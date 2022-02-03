Connect with us

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Trump Allies Had Plan to Seize NSA Data to ‘Prove’ Election Was Stolen by Foreign Powers

A memo circulated among Donald Trump’s allies detailed an extreme, “last-ditch” plan for the then-president to seize data from the National Security Agency (NSA) and utilize the Defense Dept. in an effort to “prove” the election was stolen with the help of foreign powers. That memo, dated December 18, 2020, was circulated by a failed GOP congressional candidate among Trump’s allies, The Washington Post has revealed in an exclusive report.

An outside group, the memo suggested, would sift through the raw data to find supposed “evidence” of foreign interference. The plan, the Post explains, was “for the president to appoint three men to lead this effort. One was a lawyer attached to a military intelligence unit; another was a veteran of the military who had been let go from his National Security Council job after claiming that Trump was under attack by deep-state forces including ‘globalists’ and ‘Islamists.'”

The third person “was a failed Republican congressional candidate, Michael Del Rosso, who sent a copy of the memo to Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who confirmed to The Post he received the document from Del Rosso. An aide to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) also said his office received the document but declined to say who sent it.”

The memo raises “legal and ethical concerns that set it apart from other attempts that have come to light.”

In a separate analysis, the Post says it does not appear the scheme reached the White House.

The Post does not say if any elected officials who received the memo contacted the FBI.

 

