Pastor Tells Congregation ‘The Best Person to Rape Is Your Wife’

North Carolina’s far right Christian nationalist Lt. Governor, Republican Mark Robinson, set his sights on LGBTQ people once again, attacking same-sex relationships as inferior to heterosexual ones while proudly declaring even cow manure is superior because it serves a “purpose.”

“I can’t stand to turn that TV on and I don’t want my grandkids watching that television because I don’t want to have to explain to my grandkids why two men are kissing,” said Robinson, speaking in a church, according to Right Wing Watch (video below). “And I don’t care what anybody thinks about that. Get mad at me if you want to you. Ain’t no child got no business seeing no two men kiss. If they did, God would have made it that way! He didn’t!”

“Everything that God made serves a purpose,” Robinson continued, as his attacks on LGBTQ people were applauded.

“I don’t care how ugly it is. Let’s get a little ugly,” he said proudly. “I want you to think about what the cows leave behind. It don’t get no uglier than that,” he said, explaining that manure is fertilizer that makes “the grass so green.”

Robinson’s sermon essentially says that the only real “purpose” humans have is to reproduce, and since gay people don’t directly reproduce they serve no purpose. Anything LGBTQ people create is meaningless in Robinson’s world.

“Let’s get down to brass tacks. What is the purpose of homosexuality? What does it create?” Robinson shouted. “If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing.”

“Somebody asked me in the classroom one time, this fella was a homosexual [and he] looked at me and said, ‘Oh, so you think your wife and you, you think your heterosexual relationship is superior to my husband and our homosexual relationship?’ Yes!” Robinson shouted, as his audience laughed and applauded.

“He said, ‘I’d like for you to explain that’ and so I did.”

Robinson went on to explain that if you put a same-sex couple in a “dark room,” and a different-sex couple in a dark room after nine months the heterosexual couple will have made a baby and that makes them “superior,” because “that’s the way God created it to be,” he shouted, pounding the podium.

“And I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so,” Robinson shouted. “Society has completely purged God from the building and from the equation and because of it, we’re headed down into a rabbit hole that’s gonna lead us to something we can’t even imagine. God destroyed a society because of its immorality. And let’s get this straight: In this country, we don’t have a homosexual issue—that’s just a tool of the devil to continue to divide us and lead us into immorality.”

Watch: