‘Insurrection and Authoritarianism’: Conservative Warns GOP Has Become ‘Radical Nationalist-Populist Party’
Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot on Monday warned of the message the Republican Party was sending heading into the 2022 midterm elections.
“I am haunted by a recent Gallup poll showing a significant shift in party identification: 2021 began with Democrats ahead of Republicans, 49 percent to 40 percent, and ended with Republicans ahead of Democrats, 47 percent to 42 percent,” Boot wrote. “Obviously, a lot of it represents unhappiness with President Biden’s policies. But you don’t have to identify as a Republican to signal displeasure with inflation or the covid-19 pandemic. By joining the GOP, you endorse what the party stands for.”
Boot noted President Joe Biden asking “What are Republicans for?”
“House Republicans have recruited former speaker Newt Gingrich to come up with an agenda, and he wants to haul out old chestnuts like a ‘balanced budget amendment.’ A balanced budget after former president Donald Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt? LOL,” he wrote. “The Republican Party has also lost all credibility on foreign policy after Trump spent four years genuflecting to dictators. Now Tucker Carlson, the most popular TV host in MAGA land, has become America’s leading defender of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban.”
Boot noted that the Republican Party doubled down on its support for the insurrection when the RNC voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
“It’s true that former vice president Mike Pence on Friday belatedly condemned Trump’s attempt to overturn the election as ‘un-American.’ Good for him. But he has much less support than Trump does. He doesn’t speak for the party. The RNC does. That means the GOP has become the Jan. 6 Party. It stands for insurrection and authoritarianism,” he wrote. “Opposing the Jan. 6 committee is only a small part of the GOP’s antidemocratic agenda. Republican legislatures are limiting voting rights, ostensibly to fight nonexistent voter fraud, while MAGA minions run for positions overseeing elections to ensure that Trump will never lose again.”
Despite that, the Gallup poll still showed voters moving towards the GOP.
“The Jan. 6 Party has little in common save its name with the one I joined in the 1980s. It is no longer a conservative party but a radical nationalist-populist party that poses a dire danger to U.S. democracy — and to the lives of ordinary Americans. The fact that so many voters are flocking to the Republican banner anyway sends a dismaying signal about America’s future,” Boot wrote.
140 police officers were injured when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. Now the RNC position is that the violent mob was engaged in “legitimate political discourse.”
The GOP has become the Jan 6 party. It stands for insurrection and authoritarianism. https://t.co/ME7iYmGRem
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 7, 2022
Gov. Youngkin’s Campaign Claims It Had No Idea the High School Student They Cyber-Bullied Is a Minor
The official, verified Twitter account of Glenn Youngkin on Saturday repeatedly cyberbullied a high school student, implying he somehow supported the Virginia Republican governor’s Democratic predecessor’s blackface scandal, which took place before the teenager was even born.
NCRM was among the first to report the attack on 17-year old Ethan Lynne, whose bio clearly stated he was a high school senior.
On Sunday Youngkin campaign spokesperson Matt Wolking told The Washington Post Lynne is a “Democrat Party official,” in an attempt to defend the tweet. Lynne is not, but even if he were, he is still a minor.
Team Youngkin, the name of the Virginia Governor’s campaign account, told the Post via text, “It was brought to [our] attention that this Democrat Party official repeatedly elevated by Senator Louise Lucas as a source of official Democrat Party communications is actually a minor, so the tweet was removed.”
Team Youngkin posted the above tweet, and hours later even retweeted it despite growing outrage on the social media platform, including from local Democratic lawmakers, and other figures.
At some point early Sunday the tweet was removed.
As Lynne later wrote on Twitter, neither the governor (who is his governor,) nor Youngkin’s campaign offered any apology or even contacted him in any way.
— Ethan Lynne (@ethanclynne) February 6, 2022
Perhaps ironically, Youngkin made a big deal out of making his first cabinet appointment his Secretary of Education. Many believe the right-wing political newcomer won the election after his Democratic challenger said: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
The Post on Sunday noted that “Youngkin ran for office as a sunny, basketball-dad-next-door figure who promised to transcend political divisions even as he stoked culture wars related to K-12 education. ‘Love your neighbor,’ he recently urged Virginians after a Page County mother, emboldened by the governor’s order to make masks in schools optional, threatened to show up with loaded guns if her local school board continued its mask mandate.”
GOP Now Fully ‘Off the Rails’ After Officially Declaring 1/6 Insurrection ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’: Expert
The Republican National Committee has voted “overwhelming” to pass a resolution that officially declares the January 6, 2021 insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” causing one well-known and respected democracy expert to declare them “off the rails.”
The resolution, which was passed via voice vote so no official record of the 168 RNC members would be recorded, was drafted to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of the bipartisan House Select Committee.
“On Friday,” The New York Times reports, the RNC slammed “Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger for taking part in the House investigation of the assault, saying they were participating in ‘persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.'”
It was an extraordinary statement about the deadliest attack on the Capitol in 200 years, in which a mob of Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed the complex, brutalizing police officers and sending lawmakers into hiding. Nine people died in connection with the attack and more than 150 officers were injured. The party passed the resolution without discussion and almost without dissent.
The resolution was approved by RNC chair Ronna McDaniel (photo) and submitted by Trump “dirty trickster” and GOP “shady partisan hit man” David Bossie, of dark money Citizens United fame. It also makes false claims about President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Democracy expert and Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt, author of the New York Times bestseller “How Democracies Die,” issued a warning on social media:
“I have spent alot of my career studying what happens when conservatives fully go off the rails. This is one of those moments.”
Resolution to Censure Cheney, Kinzinger That Was Just Passed by RNC Committee Also Attacks Dems With False Claims
An RNC committee Thursday evening unanimously passed a resolution to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. The resolution will be voted on by the full RNC, all 168 Republican National Committee members, Friday.
That resolution – submitted by Trump “dirty trickster” and GOP “shady partisan hit man” David Bossie – makes false claims about President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats,
“The Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress have embarked on a systematic effort to replace liberty with socialism; eliminate border security in favor of lawless open borders; create record inflation designed to steal the American dream from our children and grandchildren; neuter our national defense and a peace through strength foreign policy; replace President Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ with incompetence and illegal mandates; and destroy America’s economy with the Green New Deal.”
The resolution also promotes the lie that participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were merely “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
UPDATE: GOP Now Fully ‘Off the Rails’ After Officially Declaring 1/6 Insurrection ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’: Democracy Expert
It calls for the RNC to “immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the House of Representatives, the Republican Party and is inconsistent with the position of the Conference.”
Read:
Here is the draft censure resolution from Trump ally Dave Bossie and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel against Rep. Liz Cheney. pic.twitter.com/EJ7O0XyUAk
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 4, 2022
