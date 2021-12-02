RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Michigan School Shooting Suspect’s Mom Thanked Trump for Right to Bear Arms in Vulgar 2016 Open Letter
The mother of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley — 43-year-old Jennifer Crumbley — penned an open letter to then-president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, thanking him for “allowing my right to bear arms.”
The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office is considering whether to criminally charge the 15-year-old’s parents, who have declined to speak with investigators.
Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher, at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Tuesday. After the shooting, Crumbley surrendered and handed over a semi-automatic handgun purchased by his father on Black Friday.
In November 2016, Jennifer Crumbley posted her open letter to Trump on her blog, the Daily Beast reported. Her husband, James Crumbley, wrote above a link to his wife’s open letter on Facebook, “My wife can be spot on. Sometimes.”
READ MORE: Suspect in Michigan school shooting identified as Ethan Crumbley — parents face potential charges
In her letter, Jennifer Crumbley referenced Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape.
“You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No,” she wrote to Trump. “I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes, I think those are personal and if the Gov’t can lock someone up over $10,000 of unpaid taxes and you slipped on by, then that shows the corruption.”
According to the Daily Beast, Jennifer Crumbley went on to tell Trump that she hoped he would “really uncover the politicians for what I believe they really are.”
“She was in favor of Trump’s long-promised border wall, and noted that she was ‘not racist’ because her grandfather ‘came straight off the boat in Italy,'” the site reported.
Jennifer Crumbley worked as a real-estate broker, but her staff bio reportedly has been taken down in the wake of the shooting.
“As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,” she wrote in her open letter to Trump. “Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”
Crumbley also “complained about parents at other schools where the ‘kids come from illegal immigrant parents’ and ‘don’t care about learning,'” according to the Daily Beast.
Her letter was signed, “A hard working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who is sick of getting f*cked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the p*ssy.”
Image: James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, appeared virtually at his arraignment on Wednesday. (Rochester Hills District Court)
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Bigoted NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Berates Democratic Lawmaker for Denouncing His Anti-LGBTQ Hate Speech
North Carolina’s Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson lashed out at a Democratic state lawmaker after she delivered a speech urging elected leaders to try to understand and equally represent all their constituents, including people of color and LGBTQ people.
“Next time before you get ready to say something on that floor come see me,” Robinson barked at state Sen. Julie Mayfield after her speech, suggesting he had power over her and she needed his permission to speak about him, as video shot by Democratic state Senator Natasha Marcus shows:
My colleague @MayfieldforNC made statements in support of #LGBTQ Equality during session tonight. The Lt Gov was so mad that he berated Sen Mayfield outside the chamber. I caught the tail end of his rant on video. pic.twitter.com/8EuCPYkhwz
— Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) November 29, 2021
Mayfield did not mention Robinson by name during her speech.
Robinson has been criticized for months over his repeated remarks attacking LGBTQ people, including calling them “filthy,” calling transgender people “pure lunacy” and “demonic,” and claiming they want to molest children, describing straight relationships as “superior” to gay ones – and saying even cow manure has more purpose than same-sex marriage. Robinson, who uses the church as a shield for his bigotry, last month appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home.
“Robinson ‘berated’ state Sen. Julie Mayfield,” The News & Observer reports, “and wagged his finger in front of her face, saying he didn’t appreciate her ‘equating Black people with gay people,’ according to Mayfield and another lawmaker who witnessed the encounter. Robinson’s comments were in response to a speech Mayfield gave,” in which she “highlighted deadly violence against Black people and discrimination against LGBTQ people.”
“It is convenient fiction that we can say something in a particular forum and not expect to be held accountable for those words in another,” Mayfield said, referring to several instances in which Robinson has made anti-LGBTQ comments and made national headlines. “We are elected officials. And if we can’t respect our constituents rather than viciously attack some of them, then maybe we’re in the wrong job.”
Sen. Marcus described Robinson’s attack on Mayfield as “a rant.”
“He berated her, and he yelled as loudly as he could,” Marcus added. “Sen. Mayfield’s remarks speak what’s in the hearts of most North Carolinians, and the fact that it set the lieutenant governor off that much is shocking to me.”
For the record, Sen Mayfield’s floor remarks were full of compassion for all people. She believes, as I do, that elected reps should not speak in hateful terms about our constituents. The struggle for civil rights is ongoing. Here is what she said that enraged the bully Lt Gov: pic.twitter.com/IGeXWBcTbS
— Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) November 30, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
AOC Slams McCarthy and His GOP ‘Ku Klux Klan Caucus’ for Allowing ‘Violent Targeting’ of Women of Color in Congress
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is criticizing House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to deal with the members of his “Ku Klux Klan” caucus who are ignoring and allowing the “violent targeting” of women of color members of Congress.
The Democratic Congresswoman from New York, herself the frequent target of violent threats, pointed to this video of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar playing a death threat received after she was targeted by GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert:
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) plays a horrific death threat she received following Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent Islamophobic attacks on her.
Warning: It’s incredibly graphic. pic.twitter.com/5PGODcaJOu
— The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2021
“People truly don’t understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting” Congresswoman Omar, Ocasio-Cortez says.
“Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of WOC members of Congress. This cannot be ignored,” she warns.
Congresswoman Boebert over the past week was exposed – on video – suggesting Rep. Omar is a terrorist three times, including in one video she herself posted to social media.
McCarthy has refused to take any action against Boebert.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jan. 6 Committee Releases Report Recommending Criminal Contempt of Congress Against Ex-Trump DOJ Official
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released a massive 22-page report against the former DOJ official who attempted to assist then-President Donald Trump in overturning the results of the November 2020 election. That report urges Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the full House to find Jeffrey Bossert Clark in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply.
“The Chairman of the Select Committee repeatedly advised Mr. Clark that his claims of privilege are not well-founded and did not absolve him of his obligation to produce documents and provide deposition testimony,” the report reads. “The Chairman repeatedly warned Mr. Clark that his continued non-compliance would put him in jeopardy of a vote to refer him to the House to consider a criminal contempt referral. Mr. Clark’s failure to testify or produce responsive documents in the face of this clear advisement and warning by the Chairman constitutes a willful failure to comply with the subpoena.”
If the full House votes to refer Clark to the Dept. of Justice he could be prosecuted for criminal contempt.
“According to documents and testimony gathered by the Select Committee, in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, Jeffrey Bossert Clark participated in efforts to delegitimize the results of the 2020 presidential election and delay or interrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” the damning report adds. “As detailed in a report issued by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee (hereinafter ‘‘Senate Report’’) and press accounts, after numerous courts throughout the United States had resoundingly rejected alleged voter fraud challenges to the election results by the Trump campaign, and after all states had certified their respective election results, Mr. Clark proposed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) send a letter to officials of the State of Georgia and other States suggesting that they call special legislative sessions to investigate allegations of voter fraud and consider appointing new slates of electors.”
In violation of DOJ policy and after a direct admonition from the Acting Attorney General of the United States, Mr. Clark also met with White House officials, including then-President Trump, to discuss efforts to delegitimize, disrupt, or overturn the election results. To further these efforts, President Trump considered installing Mr. Clark as the Acting Attorney General, a plan that was abandoned only after much of the DOJ leadership team and the White House Coun- sel threatened to resign if Mr. Clark was appointed.
The House is expected to vote on referring Clark to DOJ for prosecution Wednesday.
DOJ is now prosecuting former Trump advisor Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
