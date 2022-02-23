Democrats Blast Rick Scott’s New Vision for America in Radio Spot

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday unveiled his new vision for the GOP – and the U.S – in an 11-point plan that has been widely criticized as an attempt to take America back to the ’50’s, and in some aspects, the 1850’s.

Scott (photo), the wealthiest of all in the U.S. Senate (over $200 million), aims to increase taxes on even the poorest in America, complete Trump’s failed border wall and name it after him, and institute a massive program of forced nationalistic indoctrination into the schools.

“Public schools will teach our children to love America because, while not perfect, it is exceptional, it is good, and it is a beacon of freedom in an often-dark world,” his plan reads, as CNN reports.

Scott’s 11-point plan is chilling and in parts unconstitutional, according to at least one law professor.

Sen. Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has latched on to Sen. Scott’s plan to impose a tax on every America, including those who have no income.

“This just in, Republicans have released their plan if they win the Senate,” the DSCC says in a radio spot (below), as The Hill reports. “It’s to raise taxes on over 50 percent of Americans, including many seniors and working families. If Republicans win, we’ll pay the price.”

A DSCC press release highlights massive condemnation of Scott’s plan to, it says, “‘raise taxes on as much as half of the country – including seniors and working families.”

In another press release, highlighting its radio ad, the DSCC says:

“We’re making sure voters know the facts about Senate Republicans’ agenda: a tax hike on millions of seniors and over half of all Americans,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Communications Director David Bergstein. “At every opportunity, Republicans are pushing the interests of the ultra-wealthy and big corporations that get rich by spiking costs – all while working families pay the price. In 2022, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable.”