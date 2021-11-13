‘The Calls Will Continue’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Snaps at Accusations She Encouraged Her Followers to Harass Lawmakers

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) fired back at critics who criticized her for encouraging her rabid followers to call up and harangue fellow lawmakers — Republican and Democrats — for not voting the way she thinks they should.

Following the passage of the historic infrastructure bill with the help of thirteen GOP House members that she called “traitors,” the Georgia Republican tweeted out their congressional phone numbers which in turn led — in one instance — to a death threat against Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI).

Linking to a Salon article that stated her “threats worked,” Taylor Green fired back and wrote the phone calls would continue until lawmakers “learn a lesson.”

She wrote, “My office, my staff, and I receive nasty calls, death threats & wishes all the time, but the difference is they are from the deranged left, not Republicans. I get great calls from Republicans. But all death threats should be investigated,” before adding, “However, the calls will continue and primaries will ensue. Republicans in the House and the Senate need to learn a lesson. Stop helping Democrats destroy our economy, take away our freedoms, enslave us in crippling debt, and corrupt our society with immoral policies.”

