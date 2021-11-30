RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jan. 6 Committee Releases Report Recommending Criminal Contempt of Congress Against Ex-Trump DOJ Official
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released a massive 22-page report against the former DOJ official who attempted to assist then-President Donald Trump in overturning the results of the November 2020 election. That report urges Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the full House to find Jeffrey Bossert Clark in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply.
“The Chairman of the Select Committee repeatedly advised Mr. Clark that his claims of privilege are not well-founded and did not absolve him of his obligation to produce documents and provide deposition testimony,” the report reads. “The Chairman repeatedly warned Mr. Clark that his continued non-compliance would put him in jeopardy of a vote to refer him to the House to consider a criminal contempt referral. Mr. Clark’s failure to testify or produce responsive documents in the face of this clear advisement and warning by the Chairman constitutes a willful failure to comply with the subpoena.”
If the full House votes to refer Clark to the Dept. of Justice he could be prosecuted for criminal contempt.
“According to documents and testimony gathered by the Select Committee, in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, Jeffrey Bossert Clark participated in efforts to delegitimize the results of the 2020 presidential election and delay or interrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” the damning report adds. “As detailed in a report issued by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee (hereinafter ‘‘Senate Report’’) and press accounts, after numerous courts throughout the United States had resoundingly rejected alleged voter fraud challenges to the election results by the Trump campaign, and after all states had certified their respective election results, Mr. Clark proposed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) send a letter to officials of the State of Georgia and other States suggesting that they call special legislative sessions to investigate allegations of voter fraud and consider appointing new slates of electors.”
In violation of DOJ policy and after a direct admonition from the Acting Attorney General of the United States, Mr. Clark also met with White House officials, including then-President Trump, to discuss efforts to delegitimize, disrupt, or overturn the election results. To further these efforts, President Trump considered installing Mr. Clark as the Acting Attorney General, a plan that was abandoned only after much of the DOJ leadership team and the White House Coun- sel threatened to resign if Mr. Clark was appointed.
The House is expected to vote on referring Clark to DOJ for prosecution Wednesday.
DOJ is now prosecuting former Trump advisor Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Third Video Exposes Lauren Boebert Again Falsely Suggesting Ilhan Omar Is a Terrorist
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in yet another video has been captured falsely suggesting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is a terrorist. It is the third video to date – including one she released Monday – in which the Republican pro-gun activist from Colorado disparages Omar as a terrorist or terrorist sympathizer.
“Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado suggested to a crowd in September that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whom she called ‘black-hearted’ and ‘evil,’ was a terrorist,” CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reports. “It’s another instance in which Boebert suggested Omar, who is Muslim and wears a hijab, was a terrorist.”
This newly-found video, CNN explains, was “made in New York at a September Staten Island Conservative Party dinner,” and “posted on Facebook that month by an attendee running for borough president.”
NEW: Another video shows Lauren Boebert suggesting Ilhan Omar was a terrorist at an event in September.
“I said, well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad…She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good,” Boebert said.https://t.co/q9CjClMjgF pic.twitter.com/yWcArnhFe9
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 30, 2021
Like the first video, Boebert delivers her attack on her Democratic colleague as if she were in a nightclub doing standup, mocking Omar for her religion.
“One of my staffers, on his first day with me, got into an elevator, in the Capitol. And in that elevator, we were joined by Ilhan Omar,” Boebert tells a seated crowd, at least one of whom can be heard saying, “Oh God” as she mentioned the Democratic Congresswoman’s name. Other attendees laugh. Behind her a woman can be seen laughing, as if she has heard the story before.
Related –
Watch: Lauren Boebert Accuses Ilhan Omar of ‘Cancel Culture 101’ and Again Falsely Suggests She’s a Terrorist
“It was just us three in there and I looked over and I said, ‘well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad.'”
“She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good.”
In a different version Boebert changed the details, claiming a Capitol Police officer rushed to the elevator out of concern for Boebert being on an elevator with Omar, presumably because of her attire and religion.
And yet, in video she released Monday, Boebert, calling herself a “strong Christian woman,” says she would “never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion.”
During Monday’s video Boebert told supporters, “Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing.”
‘Textbook MAGA Projection’: McEnany Mocked for False Claim ‘No One Has Politicized’ Coronavirus More Than Biden
Former Trump White House and campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is being mocked after ignoring how her former boss politicized the coronavirus pandemic from the very start, and falsely claiming President Joe Biden has been politicizing COVID — even more than his predecessor.
“At the end of the day, no one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden,” McEnany, now a Fox News contributor, falsely claimed. “You have the mask wearing incident there. You have Kamala saying on the campaign trail, ‘If Donald Trump tells me to take the vaccine, I won’t take it.’ You had Biden mimicking that rhetoric, then they get into office. ‘Yay, take the vaccine.’ That should have been the message back on the campaign trail, as well on travel restrictions. ‘You know, Trump’s xenophobic for this,’ and now all of a sudden travel restrictions work. Are you sensing a pattern here? Because you should, it is politicization of this virus on the campaign trail. They dismissed the policies, they issued the policies they are now putting in place, they were always effective. And where’s the consistency rather than outright politicization?”
Kayleigh McEnany says “no one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/c3IOknoGCw
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 30, 2021
She was roundly mocked, even by noted political scientist Norm Orenstein:
Every word out of her mouth, including a and the, is a lie.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 30, 2021
And many others:
President Biden has spent most of his presidency attempting to undo the damage caused to the U.S. because of the denial, disregard, and utter incompetence of the Trump Administration — including the LIES McEnany spewed from the podium. TRUMP “politicized” Covid more than anyone!
— Chicago Tim (@iTebowCHI) November 29, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany said “no one has politicized this virus more than Biden.” Trump called the virus a hoax, then it killed 750k. Trump said hospitals were falsifying covid data, then he checked into a hospital when he got Covid. The blonde nazi is doing what she does best. Lying.
— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) November 29, 2021
I don’t know… Trump rejecting the warnings of medical experts and downplaying the coronavirus threat to minimize its impact on his re-election, resulting in a mass casualty event, seems pretty politicized to me.
— pwithm11 (@pwtham11) November 30, 2021
Couldn’t be more textbook MAGA projection.
— D. Z. (@dwziegler) November 30, 2021
Translation: No one has worked daily to combat the impact of COVID more than Joe Biden.
— Tough Crowd (@ToughRoom) November 30, 2021
And she wears a cross while saying it . . . if there is a God, how does she do this without bursting into flames? ?
— Garbageman (@garbageman01) November 30, 2021
‘Moral Decline’: Fox News Blasted for ‘Depraved Indifference’ After Using Mengele and Mussolini to Attack Fauci
Americans across the country are furious at Fox News after its top primetime host compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and one of its well-known commentators and hosts compared the top infectious disease doctor to Nazi “Angel of Death” Dr. Josef Mengele – both on the first full day of Hanukkah.
Fox Nation host Lara Logan during a Fox News primetime show Monday night said of Dr. Fauci, “this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”
Logan, who has repeatedly peddled in conspiracy theories, was not finished.
“I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty – it has obliterated economies – the level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e. the truth, and people see that there is no justification for what is being done.”
Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn’t represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: “I am talking about people all across the world are saying this” pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021
That same evening top Fox News host Tucker Carlson used eerily similar talking points about poverty and health during his attack on Dr. Fauci, this time however comparing him not to the Nazi doctor but to Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator and fascism co-founder.
“If you haven’t checked in on Tony Fauci lately, you may be a little surprised to discover what he’s become,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers. “If you tuned in a couple years ago you may recall Fauci as a conventional public health official. He wore button-down shirts, he gave careful, precise answers that suggested deep medical knowledge. No more. After two years of being nonstop media adulation, Tony Fauci has morphed into an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini.”
Carlson claimed that “more than 80 percent of the entire adult population has already gotten the shot,” referring to the COVID vaccine, but in reality, just 63% of all eligible people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated – and that does not count boosters.
Tucker Carlson piles on Dr. Fauci, doing everything he can to get his audience to discount the public health expert. Calls him a “shorter version of Benito Mussolini” and says he has gone “insane”. So with vaccines, masks, and COVID, don’t believe the doctor, believe Tucker. pic.twitter.com/inplRq2L0V
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 30, 2021
The America public is expressing outrage, but not just the American public.
Overnight the Auschwitz Memorial museum blasted Fox News.
Haaretz reports “the museum, which maintains the site of the infamous Nazi death camp in southern Poland where over 1.1 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, stated that ‘exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful.’
Such rhetoric is “disrespectful to victims” as well as “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” the museum said in a tweet.
Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 30, 2021
“Comparing Dr.Fauci to Joseph Mengele, the Nazi Angel of Death, from @foxnews will cause a 2 hour twitter sensation then go away. Hiding behind journalism to kill people, for ratings and money. They are not journalists and their depraved indifference for life is criminal,” said Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart, now a CNN political analyst.
He continued:
90% of Trump Republicans have no idea who Joseph Mengele is although they’re starting to like him tonight. The other 10% have memorials to him in their basements next to white hoods and Nazi keepsakes.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 30, 2021
Others also quickly condemned Fox News:
As a rule,I find these people who spew this garbage on @FoxNews kinda entertaining & silly. I like to see what they’re up to & I appreciate @Acyn & others covering their insanity. But this is tooooo much. Comparing Dr. Fauci to a Nazi butcher ? Turn off Fox ! https://t.co/6CJvUNLcD7
— JustSusan ?? (@TassajaraRd) November 30, 2021
It’s the first full day of Hanukkah, and Fox news host @laralogan just equated Dr. Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Is there no shame?pic.twitter.com/xfJEqchZ1X
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) November 30, 2021
The big argument on Fox News last night was whether Dr. Fauci is, as Lara Logan says, Josef Mengele, or as Tucker Carlson says, Benito Mussolini. Fox News, the most watched news network on cable, is pushing abhorrent nonsense about COVID and the people fighting it.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 30, 2021
Wow. I feel like Fox News is trying to get Dr. Fauci hurt when the hosts say stuff like that. It’s definitely defamation.
— Jaded (@PoliteTraveler) November 30, 2021
Fetid, filthy Fox News fools comparing Fauci to Josef Mengele? I think it’s time for the good doctor to lawyer up and shut that shit down. How disgraceful.
— Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) November 30, 2021
This is such dangerous talk. If some wacko takes out Dr. Fauci, it will be on the head of @FoxNews https://t.co/VBDfwABLQl
— Eddie James (@dawglaw) November 30, 2021
She has gone full on crazy. Comparing Dr. Fauci to Joseph Mengele is vile. Fox News is a malignancy.
— shadowlandjan IS PRO-CHOICE. (@shawdowlandjan) November 30, 2021
If this dangerous wackadoodle were alive in 1938, she would have been the East Coast President of the Josef Mengele fan club.https://t.co/1aX2CjlzNS
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 30, 2021
Trump: (tries to ban an entire religion, calls American Jews “disloyal,” attempts a hostile takeover of our government, praises white supremacists)
“He’s nothing like Hitler.”
Fauci: (Tries to prevent the spread of a deadly virus)
“He’s exactly like Mengele.”
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 30, 2021
These were my great aunts who were killed by actual Nazis. Someone needs to tell Fox host Lara Logan to get anything about Nazis, Josef Mengele, the Holocaust and concentration camps out of her filthy mouth. $FOX pic.twitter.com/kmLoSrOXvT
— Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) November 30, 2021
