous concert pianist],” said Lin.
“Right now we don’t want him to be elected,” Lin later wrote in a message to the private investigator.
Another target was Arthur Liu, the father of Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, according to the FBI. He is a political activist and attorney in San Francisco.
The effort began in Sept. 2021 and continued until this week, when Lin was arrested.
