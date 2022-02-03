RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Allies Had Plan to Seize NSA Data to ‘Prove’ Election Was Stolen by Foreign Powers
A memo circulated among Donald Trump’s allies detailed an extreme, “last-ditch” plan for the then-president to seize data from the National Security Agency (NSA) and utilize the Defense Dept. in an effort to “prove” the election was stolen with the help of foreign powers. That memo, dated December 18, 2020, was circulated by a failed GOP congressional candidate among Trump’s allies, The Washington Post has revealed in an exclusive report.
An outside group, the memo suggested, would sift through the raw data to find supposed “evidence” of foreign interference. The plan, the Post explains, was “for the president to appoint three men to lead this effort. One was a lawyer attached to a military intelligence unit; another was a veteran of the military who had been let go from his National Security Council job after claiming that Trump was under attack by deep-state forces including ‘globalists’ and ‘Islamists.'”
The third person “was a failed Republican congressional candidate, Michael Del Rosso, who sent a copy of the memo to Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who confirmed to The Post he received the document from Del Rosso. An aide to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) also said his office received the document but declined to say who sent it.”
The memo raises “legal and ethical concerns that set it apart from other attempts that have come to light.”
In a separate analysis, the Post says it does not appear the scheme reached the White House.
The Post does not say if any elected officials who received the memo contacted the FBI.
Trump Is ‘Absolutely’ Engaging in Witness Tampering: Jan. 6 Committee Member
Donald Trump was accused of witness tampering on Wednesday by a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) if Trump was tampering with witnesses by dangling pardons for Jan. 6 defendants.
“Absolutely,” Aguilar replied.
“And I think the question is more from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, you know where — where are they? Do they support this? When is enough enough?” he wondered.
READ: Trump lashes out at ‘RINO’ Lindsey Graham over Jan. 6 pardons: ‘He doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about!’
During a Saturday rally in Texas, Trump suggested he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he wins the White House in 2024.
BREAKING: President Trump promises to PARDON Jan. 6 prisoners if he runs and wins in 2024 pic.twitter.com/teYbYNBcuB
— RSBN ?? (@RSBNetwork) January 30, 2022
Trump doubled-down on his comments during a Tuesday interview with Newsmax.
Trump: I would absolutely give them a pardon if things don’t work out fairly pic.twitter.com/JeTXJadoQY
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2022
Texas Parent Demands School District Ban Michelle Obama Book Over ‘Reverse Racism’
A Texas parent is demanding that a school district near Houston remove copies of a book about former First Lady Michelle Obama because it promotes “reverse racism.”
NBC News reported this week that hundreds of books are being banned in schools in “an unprecedented effort by parents and conservative politicians in Texas to ban books dealing with race, sexuality and gender from schools.”
An NBC News records request determined that at least one parent in Katy asked to ban a book about the former first lady.
“Another parent in Katy, a Houston suburb, asked the district to remove a children’s biography of Michelle Obama, arguing that it promotes “reverse racism” against white people, according to the records obtained by NBC News,” the report said. “A parent in the Dallas suburb of Prosper wanted the school district to ban a children’s picture book about the life of Black Olympian Wilma Rudolph, because it mentions racism that Rudolph faced growing up in Tennessee in the 1940s. In the affluent Eanes Independent School District in Austin, a parent proposed replacing four books about racism, including ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi, with copies of the Bible.”
‘Byzantine Thinking’: GOP Candidate Slammed for Calling to ‘Defend DNA’ by Banning Abortions for Rape Victims
A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan is being highly criticized for comments he made around his desire to implement a Texas-style vigilante abortion ban, even for victims of rape.
Chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who has no experience in government, says he wants to “defend DNA” by forcing women who have suffered the horrific experience of rape to carry the fetus and give birth to their rapist’s child.
“They don’t know that little baby inside them may be the next president, may be the next person who changes humanity,” Soldano said on a podcast in January, as The Washington Post reports Tuesday. Video of his comments (below) was posted by the news site Heartland Signal late Monday afternoon, garnering close to half a million views.
After relaying a story of a woman who was “gang-raped by five guys,” Soldano, one of the top Republican contenders, said: “What we must start to focus on is not only to defend the DNA when it’s created, but however how about we start inspiring women in the culture to let them understand and know how heroic they are,” to give birth after being raped.
“God put them in this moment,” he added. “We must always, always protect that DNA and allow it to have a voice.”
On his campaign website, Soldano says he is the author of “God’s True Law, a parent’s guide to raising successful children.” He has been permanently banned from YouTube.
Garrett Soldano, a GOP candidate for governor in Michigan, says we must inspire women who have been raped to understand how heroic they are in giving birth and see that “God put them in this moment.”
They don’t know “that baby inside them may be the next president.” pic.twitter.com/uVVqX2G54S
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 31, 2022
There was massive outrage in response.
“Spoken like a true right wing man who has never been victimized,” wrote MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “This is the kind of Byzantine thinking and absolute arrogance and dismissal of the importance of women as human beings–not inanimate vessels for men’s use–that makes younger people run fast and far from religion.”
Editor-in-chief and columnist at Michigan Advance, Susan J. Demas, called it, “one of the creepiest things I’ve ever seen.”
“Welcome to your future, ladies,” she added.
Jeff Timmer, a Lincoln Project senior strategist tweeted, “What in the fancy flying french fried fuck is wrong with him?”
Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor David Hogg, now a gun control activist and founder / board member at March For Our Lives wrote simply, “What the fuck is wrong with people.”
A few other responses:
Awwwww. “Ladies should shut up and be grateful for their rape babies” is so 2012. How quaint. https://t.co/Ffm6O4v3Cx
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) February 1, 2022
This is truly sickening. I have no other words. https://t.co/em2KbDHpYD
— Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) January 31, 2022
This is beyond outrageous. Reminder: Nearly 80% of Michiganders think abortion should be regulated by law or left as a decision between a woman and her doctor.
Garrett Soldano is too extreme for Michigan. Full stop. #migov https://t.co/e7tjB9VsDG
— Rodericka Applewhaite ? (@Rodericka) January 31, 2022
If you believe God places people to be victims of rape, there’s a community in the Republic of Gilead that will interest you.
This lack of compassion and respect for women has no place in the real world, America, Michigan and especially our Governor’s office. https://t.co/X1SZiP24do
— Rep. Matt Koleszar (@koleszar_matt) January 31, 2022
Republicans force rape survivors into giving birth if they become pregnant as a result of a violent sexual attack and they tell you that you should be grateful. They tell you you’re serving a God you may not believe in.
Republicans support rapists. https://t.co/VQTyqMb59a
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) January 31, 2022
Misogynist and Forced Birther Garrett Soldano clearly believes that the role of women and girls to to be some kind of an incubator. There is a special place in H@ll for men like him. The Republican Party is the party of misogyny. https://t.co/jyyb8rbpoK
— Dr. Vicki Hayes (@WonderfulwomanK) February 1, 2022
Image via Facebook
