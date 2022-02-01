RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Texas Parent Demands School District Ban Michelle Obama Book Over ‘Reverse Racism’
A Texas parent is demanding that a school district near Houston remove copies of a book about former First Lady Michelle Obama because it promotes “reverse racism.”
NBC News reported this week that hundreds of books are being banned in schools in “an unprecedented effort by parents and conservative politicians in Texas to ban books dealing with race, sexuality and gender from schools.”
An NBC News records request determined that at least one parent in Katy asked to ban a book about the former first lady.
“Another parent in Katy, a Houston suburb, asked the district to remove a children’s biography of Michelle Obama, arguing that it promotes “reverse racism” against white people, according to the records obtained by NBC News,” the report said. “A parent in the Dallas suburb of Prosper wanted the school district to ban a children’s picture book about the life of Black Olympian Wilma Rudolph, because it mentions racism that Rudolph faced growing up in Tennessee in the 1940s. In the affluent Eanes Independent School District in Austin, a parent proposed replacing four books about racism, including ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi, with copies of the Bible.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Byzantine Thinking’: GOP Candidate Slammed for Calling to ‘Defend DNA’ by Banning Abortions for Rape Victims
A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan is being highly criticized for comments he made around his desire to implement a Texas-style vigilante abortion ban, even for victims of rape.
Chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who has no experience in government, says he wants to “defend DNA” by forcing women who have suffered the horrific experience of rape to carry the fetus and give birth to their rapist’s child.
“They don’t know that little baby inside them may be the next president, may be the next person who changes humanity,” Soldano said on a podcast in January, as The Washington Post reports Tuesday. Video of his comments (below) was posted by the news site Heartland Signal late Monday afternoon, garnering close to half a million views.
After relaying a story of a woman who was “gang-raped by five guys,” Soldano, one of the top Republican contenders, said: “What we must start to focus on is not only to defend the DNA when it’s created, but however how about we start inspiring women in the culture to let them understand and know how heroic they are,” to give birth after being raped.
“God put them in this moment,” he added. “We must always, always protect that DNA and allow it to have a voice.”
On his campaign website, Soldano says he is the author of “God’s True Law, a parent’s guide to raising successful children.” He has been permanently banned from YouTube.
Garrett Soldano, a GOP candidate for governor in Michigan, says we must inspire women who have been raped to understand how heroic they are in giving birth and see that “God put them in this moment.”
They don’t know “that baby inside them may be the next president.” pic.twitter.com/uVVqX2G54S
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 31, 2022
There was massive outrage in response.
“Spoken like a true right wing man who has never been victimized,” wrote MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “This is the kind of Byzantine thinking and absolute arrogance and dismissal of the importance of women as human beings–not inanimate vessels for men’s use–that makes younger people run fast and far from religion.”
Editor-in-chief and columnist at Michigan Advance, Susan J. Demas, called it, “one of the creepiest things I’ve ever seen.”
“Welcome to your future, ladies,” she added.
Jeff Timmer, a Lincoln Project senior strategist tweeted, “What in the fancy flying french fried fuck is wrong with him?”
Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor David Hogg, now a gun control activist and founder / board member at March For Our Lives wrote simply, “What the fuck is wrong with people.”
A few other responses:
Awwwww. “Ladies should shut up and be grateful for their rape babies” is so 2012. How quaint. https://t.co/Ffm6O4v3Cx
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) February 1, 2022
This is truly sickening. I have no other words. https://t.co/em2KbDHpYD
— Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) January 31, 2022
This is beyond outrageous. Reminder: Nearly 80% of Michiganders think abortion should be regulated by law or left as a decision between a woman and her doctor.
Garrett Soldano is too extreme for Michigan. Full stop. #migov https://t.co/e7tjB9VsDG
— Rodericka Applewhaite ? (@Rodericka) January 31, 2022
If you believe God places people to be victims of rape, there’s a community in the Republic of Gilead that will interest you.
This lack of compassion and respect for women has no place in the real world, America, Michigan and especially our Governor’s office. https://t.co/X1SZiP24do
— Rep. Matt Koleszar (@koleszar_matt) January 31, 2022
Republicans force rape survivors into giving birth if they become pregnant as a result of a violent sexual attack and they tell you that you should be grateful. They tell you you’re serving a God you may not believe in.
Republicans support rapists. https://t.co/VQTyqMb59a
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) January 31, 2022
Misogynist and Forced Birther Garrett Soldano clearly believes that the role of women and girls to to be some kind of an incubator. There is a special place in H@ll for men like him. The Republican Party is the party of misogyny. https://t.co/jyyb8rbpoK
— Dr. Vicki Hayes (@WonderfulwomanK) February 1, 2022
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Miami Herald Hits DeSantis for Giving Cover to Orlando Nazis
The Miami Herald Editorial Board condemned Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for refusing to denounce Nazis protesting in his state when asked about it.
Orlando was flooded with Nazis protesting across the I-4 roadway over the weekend and when asked about it, DeSantis claimed that the Nazis protesting in Florida were just a “distraction from the failure we see from [Joe] Biden.”
DeSantis says people are upset about Nazis in Florida because of Biden. What a hack? ?@RemoveRon? pic.twitter.com/IDfMPQ7wX8
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 31, 2022
DeSantis’ press secretary took it further, asking if the Nazi protesters could have been Democrats pretending to be Nazis as part of some kind of “stunt.”
.@GovRonDeSantis press Secretary responding to this news out of Orlando pic.twitter.com/7YS29WZ4QC
— Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) January 31, 2022
To the Editorial Board, it’s “simple” to denounce Nazis and it shouldn’t be that difficult for DeSantis, unless he’s worried about offending the fascist group.
“Say they are abhorrent. Say they are despicable. Say they have no part in this society or this state,” said the board.
“Not leadership. Not uniting against something terrible that is cropping up, one more time, in our midst. Not condemning the actions of those who advocated publicly for the extermination of Jews,” the piece continued.
DeSantis had no expression of shock and horror that Nazis had taken over Orlando, nor did he speak about Florida’s strong relationship with the Jewish community and Israel. Instead, he blamed Democrats, the board explained.
“On Monday, when DeSantis had his chance to condemn these demontrators, when he could have simply said Nazis are bad people, when he could have made sure he didn’t give cover to those who hate, well, he didn’t. And all the manufactured anger at Democrats can’t cover up that telling silence,” they closed. “Oh — and he also called them “jackasses” and malcontents. You tell ‘em, governor.”
Read the full column at the Miami Herald.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Anti-Vaxx ‘Expert’ Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Will Turn People Into ‘Transhumanist Cyborgs’ Controlled by 5G
Sherri Tenpenny is an influential religious-right anti-vaccine activist who has testified before the Ohio state House, appeared on Charlie Kirk’s podcast, and been a speaker at multiple ReAwaken America events, where she has shared the stage with the likes of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Eric Trump, Mike Lindell, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, and Alex Jones.
Despite the fact that Tenpenny is an osteopathic doctor with no expertise on vaccines, she regularly appears on right-wing programs where she spreads wild conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines.
Recently, she has begun to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are designed to create “quantum entanglement” between those who take them and the internet in an effort to turn humanity into “transhumanist cyborgs.”
“The stated goal is to depopulate the planet and the ones that are left, either make them chronically sick or turn them into transhumanist cyborgs that can be manipulated externally by 5G, by magnets, by all sorts of things,” Tenpenny said during an appearance on “The Stew Peters Show” Thursday night. “I got dragged through the mud by the mainstream media when I said that in May of last year in front of the House committee in Columbus, [Ohio]. Well, guess what? It’s all true.”
“The whole issue of quantum entanglement and what the shots do in terms of the frequencies and the electronic frequencies that come inside of your body and hook you up to the ‘Internet of Things,’ the quantum entanglement that happens immediately after you’re injected,” she continued. “You get hooked up to what they’re trying to develop. It’s called the hive mind, and they want all of us there as a node and as an electronic avatar that is an exact replica of us except it’s an electronic replica, it’s not our God given body that we were born with. And all of that will be running through the metaverse that they’re talking about. All of these things are real, Stew. All of them. And it’s happening right now. It’s not some science fiction thing happening out in the future; it’s happening right now in real time.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
