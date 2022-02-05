'SHAMEFUL AND DISHONORABLE'
‘I Don’t Even Think Trump Did That’: Youngkin Under Fire After Campaign Cyberbullies High School Student Over a Tweet
A verified social media account for Glenn Youngkin‘s campaign “team” has attacked a high school student who posted a tweet critical of the Virginia Republican Governor.
Ethan Lynne appears to be a politically-active high school senior whose bio says he is a Democrat. Pinned to the top of his page is a 2020 tweet with a photo of him and Dr. Jill Biden, now the First Lady.
Dr. Biden, it was an honor to get to meet you. Say hi to Joe for me!!! pic.twitter.com/gokdXEPmcl
— Ethan Lynne (@ethanclynne) October 15, 2020
On Saturday he posted a tweet, then linked to an NPR report supporting his claim.
“The historian tasked with teaching about slavery at the Virginia Governors Mansion just resigned after finding the Youngkins converted her classroom into a family room – and emptied her office. Shameful,” Lynne tweeted.
Youngkin’s “team” attacked the teen, posting a photo of him with Youngkin’s predecessor, Ralph Northam, while digging up the Democratic Governor’s blackface scandal.
All Lynne did was tweet what NPR had reported, and called it “shameful.”
NPR later updated their story to say Youngkin’s spokesperson is “noting that the space is not used for that purpose.”
Lynne even tweeted out the reporter’s correction:
Update: It appears the “family” room thing is TBD, still looks as though her office was emptied however….. https://t.co/lkNAm23Rcy
— Ethan Lynne (@ethanclynne) February 6, 2022
The Team Youngkin account later retweeted its own tweet attacking Lynne.
Outrage against Youngkin and his team has come from lawmakers, university professors, journalists, and many others:
An official account of @GovernorVA is attacking a child.
A grown man bullying a kid. I don’t even think Trump did that. https://t.co/IoIk8vVlFp
— Delegate Mike Mullin (@mikemullin4VA) February 6, 2022
Not only is @GovernorVA attacking parents, now he’s directly attacking high school students on Twitter.
I hope Virginia press ask the Governor about this, if he ever allows them at an event.@Jaaavis @nedoliver @MichaelLeePope https://t.co/MA7OTXW6wM
— Trevor Southerland (@TMSoutherland85) February 6, 2022
Here is Team Youngkin bullying a high school kid. The same Team Youngkin that ran on protecting high school kids. pic.twitter.com/LZzD28Ekmp
— Bill Tucker (@TwoMatchBan) February 6, 2022
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 6, 2022
Have y’all lost your fucking minds?
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) February 6, 2022
Here’s a photo of @glennyounkin with that same guy.
What a despicable hit by @TeamYoungkin pic.twitter.com/tqpw0B7Ku0
— Joshua Israel (@jeisrael) February 6, 2022
The hypocrisy of Youngkin attacking a high school student while pretending to be champion of students and their families isn’t lost on us
— Delaney Crampton (@delaneycrampton) February 6, 2022
Excuse me, did this come from an official account of the Governor of Virginia?!?!
Every reporter in the state needs to get on this immediately. The Governor is attacking a high school student.
Governor- this is a disgrace and you owe Ethan a public apology immediately. https://t.co/Ta6v3hEsXW
— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 6, 2022
As a mother I don’t understand how this tweet could still be up, and how the Governor has not publicly apologized yet. This is cyber bullying of the worst kind, a Governor of Virginia against a child.
— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 6, 2022
Here is the Gov with Del Dave LaRock who participated in 1/6 and held meetings with the Oathkeepers and he organized A Rally with Oathkeepers (Caldwell & Rhodes) about physically rising against the govt. He tried to nullify Va electoral votes.https://t.co/Jg9hM7K5ys pic.twitter.com/WIJBbxbFmG
— Truth Matters (@GoSaveapet) February 6, 2022
I thought you were about “protecting students”?
No, you don’t give a shit about anyone but yourself. https://t.co/Lha1YgxdB6
— Matthew Wolfe (@MWolfeLit) February 6, 2022
The governor of Virginia is attacking a high school student.
Very classy. https://t.co/ECYg1gDjBD
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) February 6, 2022
This is Glenn Youngkin’s official campaign account. They’ve always been shameful and dishonorable, but this is a new low that everyone should condemn.
We WILL NOT tolerate these attacks, especially on our members. https://t.co/3SLiK6z9wL
— Virginia Teen Democrats (@VATeenDems) February 6, 2022
