WATCH: ‘President Trump Is Wrong’ Pence Declares, Saying He Did Not Have Right to ‘Overturn’ the Election

Former Vice President Mike Pence firmly broke from his old boss Friday afternoon, telling members of the right-wing Federalist Society that he did not have the constitutional authority to “overturn” the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said, saying he was disappointed because he “was on the ballot” too.

Using the word “overturn” was important, indicating he knew clearly that Joe Biden own the presidency.

But that was as far as the former vice president would go.

Pence delivered a speech very similar to one he could have delivered one year ago or five years ago, filled with his particular brand of Christian conservatism that is exceptionally outdated for a Republican Party that barely hours earlier had declared the January 6 insurrectionists were merely engaged in “legitimate political discourse” as they literally chanted “hang Mike Pence,” and roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol to hunt him down.

Watch: