Watch: NBC News Reporter Blames President Biden for ‘Profane’ Right Wing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Attacks
NBC News’ Peter Alexander on Friday appeared to blame President Joe Biden for the extreme right’s profane and vulgar attacks which are masked by the code phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”
The phrase actually means “F*ck Joe Biden,” but Alexander blamed the President for its usage and popularity among the right.
“Across this country, we’ve seen this new phenomenon lately chanted at sporting events and on signs. The phrase is ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ and is sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden. What does the President make of that?” Alexander asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her first day back from battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she replied.
But Alexander sought fit to press his question, insisting that somehow President Biden was to blame, asking if he should be doing things differently, given that one of Biden’s “primary promises” was “to help bring Americans together.”
“The president said when he came into office on Inauguration Day,” Alexander began again, “he said he was going to help get rid of the uncivil war in this country. So I guess through that lens right now, does the President think there’s things that he can do differently? Or how does he react to the stuff he sees out there when it is one of his primary promises or desires to help bring Americans together?”
Psaki made clear it’s a two-way street.
“Well, it takes two to move towards a more civil engagement discourse in this country and the President’s going to continue to operate, as you said, from the promise he made early on which is that he wants to govern for all Americans. He’s going to deliver for all Americans as is evidenced by the infrastructure bill that he’s going to sign on Monday. That’s going to help expand broadcast – broadband – to everyone, no matter your political party, no matter whether you voted for him or not. That’s going to replace lead pipes, make sure kids have clean drinking water, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or not political at all. That’s how he’s going to govern. And certainly we’re hopeful we’ll have partners to move toward more civil discourse with in the future. Thank you. Thanks.”
Watch:
What an utterly bizarre line of questioning from @PeterAlexander — the implication being *Biden* is somehow at fault for the “Let’s Go Brandon” chants pic.twitter.com/j9AwURRzOG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2021
Susan Collins, Under Fire for Refusing to Support Abortion Rights Bill, Endorses Racist Pro-Trump Ex-Governor
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is under mounting criticism for refusing to support a Democratic bill that would make access to abortion the law of the land, as the U.S. Supreme Court, experts believe, prepares to reverse its historic 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.
Senator Collins, who repeatedly claims to be pro-choice, is being criticized after years of supporting then-President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees at every level of the federal judiciary, including two of his three Supreme Court picks.
According to the progressive group Suit Up Maine, Collins voted to confirm of 208 of Trump’s judicial nominees. She voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, but against Amy Coney Barrett, reportedly because she felt the vote should not take place so close to an election. But Collins did vote to put Barrett on the federal bench in 2017.
The anger against Collins on social media has been palpable Wednesday, but it may be about to get worse.
According to NBC News affiliate News Center Maine, Collins just endorsed former Maine Republican Governor Paul LePage for a third term. LePage was term-limited after two consecutive terms, but announced in April he is running once again.
For those who don’t remember, LePage is a Trump acolyte known for making outrageous and vulgar remarks, is anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, and pro-death penalty. He opposes legalization of marijuana, opposes renewable energy, supports “school choice,” opposes ObamaCare, wants to reduce the number of hospitals in the state, and has made racist remarks.
This was Gov. LePage in 2016:
The Governor of Maine. pic.twitter.com/UjjVZYEscA
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2016
“As Maine recovers from the pandemic, Paul is the best candidate to grow our economy,” Collins said Wednesday in a pre-recorded video endorsing LePage, who once called himself “Baby Trump.”
#BREAKING Sen. Susan Collins has endorsed Paul LePage for Governor via video message. During her speech, there were a number of boos heard from the crowd, but some folks did cheer at the end @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/mmnj7fBoPI
— Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 22, 2021
The outpouring of outrage against Collins is tremendous.
The fact that Susan Collins won’t participate in this last chance to save Roe tells you all you need to know https://t.co/QlScePu8Cx
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2021
Typo here. Should read “Sen. Susan Collins, who says she supports abortion rights but votes to confirm anti-choice judges who take away abortion rights and who opposes legislation to legalize abortion nationwide, says she opposes Senate Dems’ bill.” https://t.co/94FWZrzCRI
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 22, 2021
First, Senator Susan Collins lied and told us Brett “cries over beer” Kavanaugh wouldn’t overturn Roe v. Wade
Now she’s saying she won’t vote to codify Roe because “other provisions go too far”
Don’t be fooled by her slow-talking demeanor. She’s a liar through and through
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 22, 2021
Susan Collins doesn’t actually support abortion rights.
Why is this hard to grasp? https://t.co/tYa4oerTi2
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 22, 2021
Susan Collins is anti-choice.
This shouldn’t surprise anyone.
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) September 22, 2021
It’s almost as if Susan Collins isn’t really pro-choice after all. https://t.co/HiPJrZfZTE
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2021
Susan Collins does not support abortion rights. Hello?!!
Supporters of reproductive choice don’t hand control of the Supreme Court to anti-choice justices. https://t.co/ZunnOvfJz1
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 22, 2021
I have no words left for the hypocrisy of Susan Collins. https://t.co/mZlHo2HLHU
— Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) September 22, 2021
At what point do we just stop perpetuating the myth that Susan Collins actually supports abortion rights? In how many more high-stakes ways can she fall short of the bare minimum in defending them? https://t.co/w4T7xRxT1Y
— Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) September 22, 2021
Most of the time, political endorsements are rooted in ideological alliances or self-interest.
In some rare situations, because of the person endorsed, there is no way it cannot but also point to one’s character.
This is the case with Susan Collins’ endorsement of Paul LePage.
— Dean Barker (@deanbarker) September 22, 2021
Today, @SenSusanCollins has:
? Opposed abortion rights for women
? Endorsed racist bigot Paul LePage
? Opposed funding to keep the government open
Doesn’t sound like a “moderate” to me. https://t.co/6UufQERZnG
— Protect Robert Mueller ? (@DisavowTrump20) September 22, 2021
Watch: Fox News Asks if FDA Rushed COVID Vaccine Approval Then Asks ‘What Took So Long?’
Minutes after the FDA announced full approval for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Fox News ran a segment that kicked off with the host suggesting the approval was “rushed,” only to have another host ask, “what took so long?”
The Fox News guest, former Trump testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir, immediately handed credit for the Pfizer vaccine to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, despite Pfizer developing its vaccine without any support from the federal government (other than the federal government agreeing to purchase it.)
Last week Media Matters reported in a six week period this summer “nearly 60%” of Fox News’ “vaccine segments included claims undermining or downplaying vaccinations.”
Watch:
Fox News on FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine:
Was it rushed?
*40 seconds pass*
What took so long? pic.twitter.com/Id8NVmXKzI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2021
DeSantis Says ‘Deal With’ It as Coronavirus ‘Waves’ Rage Through Florida
Florida currently has more new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths than any state in the country, and Governor Ron DeSantis is now telling Floridians they just have to “deal with” it.
“We are seeing people testing positive in higher numbers than I think most people anticipated,” DeSantis finally acknowledged on Thursday, noting that the delta variant is “airborne” and “aerosolized,” NBC Miami reports.
“So we just have to understand when that’s happening these waves are something you just have to deal with.”
Florida reported over 20,000 cases and 357 deaths on Thursday. Less than half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. On Wednesday, “15,449 were occupied by patients with COVID-19, the data reported by hospitals show, setting a new record for COVID hospitalizations. The previous record was set the day before at 14,787.”
DeSantis has banned any local government or agency from implementing mask or vaccine mandates.
Watch (relevant portion starts about 40 seconds in):
