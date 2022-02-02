Trump Is ‘Absolutely’ Engaging in Witness Tampering: Jan. 6 Committee Member

A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan is being highly criticized for comments he made around his desire to implement a Texas-style vigilante abortion ban, even for victims of rape.

Chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who has no experience in government, says he wants to “defend DNA” by forcing women who have suffered the horrific experience of rape to carry the fetus and give birth to their rapist’s child.

“They don’t know that little baby inside them may be the next president, may be the next person who changes humanity,” Soldano said on a podcast in January, as The Washington Post reports Tuesday. Video of his comments (below) was posted by the news site Heartland Signal late Monday afternoon, garnering close to half a million views.

After relaying a story of a woman who was “gang-raped by five guys,” Soldano, one of the top Republican contenders, said: “What we must start to focus on is not only to defend the DNA when it’s created, but however how about we start inspiring women in the culture to let them understand and know how heroic they are,” to give birth after being raped.

“God put them in this moment,” he added. “We must always, always protect that DNA and allow it to have a voice.”

On his campaign website, Soldano says he is the author of “God’s True Law, a parent’s guide to raising successful children.” He has been permanently banned from YouTube.

Garrett Soldano, a GOP candidate for governor in Michigan, says we must inspire women who have been raped to understand how heroic they are in giving birth and see that “God put them in this moment.” They don’t know “that baby inside them may be the next president.” pic.twitter.com/uVVqX2G54S — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 31, 2022

There was massive outrage in response.

“Spoken like a true right wing man who has never been victimized,” wrote MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “This is the kind of Byzantine thinking and absolute arrogance and dismissal of the importance of women as human beings–not inanimate vessels for men’s use–that makes younger people run fast and far from religion.”

Editor-in-chief and columnist at Michigan Advance, Susan J. Demas, called it, “one of the creepiest things I’ve ever seen.”

“Welcome to your future, ladies,” she added.

Jeff Timmer, a Lincoln Project senior strategist tweeted, “What in the fancy flying french fried fuck is wrong with him?”

Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor David Hogg, now a gun control activist and founder / board member at March For Our Lives wrote simply, “What the fuck is wrong with people.”

A few other responses:

Awwwww. “Ladies should shut up and be grateful for their rape babies” is so 2012. How quaint. https://t.co/Ffm6O4v3Cx — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) February 1, 2022

This is truly sickening. I have no other words. https://t.co/em2KbDHpYD — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) January 31, 2022

This is beyond outrageous. Reminder: Nearly 80% of Michiganders think abortion should be regulated by law or left as a decision between a woman and her doctor. Garrett Soldano is too extreme for Michigan. Full stop. #migov https://t.co/e7tjB9VsDG — Rodericka Applewhaite 🛣 (@Rodericka) January 31, 2022

If you believe God places people to be victims of rape, there’s a community in the Republic of Gilead that will interest you. This lack of compassion and respect for women has no place in the real world, America, Michigan and especially our Governor’s office. https://t.co/X1SZiP24do — Rep. Matt Koleszar (@koleszar_matt) January 31, 2022

Republicans force rape survivors into giving birth if they become pregnant as a result of a violent sexual attack and they tell you that you should be grateful. They tell you you’re serving a God you may not believe in. Republicans support rapists. https://t.co/VQTyqMb59a — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) January 31, 2022

Misogynist and Forced Birther Garrett Soldano clearly believes that the role of women and girls to to be some kind of an incubator. There is a special place in H@ll for men like him. The Republican Party is the party of misogyny. https://t.co/jyyb8rbpoK — Dr. Vicki Hayes (@WonderfulwomanK) February 1, 2022

