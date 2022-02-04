BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Massive Jobs Numbers
President Joe Biden will speak Friday at 10:45 AM ET on the jobs numbers released earlier today, which tripled experts’ expectations.
“The U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January despite a Covid surge,” The New York Times reports. “A record-setting spike in coronavirus cases wasn’t enough to derail the job market recovery at the beginning of the year.”
Watch Live:
War Hero Vindman Sues Trump Jr. And Giuliani for ‘Dangerous Campaign of Witness Intimidation’ and Retaliation
Alexander Vindman is suing former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. in a suit accusing them and others of engaging in “an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation,” along with witness tampering and conspiracy over his testimony during Trump’s 2019 impeachment.
Others named in the lawsuit are longtime Trump employee and former Trump White House social media director Dan Scavino, and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn, according to ABC News.
Via Twitter Vindman also says he has named Donald Trump, Fox News, and Laura Ingraham in his lawsuit, although it does not appear they are defendants.
I filed suit against @DonaldJTrumpJr, @RudyGiuliani, @DanScavino, & others for witness intimidation & retaliation. Donald Trump, @FoxNews, & @IngrahamAngle are also named in the law suit. https://t.co/mxWaZMCvwT
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 2, 2022
Calling it a “campaign of intimidation and retaliation,” the lawsuit, according to CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, says: “President Trump and his allies–including members of his White House staff, members of his family and personal legal team, and at least one on-air personality employed by an allied media outlet–engaged in an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation against a sitting Director of the National Security Council and decorated military officer, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, to prevent him from and then punish him for testifying truthfully before Congress during impeachment proceedings against President Trump.”
In 2020 Vindman retired, citing excessive bullying by then-President Donald Trump.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Bombshell Report Says Trump ‘Directed’ Rudy Giuliani to Call DHS and Ask About Seizing Voting Machines
An explosive new report from the New York Times claims that former President Donald Trump “directed” one-time attorney Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security and enquire about seizing voting machines.
Giuliani followed through with Trump’s request, only to be informed that DHS lacked the legal authority to seize the machines.
The request to Giuliani came after Trump allies Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell pushed him to order the American military to seize the machines, a move that Giuliani reportedly warned should not be undertaken.
The Times writes that this new information shows “that Mr. Trump was more directly involved than previously known in exploring proposals to use his national security agencies to seize voting machines as he grasped unsuccessfully for evidence of fraud that would help him reverse his defeat in the 2020 election.”
Developing…
Image via Shuttterstock
1/6 Committee Issues Subpoena With Damning Revelation About Trump’s Focus to Former White House Spokesperson
A top Trump White House spokesperson who pushed the “Big Lie” and reportedly has “firsthand knowledge” of then-President Donald Trump’s behavior on the day before and day of the insurrection has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who earlier Friday issued subpoenas to 14 Republicans believed to have submitted false and forged Electoral College claims, has sent a subpoena to former Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere, CNN reports.
The Committee indicated to Deere it wants to focus on the day before the attempted coup, and “specifically said it wanted to speak with him about the January 5 staff meeting in the Oval Office with the President.”
In a damning revelation, Chairman Thompson’s letter “said it had obtained information that Trump repeatedly asked in the meeting: ‘What are your ideas for getting the RINOs to do the right thing tomorrow? How do we convince Congress?'”
U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who sits on the January 6 Committee, Friday evening told CNN, the Committee thinks Deere “had a hand in formulating the strategy and some of the media discussions on the day of Jan. 6 and the president’s response.”
Watch:
Jan. 6 select committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar on the committee subpoenaing former Trump White House spokesman Judd Deere: “We … think he had a hand in formulating the strategy and some of the media discussions on the day of Jan. 6 and the president’s response.” pic.twitter.com/yUviNrecXy
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 28, 2022
