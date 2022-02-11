RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: GOP Rep. Says Americans Must Own Enough Weapons to Overthrow the Government if 30-40% Agree on ‘Tyranny’
A U.S. Congressman is calling on Americans to own “sufficient” weaponry to overthrow the government, suggesting they should do so “if 30 to 40 percent agree” the nation is living under “tyranny.”
“If 30 to 40 percent could agree that this was legitimate tyranny and it needed to be thrown off they need to have sufficient power without asking for extra permission – it should be right there and completely available to them in their living room in order to effect the change,” U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said in a video (below) posted by Right Wing Watch.
Congressman Massie, who recently came under fire for tweeting a quote by a pedophile-pornography possessing neo-Nazi and falsely attributing it to French Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire, appeared on far-right Youtuber Tim Pool’s show.
Pool’s videos get “millions” of views each day, according to The Daily Beast, which adds he “has racked up more than a billion views and millions in earnings while dangerously whitewashing the far right.”
Massie, known for his assault-weapons brandishing Christmas family photo this week was widely mocked for arguing against Medicare for All, because “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare.”
During Pool’s show, according to Right Wing Watch, the YouTuber added that he believes the Second Amendment entitles Americans to own nuclear and biological weapons.
After Rep. Thomas Massie asserted that American citizens must possess weapons powerful enough to overthrow the government should 30-40% agree it’s necessary, Tim Pool declared that the 2nd Amendment protects the individual right to own nuclear and biological weapons. pic.twitter.com/622Tf09AWG
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 10, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Right Wing Website Made Up Viral Fake ‘Biden Giving Out Free Crack Pipes’ Claim Republicans Like Rubio Are Now Pushing
This week Republican lawmakers and voters have had a great time pushing a false claim that the Biden administration is spending tens of millions of dollars to pay for “free crack pipes” for drug abusers. The claim came from a report by the right-wing website Washington Free Beacon, including a quote falsely attributed to an HHS spokesperson, according to The Daily Beast.
It’s no surprise The Daily Beast is calling “a lie” made its way to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S. Senator’s Twitter account.
“The Washington Free Beacon seemed to take a big leap to assert that free crack pipes would be part of a harm reduction package,” The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberg reports, calling it “a lie rocketed around conservative media.”
The report, published Monday and titled “Biden Admin To Fund Crack Pipe Distribution To Advance ‘Racial Equity,’” cited an HHS spokesperson as confirming that a sweeping harm reduction package “will provide pipes” to smoke, quote, “any illicit substance.”
The Free Beacon’s article reads: “A spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and ‘any illicit substance.’”
The Daily Beast reviewed the email chain between the Washington Free Beacon and HHS. It’s unclear how the Free Beacon made the “any illicit substance” claim, given the HHS email specifically states no federal laws would be broken.
In fact, The Daily Beast reports the HHS spokesperson says the Free Beacon “omitted the information shared with him about the grantees needing to comply with federal, state, and local laws—the very language that would prohibit crack pipes.”
The damage has already been done. The “free crack pipes” claim is now one more myth in conservatives’ false reality.
Arizona far-right Republican U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko made the false claim on the floor of the House of Representatives:
Crime is skyrocketing, fentanyl is killing Americans, and what is Biden’s response?
Spending $30M to pass out free crack pipes. Are you kidding me?! pic.twitter.com/8sgGwr7nTg
— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) February 9, 2022
Florida Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, linking to an article literally titled: “Biden administration denies funding programs that hand out crack pipes to prevent infection and promote ‘racial equity'” says in a video posted to his Twitter account, “The Biden administration is going to be sending crack pipes and meth pipes, targeting minority communities,” a claim he knows is a lie.
Biden is sending free meth & crack pipes to minority communities in the name of ‘racial equity’
There is no end in sight for this lunacy https://t.co/RLv6cAuLCt pic.twitter.com/WdlzOojkdF
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2022
Fox News entertainers Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity both made the most of the claim, with The Daily Mail reporting: “Tucker Carlson slams policy to hand out free crack pipes and needles warning it ‘will result in addicts shooting up on the streets.'”
The genie is out of the bottle, and no one on the right has any intention or desire to put it back.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mike Lindell Floats Hacking Fox News to Force Its Viewers to Watch His Election Conspiracy Theories
MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell, who earlier on Wednesday hyped up a dead-on-arrival election decertification effort in Arizona, mused about hacking into Fox News and forcing the network to air his election conspiracy theories.
While talking about his latest futile efforts to get former President Donald Trump “reinstated” back into the White House, Lindell complained that Fox News is still refusing to air his false claims about the election being stolen from Trump.
He then started coming up with outside-the-box ways to get his misinformation to more Fox viewers.
“Maybe we should get our cyber guys… to hook up our stream to Fox’s,” he said. “Can you imagine? ‘This is Sean Hannity…’ All of a sudden, breaking news right out of Georgia! The evidence is pouring in, pouring in! Arizona, pouring in, pouring in, Wisconsin! And Fox, you’d have the Murdochs going, ‘Oh no, what are we going to do?! The truth is out, we’re the liars!'”
READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for Trump-loving Colorado clerk after she was seen scuffling with cops: report
In fact, Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden by 74 electoral college votes and by more than 7 million votes nationwide.
Watch the video below.
Mike Lindell went on an insane, manic rant tonight. He says that since Fox won’t run any of his “evidence” of voter fraud (lawsuits), he is going to have his cyber experts hack Sean Hannity’s show and air it during his time slot on Fox. pic.twitter.com/g5RhJCKJKt
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
The top vote-winning school board candidate for an Oklahoma school board seat was filmed delivering a speech attacking LGBTQ flags in the classroom while lamenting Christian flags are not allowed, calling Black Lives Matter a “Marxist organization” that’s designed to “overthrow America,” and railing against Coexist bumper stickers as being against “the Creator.”
Cheryl Williams won a plurality of votes in Tuesday night’s primary for Oklahoma City’s Edmond Public Schools District 2, with just under 37% of the votes, The Oklahoman reports. She will face the number two candidate in an April run off. Williams is a former Oklahoma Republican Party vice chair, according to NonDoc, which is operated by a journalism nonprofit:
In 2021, Williams appeared before the Edmond City Council to oppose the designation of June as Pride Month. Also in 2021, Williams called for members of the Edmond Public Schools Board of Education to resign over the inclusion of the memoir The Glass Castle on a high school reading list in the district.
“The political indoctrination in the classroom has to stop,” Williams says in an undated video believed to be from November, posted to Twitter Tuesday. “We have seen LGBT flags and paraphernalia and stuff in the classrooms. That is inappropriate. You would not allow a Christian flag in a classroom, so why are you letting a political indoctrination in the classroom with LGBT flags?”
“Coexist bumper stickers: Can somebody put their Bible on their desk? No. But they can put ‘Coexist,’ which is the opposite of the Creator. That’s wrong. Black Lives Matter: materials, shirts, masks, were everywhere in schools.”
“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. The whole purpose is to overthrow America and it’s being shoved in our kids’ face. All Lives Matter. I don’t care what color you are. All. Human. Lives. Matters,” Williams screamed.
Watch:
Whew! This one right here y’all 🤣🤣 BIG MAD at the “LGBT flags, coexist bumper stickers, and Black Lives Matter” 🤣🤣 Watch out Edmond, she’s running for school board today!! pic.twitter.com/cDHHlcdVZJ
— Jess Eddy (@JessQuintonEddy) February 8, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO3 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Claims He Was ‘Under No Obligation’ to Return 15 Boxes of Documents – Despite Federal Law
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’
- News1 day ago
‘This Story Is Fairly Shocking’: WaPo Reporter Breaks Down Latest ‘Bonkers’ Reports on Trump’s Final Days as President
- News2 days ago
New Report Adds Fresh Mystery to Melania Trump’s Recent NFT Auction
- 'EVERY SOUP NEEDS ITS NUTS'2 days ago
‘Soup Nazi’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Railing Against Pelosi’s ‘Gazpacho’ Police: ‘That’s Cold’