RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Christian Nationalist MAGA Pastor Mark Burns Calls for Mass Civil Disobedience to Shut Down America
Mark Burns, an unabashed Christian nationalist Trump-loving pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, spoke at the ReAwaken America conference last weekend in Canton, Ohio, where he called on right-wing activists to launch a wave of civil disobedience to shut down America in an effort to prevent schools from teaching critical race theory.
The ReAwaken America event was organized and hosted by conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, who has been bringing various election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists together in churches around the country for the last year. The Ohio event featured the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and Eric Trump, who used his time on stage to call his father—”the real president”—from his cell phone, much to the delight of the crowd.
“Do you want critical race theory in your schools?” Burns asked the crowd. “Is it in your schools right now? Then what are you doing about it?”
“Are you organizing here in Ohio?” he continued. “What is the goal? To keep critical race theory out of your schools!”
“We should be organizing, Ohio. We should be shutting down school districts,” Burns declared. “My spirit is going back to Dr. Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement. You understand the civil rights movement of then is not the civil rights movement of right now? White people, I’m trying to help somebody. Are you all ready? The segregation that you’ve experienced for refusing to take the [COVID-19 vaccine], the liberal left is now making you out to be a second-class citizen. Congratulations. You know what it feels like to be Black.”
“Just like [during the time of] Dr. Martin Luther King, God is raising up armies that we are going to start having civil disobedience in America,” Burns proclaimed. “Just like the Montgomery Improvement Association that led the boycott that Rosa Parks led that shut down the busing system in Montgomery, Alabama, we are going to shut down this America that’s led by the racist, liberal, race-baiting Democrats.”
K-12 schools are not teaching critical race theory—a college-level legal framework that looks at how racism is ingrained in institutions—but the term has become a boogeyman for those on the right who want to prevent students from learning about Black history.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Democrats Blast Rick Scott’s New Vision for America in Radio Spot
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday unveiled his new vision for the GOP – and the U.S – in an 11-point plan that has been widely criticized as an attempt to take America back to the ’50’s, and in some aspects, the 1850’s.
Scott (photo), the wealthiest of all in the U.S. Senate (over $200 million), aims to increase taxes on even the poorest in America, complete Trump’s failed border wall and name it after him, and institute a massive program of forced nationalistic indoctrination into the schools.
“Public schools will teach our children to love America because, while not perfect, it is exceptional, it is good, and it is a beacon of freedom in an often-dark world,” his plan reads, as CNN reports.
Scott’s 11-point plan is chilling and in parts unconstitutional, according to at least one law professor.
Sen. Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has latched on to Sen. Scott’s plan to impose a tax on every America, including those who have no income.
“This just in, Republicans have released their plan if they win the Senate,” the DSCC says in a radio spot (below), as The Hill reports. “It’s to raise taxes on over 50 percent of Americans, including many seniors and working families. If Republicans win, we’ll pay the price.”
A DSCC press release highlights massive condemnation of Scott’s plan to, it says, “‘raise taxes on as much as half of the country – including seniors and working families.”
In another press release, highlighting its radio ad, the DSCC says:
“We’re making sure voters know the facts about Senate Republicans’ agenda: a tax hike on millions of seniors and over half of all Americans,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Communications Director David Bergstein. “At every opportunity, Republicans are pushing the interests of the ultra-wealthy and big corporations that get rich by spiking costs – all while working families pay the price. In 2022, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Advances Toward Final Vote – Still Forces Schools to Out LGBTQ Students to Parents
The Florida House held a contentious debate on the dangerously anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” bill Tuesday afternoon, and despite numerous reports, one of the bill’s core tenets – outing LGBTQ+ children to parents – remains intact.
After massive nationwide outrage the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Joe Harding (photo), withdrew his amendment that would have forced schools who had determined it would be dangerous to a student’s well-being to be outed to their parents to effectively give the school six weeks to divide a plan to tell parents. The outing would still have been required, just with a delay.
But the legislation, HB 1557, still clearly requires schools to out students, by “notifying a student’s parent if there is a change in the student’s services or monitoring related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being and the school’s ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student.”
That language, exceptionally and intentionally broad, is in the main bill. It has not changed, despite misleading media reports trumpeting the amendment was withdrawn.
Schools can, according to the current text of the legislation, still on a case-by-case basis, decide to not out a student if they feel it could endanger the student at home. But another core tenet of the bill still exists: parents can sue if they feel the school has violated this new law. That forces administrators to weigh being sued versus protecting the welfare of a child.
Rep. Harding claims the bill does not force schools to out students to parents, but a clear and reasonable reading of the language makes clear it does, and schools will take it to mean it does. The threat of being sued compounds that interpretation.
Note also that the bill’s language says schools must notify parents if there has been a change to “the school’s ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student.”
Republicans on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted down an amendment proposed by Democratic lawmakers that would require schools “to provide a safe and supportive” environment to LGBTQ students, and other minority students, making clear the safety of children is not the goal of Rep. Harding’s legislation.
Indeed, the bill directs schools to adopt procedures that “must reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children…”
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill is expected to be put before the full Florida House for a vote Thursday. A companion bill in the Senate is also being fast-tracked. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled support for the legislation.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘He Threatened Nuclear Extinction’: Trump and Pompeo Pummeled by Morning Joe for Putin Praise
The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” kicked off Wednesday morning by hammering former president Donald Trump and former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo over comments they made praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After sharing a clip of a smiling and effusive Pompeo heaping praise in the Russian strongman, a grim-faced Joe Scarborough expressed his disgust.
“We are so far from having a Republican Party or having conservatives that come out of the lineage of Ronald Reagan or Jeane Kirkpatrick, or conservatives out of the mode of Margaret Thatcher,” he began before quoting Pompeo saying of Putin, “He has ‘enormous respect and says he is elegantly sophisticated, a counterpart’.”
“He’s talking about a man now who has threatened nuclear extinction on NATO, on the United States, the world, if he is not allowed to invade yet again for the third time over the past 13, 14 years,” the Morning Joe host elaborated. “He says, ‘elegantly sophisticated’ and said there’s not much gain in him assassinating journalists, not much gain in him assassinating political opponents, that it lights up the human rights light and makes it hard for them to work together.”
“It was as pro-Putin has you could be, but this is happening all over the place,” he continued. “This is happening on Fox News; you have people on Fox News who are openly running down Ukraine, a country that’s striving to move toward the west and move toward democracy. You see it happening with the Republicans in the House. You see it happening, of course, with Donald Trump, who just, you know, we had people asking, ‘what would Donald Trump do if we had this crisis? Oh, Donald Trump would never put up with this.'”
“Donald Trump is actually saluting Vladimir Putin for invading a sovereign power, it doesn’t stop,” he added.
WATCH BELOW:
Trending
- INCOMPETENCE2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Twitter ‘Ripoff’ Launches – It’s Not Going Well
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM2 days ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Sponsor Doubles Down on Outing LGBTQ Children to Parents With New Amendment
- News2 days ago
John Durham’s Suggestion Republicans Are ‘Out of Their Minds’ Means He Must Shut Down ‘Sham’ Investigation: Analysis
- YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS2 days ago
Donald Trump Couldn’t Even Get the Twitter Handle for His Twitter Knockoff
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
NYT Drops the Hammer on Ginni Thomas With Scathing Report on Her Political Activism
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
‘Guilty’: Jury Convicts Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers on All Federal Hate Crime Charges
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee
- News2 days ago
As Putin Paves Way for Land War in Europe US Cable News Covers Basketball Brawl, Trucker Protest in Canada