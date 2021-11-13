RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘The Calls Will Continue’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Snaps at Accusations She Encouraged Her Followers to Harass Lawmakers
In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) fired back at critics who criticized her for encouraging her rabid followers to call up and harangue fellow lawmakers — Republican and Democrats — for not voting the way she thinks they should.
Following the passage of the historic infrastructure bill with the help of thirteen GOP House members that she called “traitors,” the Georgia Republican tweeted out their congressional phone numbers which in turn led — in one instance — to a death threat against Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI).
Linking to a Salon article that stated her “threats worked,” Taylor Green fired back and wrote the phone calls would continue until lawmakers “learn a lesson.”
She wrote, “My office, my staff, and I receive nasty calls, death threats & wishes all the time, but the difference is they are from the deranged left, not Republicans. I get great calls from Republicans. But all death threats should be investigated,” before adding, “However, the calls will continue and primaries will ensue. Republicans in the House and the Senate need to learn a lesson. Stop helping Democrats destroy our economy, take away our freedoms, enslave us in crippling debt, and corrupt our society with immoral policies.”
You can see her tweets below:
2. However, the calls will continue and primaries will ensue.
Republicans in the House and the Senate need to learn a lesson.
Stop helping Democrats destroy our economy, take away our freedoms, enslave us in crippling debt, and corrupt our society with immoral policies.
Cont’d
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2021
4. While the Democrat Communist Party is wielding it’s authoritarian power over the Great People of America, I will continue to lead the People to hold Republicans accountable until they figure out how to actually unite and put into action the America First words they say on TV.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2021
‘Worse Than Child Sex Slavery’: Anti-Vaxx Protest Organizer Calls Mandates ‘Bigger Threat’ Than Jews Faced Pre-Holocaust
Scientologist Leigh Dundas, who organized Thursday’s anti-vaccine protest which resulted in a car plowing into five people on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, called employers requiring workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus worse than the threat the Jews faced in Hitler’s Germany right before the Holocaust.
Well over 750,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, most of them after the highly-effective and extraordinarily safe vaccines first became available.
Dundas, who calls herself a human rights attorney, was among the speakers at her “Nationwide Walkout” march.
“Today we face a bigger threat, I believe, than the Jews did in the late 1930s in Eastern Europe,” Dundas yelled into a megaphone on Thursday.
“I believe it is worse than child sex slavery, it is worse than every abuse we have heard about in our history books,” Dundas continued. “I believe, I actually believe it is worse than war, because this threat is not just coming for one group – it is coming for all groups.”
Dundas claims her nonprofit, Advocates for Citizens’ Rights, “operates exclusively for the promotion of social welfare; particularly, the preservation of citizens’ fundamental rights as protected by the United States Constitution, the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, and the Nuremberg Code.”
Dundas was at the U.S. Capitol the day before the insurrection, “telling the crowd that if Vice President Mike Pence didn’t vote to throw out Electoral College results Americans would have to choose to live as ‘slaves’ or to ‘rise up’ just as they did during the American Revolution,” according to an Orange County Register report in January.
“Any alleged American who acted in a turncoat fashion and sold us out and committed treason, we would be well without our rights to take ‘em out back and shoot ‘em or hang ‘em,” Dundas had said.
Watch:
“Today we face, I believe, a bigger threat than the Jews did in the late 1930s in Eastern Europe,” Leigh Dundas told an anti-vaxx protest crowd at the entrance of the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/lxXBsuQOm4
— InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) November 12, 2021
‘Needs to Be Investigated as a Crime’: Florida School Board Member Files Criminal Complaint Over LGBTQ Book for Teens
A member of the Flagler County, Florida school board has filed a criminal complaint over four copies of an LGBTQ book recommended for 14 to 18 year olds, claiming it violates the state’s obscenity laws.
“My concern is for the children of Flagler County,” Jill Woolbright claims, according to the Palm Coast Observer. “This book needs to be investigated as a crime in our media center. This is pretty heavy stuff, violating our own policies. That’s why I felt the need to file the report, so I know it will be investigated.”
The book Woolbright calls a “crime” is titled, “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto,” by George M. Johnson. Amazon.com calls it “An Amazon Best Book of the Year optioned for television by Gabrielle Union!”
Woolbright’s complaint is just the latest attack against LGBTQ books in school libraries, which is an attack on LGBTQ students, who desperately need representation, validation, confirmation, and to see themselves in cultural works and in society.
In May Woolbright appeared on the WNZF radio show “Today with Pastor J” and declared becoming a school board member was her “calling.”
“Who I am is a child of God and it influences everything I say and do,” she said, “because that’s what it means to be a child of God. I’ll just put it out there, yes I am a Christian, and people knew that going in, and it affects my decisions.”
“I pray a lot about my job,” Woolbright added.
The publisher’s description calls “All Boys Aren’t Blue” a “primer for teens eager to be allies as well as a reassuring testimony for young queer men of color.”
“All Boys Aren’t Blue covers topics such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, brotherhood, family, structural marginalization, consent, and Black joy.”
Amazon lists the popular book’s achievements:
Featured on Good Morning America and Fox Soul
Amazon Best Book of the Year
CNN Summer Read Pick
Teen Vogue Recommended Read
Buzzfeed Recommended Read
People Magazine Best Book of the Summer
An Indie Bestseller
An ALA Rainbow List Pick
A New York Library Best Book of 2020
A Chicago Public Library Best Book of 2020
A Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2020
Publishers Weekly Anti-Racist Reading List Pick
2021 Texas Topaz Nonfiction Reading List Pick
A Kids’ Book Choice Award Finalist
#1 YALSA Teen’s Top Ten List Winner
Just one day earlier, on Wednesday, South Carolina’s Republican Governor Henry McMaster ordered another LGBTQ book for teenagers banned from school libraries, calling it obscene, “deeply disturbing,” “manifestly inappropriate,” and even “pornographic.” He, too, ordered law enforcement to investigate, claiming the book’s very existence in school libraries “is likely illegal” under state law.
Image: Woolbright with Newt Gingrich at the Trump International Hotel via Facebook
GOP Governor Bans LGBTQ Book in School Library as ‘Obscene’ and ‘Pornographic’ – Orders Law Enforcement Investigation
South Carolina’s far right Republican Governor Henry McMaster has ordered an LGBTQ book for teenagers banned from school libraries, calling it obscene, “deeply disturbing,” “manifestly inappropriate,” and even “pornographic.” He has also ordered law enforcement to investigate, claiming the book’s very existence in school libraries “is likely illegal” under state law.
The award-winning book, “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, is distributed by Simon & Schuster. The School Library Journal called it “a great resource for those who identify as nonbinary or asexual as well as for those who know someone who identifies that way and wish to better understand.”
In a fiery press release on Wednesday McMaster attacked public education professionals, saying: “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity. Thus, I am concerned that further examination may identify additional instances in which inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State’s public schools.”
McMaster has a history of opposing public education. Last year he tried to reroute $32 million in federal funds to private schools. The act clearly violated a state constitution and was blocked through legal action, which McMaster is appealing.
McMaster’s attack on LGBTQ students and LGBTQ books comes just days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott labeled LGBTQ books in schools – and specifically the same book McMaster is now attacking – as “pornography.” One Texas lawmaker identified 850 books he wants banned.
This week a Virginia school board voted 6-0 to ban certain books, with two of the board members says they wanted to throw the books “in a fire” and to “burn them.”
McMaster publicized his action Wednesday, posting a letter he wrote to the Superintendent of Education to social media:
Today I wrote a letter to S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to request that she immediately begin a comprehensive investigation into the presence of obscene and pornographic materials in public schools in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/txQEmSltU1
— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 10, 2021
