RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
AOC Slams McCarthy and His GOP ‘Ku Klux Klan Caucus’ for Allowing ‘Violent Targeting’ of Women of Color in Congress
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is criticizing House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to deal with the members of his “Ku Klux Klan” caucus who are ignoring and allowing the “violent targeting” of women of color members of Congress.
The Democratic Congresswoman from New York, herself the frequent target of violent threats, pointed to this video of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar playing a death threat received after she was targeted by GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert:
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) plays a horrific death threat she received following Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent Islamophobic attacks on her.
Warning: It’s incredibly graphic. pic.twitter.com/5PGODcaJOu
— The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2021
“People truly don’t understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting” Congresswoman Omar, Ocasio-Cortez says.
“Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of woc members of Congress. This cannot be ignored,” she warns.
Congresswoman Boebert over the past week was exposed – on video – suggesting Rep. Omar is a terrorist three times, including in one video she herself posted to social media.
McCarthy has refused to take any action against Boebert.
Jan. 6 Committee Releases Report Recommending Criminal Contempt of Congress Against Ex-Trump DOJ Official
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released a massive 22-page report against the former DOJ official who attempted to assist then-President Donald Trump in overturning the results of the November 2020 election. That report urges Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the full House to find Jeffrey Bossert Clark in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply.
“The Chairman of the Select Committee repeatedly advised Mr. Clark that his claims of privilege are not well-founded and did not absolve him of his obligation to produce documents and provide deposition testimony,” the report reads. “The Chairman repeatedly warned Mr. Clark that his continued non-compliance would put him in jeopardy of a vote to refer him to the House to consider a criminal contempt referral. Mr. Clark’s failure to testify or produce responsive documents in the face of this clear advisement and warning by the Chairman constitutes a willful failure to comply with the subpoena.”
If the full House votes to refer Clark to the Dept. of Justice he could be prosecuted for criminal contempt.
“According to documents and testimony gathered by the Select Committee, in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, Jeffrey Bossert Clark participated in efforts to delegitimize the results of the 2020 presidential election and delay or interrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” the damning report adds. “As detailed in a report issued by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee (hereinafter ‘‘Senate Report’’) and press accounts, after numerous courts throughout the United States had resoundingly rejected alleged voter fraud challenges to the election results by the Trump campaign, and after all states had certified their respective election results, Mr. Clark proposed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) send a letter to officials of the State of Georgia and other States suggesting that they call special legislative sessions to investigate allegations of voter fraud and consider appointing new slates of electors.”
In violation of DOJ policy and after a direct admonition from the Acting Attorney General of the United States, Mr. Clark also met with White House officials, including then-President Trump, to discuss efforts to delegitimize, disrupt, or overturn the election results. To further these efforts, President Trump considered installing Mr. Clark as the Acting Attorney General, a plan that was abandoned only after much of the DOJ leadership team and the White House Coun- sel threatened to resign if Mr. Clark was appointed.
The House is expected to vote on referring Clark to DOJ for prosecution Wednesday.
DOJ is now prosecuting former Trump advisor Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Third Video Exposes Lauren Boebert Again Falsely Suggesting Ilhan Omar Is a Terrorist
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in yet another video has been captured falsely suggesting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is a terrorist. It is the third video to date – including one she released Monday – in which the Republican pro-gun activist from Colorado disparages Omar as a terrorist or terrorist sympathizer.
“Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado suggested to a crowd in September that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whom she called ‘black-hearted’ and ‘evil,’ was a terrorist,” CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reports. “It’s another instance in which Boebert suggested Omar, who is Muslim and wears a hijab, was a terrorist.”
This newly-found video, CNN explains, was “made in New York at a September Staten Island Conservative Party dinner,” and “posted on Facebook that month by an attendee running for borough president.”
NEW: Another video shows Lauren Boebert suggesting Ilhan Omar was a terrorist at an event in September.
“I said, well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad…She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good,” Boebert said.https://t.co/q9CjClMjgF pic.twitter.com/yWcArnhFe9
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 30, 2021
Like the first video, Boebert delivers her attack on her Democratic colleague as if she were in a nightclub doing standup, mocking Omar for her religion.
“One of my staffers, on his first day with me, got into an elevator, in the Capitol. And in that elevator, we were joined by Ilhan Omar,” Boebert tells a seated crowd, at least one of whom can be heard saying, “Oh God” as she mentioned the Democratic Congresswoman’s name. Other attendees laugh. Behind her a woman can be seen laughing, as if she has heard the story before.
Related –
Watch: Lauren Boebert Accuses Ilhan Omar of ‘Cancel Culture 101’ and Again Falsely Suggests She’s a Terrorist
“It was just us three in there and I looked over and I said, ‘well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad.'”
“She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good.”
In a different version Boebert changed the details, claiming a Capitol Police officer rushed to the elevator out of concern for Boebert being on an elevator with Omar, presumably because of her attire and religion.
And yet, in video she released Monday, Boebert, calling herself a “strong Christian woman,” says she would “never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion.”
During Monday’s video Boebert told supporters, “Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing.”
‘Textbook MAGA Projection’: McEnany Mocked for False Claim ‘No One Has Politicized’ Coronavirus More Than Biden
Former Trump White House and campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is being mocked after ignoring how her former boss politicized the coronavirus pandemic from the very start, and falsely claiming President Joe Biden has been politicizing COVID — even more than his predecessor.
“At the end of the day, no one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden,” McEnany, now a Fox News contributor, falsely claimed. “You have the mask wearing incident there. You have Kamala saying on the campaign trail, ‘If Donald Trump tells me to take the vaccine, I won’t take it.’ You had Biden mimicking that rhetoric, then they get into office. ‘Yay, take the vaccine.’ That should have been the message back on the campaign trail, as well on travel restrictions. ‘You know, Trump’s xenophobic for this,’ and now all of a sudden travel restrictions work. Are you sensing a pattern here? Because you should, it is politicization of this virus on the campaign trail. They dismissed the policies, they issued the policies they are now putting in place, they were always effective. And where’s the consistency rather than outright politicization?”
Kayleigh McEnany says “no one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/c3IOknoGCw
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 30, 2021
She was roundly mocked, even by noted political scientist Norm Orenstein:
Every word out of her mouth, including a and the, is a lie.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 30, 2021
And many others:
President Biden has spent most of his presidency attempting to undo the damage caused to the U.S. because of the denial, disregard, and utter incompetence of the Trump Administration — including the LIES McEnany spewed from the podium. TRUMP “politicized” Covid more than anyone!
— Chicago Tim (@iTebowCHI) November 29, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany said “no one has politicized this virus more than Biden.” Trump called the virus a hoax, then it killed 750k. Trump said hospitals were falsifying covid data, then he checked into a hospital when he got Covid. The blonde nazi is doing what she does best. Lying.
— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) November 29, 2021
I don’t know… Trump rejecting the warnings of medical experts and downplaying the coronavirus threat to minimize its impact on his re-election, resulting in a mass casualty event, seems pretty politicized to me.
— pwithm11 (@pwtham11) November 30, 2021
Couldn’t be more textbook MAGA projection.
— D. Z. (@dwziegler) November 30, 2021
Translation: No one has worked daily to combat the impact of COVID more than Joe Biden.
— Tough Crowd (@ToughRoom) November 30, 2021
And she wears a cross while saying it . . . if there is a God, how does she do this without bursting into flames? ?
— Garbageman (@garbageman01) November 30, 2021
