John Dean Calls for Feds to Take Over Manhattan DA’s Halted Investigation and ‘Indict Trump’

Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean is calling on federal prosecutors to take over the halted investigation of Donald Trump from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after the full text of the lead investigator’s resignation letter to DA Alvin Bragg was published in The New York Times.

It is now clear that Mark Pomerantz, a senior prosecutor who came out of retirement to lead the prosecution of the former President’s business dealings, including alleged fraud involving manipulation of the valuations of his properties for tax and credit purposes, resigned in protest.

The letter itself is scathing and makes clear the “team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did.”

It also throws into question Bragg’s claim that the investigation has not been halted and that it is continuing:

“You have reached the decision not to go forward with the grand jury presentation and not to seek criminal charges at the present time. The investigation has been suspended indefinitely,” Pomerantz states.

John Dean, now a CNN commentator, via Twitter said: “The latest Trump travesty is still unfolding. Why or why would any prosecutor give this openly criminal miscreant a pass?”

He then said federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) office should take over the investigation from Alvin Bragg and “indict Trump,” suggesting the former president’s crimes might also be federal.

“Time for SDNY to step up and indict Trump. Rarely are state crimes not also federal crimes.”