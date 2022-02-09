Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is once again being mocked and ridiculed, this time for a tweet posted to his official account that argues against Medicare for All because, “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare.”

COVID is known to be deadliest to those of advanced age, and America’s seniors are Medicare’s primary recipients.

Massie recently came under fire for his Christmas family photo featuring even his children brandishing assault-style rifles.

But just 10 days ago Massie wasn’t just ridiculed, he was slammed for his attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, which featured a quote he falsely attributed to Voltaire that read: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

“The quote is commonly attributed to Kevin Alfred Strom, a neo-Nazi who pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of child pornography. Strom uttered a similar quote during a virulently antisemitic 1993 radio broadcast,” CNN reported in a fact check.

That tweet has never been taken down.

Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego blasted Massie:

Because Covid severely impacted the elderly and the elderly are on Medicare. If you paid someone to come up with this tweet fire them. If you came up with this tweet you should hang your head in shame. https://t.co/EZdYNz2X3Q — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 9, 2022

Here’s how some others are responding to Massie’s latest tweet:

this makes no sense https://t.co/FjS2qRmKwg — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 9, 2022

And, get this, 100% have breathed air at some point in their lifetime too. What should be done about that? — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) February 9, 2022

Maybe stick to what you’re good at: misattributing quotes from neo-Nazis to Voltaire — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 9, 2022

Many people who die do so in hospitals. Ban hospitals. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 9, 2022

My God, you’re a jackass. And not the fun, Johnny Knoxville variant of jackass, either. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 9, 2022

Ever meet someone and think “wow, just engaging with them has made me smarter”? You’re the exact opposite of that. Every time you speak, anyone who comes in contact with it loses intelligence. I read your tweet and now I’m going to have to relearn to tie my shoes. — maura quint (@behindyourback) February 9, 2022

What do you think they died from? Having healthcare coverage? What do you think the death rate is among the unvaccinated who get COVID, but don’t have healthcare coverage? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 9, 2022

Over 70 percent of Americans who died of heart attacks own a washing machine. We must ban washing machines. https://t.co/bpfSsVC4vv — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 9, 2022